How to watch UFC 292 live stream — Sterling vs O'Malley, start time, odds, full card

You can watch the UFC 292 mixed martial arts on ESPN Plus for $79.99 with a PPV pass. In the UK, Sterling vs O'Malley is not a PPV and will be part of the regular TNT Sports subscription. It's the usual Kayo Sports PPV in Australia. Full details on how to watch a UFC 292 live stream online and on TV where you are just below.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date: Sat, Aug 19 2023 Start time (main card): 10pm ET / 7pm PT / 3am BST / 12pm AEST TV channel: TNT Sports 1 (UK) Live stream: Kayo Sports PPV (AU) | ESPN Plus PPV (US) | BT Sport (UK)

Watch UFC 292 live stream: preview and prediction

There's bad blood brewing ahead of UFC 292, as bantamweight champ Aljamain Sterling takes on sworn enemy Sean O'Malley at TD Garden in Boston on Saturday night.

Sterling will be looking to defend his belt for the fourth time but has hit out at his opponent's perceived preferential treatment.

While the Funk Master claims he has had to work his way up through the ranks, the champ claims O'Malley has an easy passage to title challenge since winning a contract on Dana White’s Contender Series.

With just a three-month gap since his last defence against Henry Cejudo at UFC 288, Sterling has also hit out in the build-up over being forced to return to the Octagon sooner than he would like, allowing O'Malley - who hasn't fought since last October - an opportunity look to take advantage.

For his part, O'Malley has hit back, claiming his opponent is getting his excuses in early, further ensuring the likelihood of fireworks in this much-anticipated grudge match.

The main card starts at 10pm ET / 3am BST, while the Sterling vs O'Malley cagewalks are expected at around 1am ET / 6am BST. Follow our guide below as we explain how to watch a UFC 292 live stream, so you can catch Sterling vs O'Malley and the rest in the Octagon, from anywhere.

UFC 292 live stream: watch Sterling vs O'Malley in the US without cable

See UFC 292 exclusively on ESPN+ PPV

Exclusive US coverage can be found on UFC on ESPN Plus. The main card starts at 10pm ET / 7pm PT, with Sterling and O'Malley expected to enter the Octagon sometime from 1am ET / 10pm PT – depending on the duration of the other fights. There are three options on cost, which depend on whether you already subscribe to the service. 1. Existing ESPN Plus subscribers If you already subscribe to ESPN Plus, then it's very straightforward. It's a classic pay-per-view scenario, and you'll need to spend $79.99 to watch UFC 292. 2. UFC 292 + ESPN Plus If you don't yet subscribe to ESPN Plus, you can take advantage of the value offer. You'll need to go for the UFC Bundle, costing you $124.98. That gets you both the UFC 292 PPV and a year-long subscription to ESPN+ that would normally cost $99.99 alone. 3. UFC 292 + Disney Plus/ESPN Plus/ Hulu bundle Your final option is to buy access to UFC 292 and with it, get one month of access to the Disney Plus Bundle. So, that's 30 days of everything on Disney Plus - Marvel, Pixar, The Simpsons, Star Wars, etc - the full catalog of live sports and documentaries on ESPN+, and the hundreds of box sets and films on Hulu. It's $92.98. That's $79.99 for the PPV and $12.99 for the Disney Bundle.

UFC 292 live stream with the Disney Plus bundle

UFC 292 and one month of the Disney Bundle $92.98

Get UFC 292 plus a month of sports and entertainment with the Disney Bundle. So, that's your UFC 292 PPV plus a month's access to ESPN+, Hulu and Disney Plus streaming services. It's $12.99 per month (with ads) thereafter if you'd like to continue. No contract. Cancel at any time.

UFC 292 live stream without a PPV in Europe

As we say, you're kind of stuck if you're in the US. It's PPV or bust. Not so in Europe! Instead, it's sports streaming specialist DAZN that has the rights to the UFC 292 live stream. So if you're a UFC fan in any of Austria, Italy, Germany or Spain, then get yourself over to the DAZN website. Depending on your region, DAZN offers Serie A and La Liga football, NFL and a whole host of other top-rank live sporting content.

How to watch Sterling vs O'Malley: live stream UFC 292 in the UK

TNT Sports, (formerly BT Sport) has exclusive broadcast rights to UFC events in the UK right now. The great news is that UFC 290 is not a PPV event, so all you need is a standard TNT Sports subscription. Just be warned that live coverage kicks off at 1am BST on Saturday night/Sunday morning on BT Sport 1, and the main card action is set to start at 3am. TNT Sports currently costs £29.99 a month as part of Discovery+, or you can take it through your BT, Sky or Virgin Media TV package.

Sterling vs O'Malley: live stream UFC 292 in Canada

There are a host of pay-per-view providers offering a UFC 292 live stream in Canada. You can head to the likes of Shaw, Bell, Rogers, SaskTel, Videotron, Telus, Eastlink or YouTube. It's also available on the UFC Fight Pass PPV. Tune into the main card from 10pm ET / 7pm PT on Saturday night. Sterling vs O'Malley is expected to start at around 1am ET / 10pm PT.

UFC 292 live stream: how to watch Sterling vs O'Malley online in Australia

As per usual, you'll find UFC 292 and Sterling vs O'Malley available on PPV in Australia, setting you back AU$59.95. The main card is set to kick off at 12pm AEST on Sunday morning. Sterling and O'Malley are expected to make their way toward the Octagon at around 3pm. So to watch the fight, you'll need to sign up via the Foxtel site or Kayo Sports Main Event. You can live stream the whole event via your web browser and devices like Android, iOS, Samsung TV, Apple TV, Android TV, Telstra TV and Chromecast. You can also catch all the prelims and the main card using UFC Fight Pass.

Sterling vs O'Malley live stream: how to watch UFC 292 in New Zealand

Sky Arena is offering UFC fans in New Zealand a Sterling vs O'Malley live stream - with the PPV priced at NZ$39.95 for all the main card action. You'll want to make sure you're watching from at least the 2pm NZST main card start time on Sunday to catch all the action. The headline Sterling vs O'Malley fight is expected any time from around 5pm, depending on how the rest of the card plays out.

Who is Aljamain Sterling? The 33-year-ol "Funk Master" is currently No.6 in the UFC's men's pound-for-pound rankings and the reigning UFC Bantamweight champion. He made his UFC debut back in 2014, catching the eye with a victory over Cody Gibson. A standout showing against Cory Sandhagen would follow, with Sterling in taking the division belt off Petr Yan in his next fight. The New Yorker has gone on to clock up an impressive 23-3-0 record and is currently on a nine-fight win streak.

Who is Sean O'Malley? Hailing from Helena, Montana, Sean O'Malley is the number 2 ranked bantamweight fighter in the UFC. A black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu, known for his flashy striking and knockout power, O'Malley made his professional MMA debut in 2014. The 28-year-old has clocked up statement wins over Terrion Ware, Andre Soukhamthath, and José Alberto Quiñónez on his way to registering a 16-1-0 (1 NC) record.

Sterling vs O'Malley: who is favorite to win? Sterling is the clear favourite with the bookies to retain his crown, with the Funk Master marked out around the 2/5 mark to win, while O'Malley's odds of victory are currently floating around 15/8.

Sterling vs O'Malley: recent results

Sterling's last appearance in the Octagon saw him successfully defend his title against Henry Cejudo, with a split decision win at UFC 288 back in April..

O'Malley's last fight meanwhile saw him claim a controversial points decision victory against former champion Petr Yan last October at UFC 280

UFC 292 full card and highlights

Beyond the headline fight, UFC 292 boasts a women's strawweight belt title fight as its co-main event, with defending champ Zhang Weili set to take on challenger Amanda Lemos.

Main card

Aljamain Sterling vs Sean O'Malley – bantamweight title bout

Zhang Weili vs Amanda Lemos – women's strawweight title bout

Neil Magny vs Ian Machado Garry

Cody Garbrandt vs Mario Bautista

Marlon Vera vs Pedro Munhoz

Prelims

Chris Wedman vs Brad Tavares

Gregory Rodrigues vs Denis Tiuliulin

Austin Hubbard vs Kurt Holobaugh

Early prelims

Andre Petroski vs Gerald Meerschaert

Andrea Lee vs Natalia Silva

Karine Silva vs Maryna Moroz