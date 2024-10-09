How to watch Teacup online from anywhere for FREE – stream James Wan horror series

Where to watch Teacup online

Iconic horror director James Wan heads to the small screen, executive producing this new small town horror set in rural Georgia. So keep reading as we explain how to watch Teacup online from anywhere in the world.

Teacup may be an adaptation of Robert R. McCammon’s novel Stinger, but the show should have plenty new to offer fans of the book, with producer Ian McCulloch teasing "the series is now very much its own thing: a puzzle-box mystery, an edge-of-your-seat thriller, a can’t-but-must look horror story, a family drama, a science fiction epic."

While much of what to expect is being kept under wraps for now, master of horror Stephen King, has compared the show to From and Lost, praising it for being "strange, creepy, claustrophobic and scary." It sounds like perfect spooky season viewing, and James Wan almost always delivers chills.

With one of horror’s best directors on board and praise from the king of the genre, this looks to be a creepy Halloween treat. So read on for how to watch Teacup online, from anywhere and potentially for FREE.

How to watch Teacup for free in New Zealand

How to watch Teacup online for FREE in New Zealand

Kiwi's can stream Teacup online for FREE on TVNZ+ with the two-episode premiere set for Friday, October 11 and new episode double-bills arriving weekly through to November 1. Traveling outside of New Zealand? Kiwis abroad can use a VPN to unblock TVNZ+ while they're away from home. Details below.

How to watch Teacup from abroad

For those away from home looking to watch Teacup, you’ll be unable to watch the show like you normally would due to annoying regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.

Downloading a VPN allows you to stream online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch Teacup online from anywhere:

Exclusive deal NordVPN – get the world's best VPN

We regularly review all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice. It unblocked every streaming service in testing and it's very straightforward to use. Speed, security and 24/7 support available if you need – it's got it all.



The best value plan is the two-year deal which sets the price at $3.99 per month, and includes an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. There's also an all-important 30-day no-quibble refund if you decide it's not for you. - So, try NordVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch Teacup around the world

Where to watch Teacup online in the USA

Teacup will stream exclusively on Peacock, NBC's streaming service, in the US. The first two episodes will premiere on Thursday, October 10 and then arrive in weekly double installments for the remainder of the eight episode run. Viewers can catch up on all episodes, including the reunion, with a Peacock Premium subscription, which costs $7.99 a month. Not in the US? Anyone from the US who wants to sign up to Peacock from abroad can do so by using a VPN – if you have your US credit card details to hand, great, but you can also pay using internationally recognized PayPal, if it's more convenient.

How to watch Teacup online in Australia

Teacup will stream Foxtel Now and Binge in Australia, with episodes starting Thursday, October 10. It'll also enjoy a TV airing on Showcase, with episodes every Friday at 9.30pm AEST starting October 11. Foxtel Now offers a full, cable-like experience from $25/month after a 10-day free trial. Binge starts from AU$10 a month after a 7-day free trial.

Can I watch Teacup online in the UK?

British horror fans are out of luck it seems, with no confirmed broadcaster or release date for Teacup in the UK. But there's still plenty of new spooky streaming options to be had as we explain here.

Kiwi viewer in the UK right now? Use a VPN to unblock TVNZ+ and watch Teacup for free – from anywhere in the world.

Can I watch Teacup online or on TV in Canada?

Spooky season will be a bit less spooky for Canadians as Teacup season 1 will land on Showcase "soon" but there's no confirmation of the Canadian release date yet. Of course, you can still find great alternative Halloween viewing options on Netflix right here.

If you're a Kiwi traveling north of the border and want to watch on TVNZ, you can do so with a VPN.

What you need to know about Teacup

Teacup trailer

Teacup | Official Trailer | Peacock Original - YouTube Watch On

When is the Teacup release date? Teacup debuts the first two episodes on Peacock in the US on Thursday, October 10. New Zealand and Australia will get episodes the same time as the US, while Canada and UK release information is TBC. Episodes will release in weekly double-bills until October 31, making the finale (or a full season binge) perfect Halloween viewing.

Teacup S1 full episode schedule

Episode 1: "Think About the Bubbles" – Thursday, Oct. 10

– Thursday, Oct. 10 Episode 2: "My Little Lighthouse" – Thursday, Oct. 10

– Thursday, Oct. 10 Episode 3: "Quite for No Reason" – Thursday, Oct. 17

– Thursday, Oct. 17 Episode 4: "In the Heart of the Country" – Thursday, Oct. 17

– Thursday, Oct. 17 Episode 5: "I'm a Witness to the Sickness" – Thursday, Oct. 24

– Thursday, Oct. 24 Episode 6: "You Don't Know What It Means to Win" – Thursday, Oct. 24

– Thursday, Oct. 24 Episode 7: "This Is Nowhere Part 1" – Thursday, Oct. 31

– Thursday, Oct. 31 Episode 8: "This Is Nowhere Part 2" – Thursday, Oct. 31

Who is in the cast of Teacup? Yvonne Strahovski as Maggie Chenoweth

Scott Speedman as James Chenoweth

Chaske Spencer as Ruben Shanley

Kathy Baker as Ellen Chenoweth

Boris McGiver as Donald Kelly

Caleb Dolden as Arlo Chenoweth

Émilie Bierre as Meryl Chenoweth

Luciano Leroux as Nicholas Shanley

Can I watch Teacup for free? Kiwi horror fans are in luck as Teacup will stream completely free on TVNZ+. Use a VPN to access you usual streaming services from abroad.

What can we expect from Teacup? The official synopsis from NBC calls Teacup a show about "a disparate group of people in rural Georgia who must come together in the face of a mysterious threat in order to survive." Producer James Wan adds: "It's a genre-bending blend of horror, mystery, and drama, with layers that unfold like a captivating puzzle. It goes beyond chills and thrills and holds up a mirror to humanity, exploring the darkness that resides within us all."

Who is James Wan? James Wan is the mind behind numerous iconic horror movies such as the Saw series, The Conjuring universe and the Insidious franchise. Other horror credits include Dead Silence and Malignant while he earned his blockbuster credentials directing two Aquaman films and Fast & Furious 7.

Is Teacup based on a book? Teacup is based on the 1988 novel Stinger by Robert R. McCammon, which was nominated for the Bram Stoker Award for Best Novel in its year of release. However, showrunner Ian McCulloch has warned that Teacup won't be a straight adaptation, comparing the book to show adaptation to "an acoustic guitar version of, say, a Radiohead song. It won’t have the production value, electronic instruments, loops, or synthesized bells and whistles, but it will still have the melody, the structure, the lyrics, the real magic at the core, all the stuff that makes a great song a great song."

