How to watch St Leger Stakes 2024: free live streams from Doncaster Racecourse

Watch St Leger Stakes 2024, as Aidan O'Brien goes for broke once again with three entries at Doncaster Racecourse. Below we have all the info on how to watch St Leger Stakes from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters, free streams and start times.

With near-freezing morning temperatures predicted to soar to 17 degrees Celsius by race time, the weather stands to make this one of the stranger St Leger Stakes of recent times. And one thing O'Brien can't be accused of, when it comes to the fifth and final Classic of the year, is complacency.

The Ballydoyle trainer is fielding three of the seven entries: Illinois, Jan Brueghel and Grosvenor Square. Wayne Lordan's name gives the impression that Illinois is O'Brien's priority, though Jan Brueghel, who'll be ridden by Sean Levey, is on a hot streak of three race victories on the trot.

Ralph Beckett-trained You Got To Me, who's been paired with Hector Crouch, is generating interest, as she bids to become the first filly to win the St Leger Stakes in nine years.Here's where to watch St Leger Stakes 2024 online from anywhere – including FREE options.

How to watch St Leger Stakes 2024 Quick Guide Key Dates Event date: Saturday, September 14

Saturday, September 14 St Leger Stakes start time: 10.40am ET / 7.40am PT / 3.40pm BST / 12.40am AEST (Sun) Best free streams ITVX (UK)

FREE St Leger Stakes 2024 live stream broadcasters

You can watch St Leger Stakes 2024 for FREE on ITVX in the UK:

ITVX – UK

Can you watch St Leger Stakes 2024 live streams in the US?

Strangely for a nation that loves horse racing, no US broadcaster has picked up St Leger Stakes 2024 in the US.

How to watch St Leger Stakes 2024 live streams in the UK

In the UK, St Leger Stakes 2024 is being televised on ITV1, with live streaming available via ITVX.

The app is available on nearly everything that plugs in these days – just give it a search on your device, phone or console of choice.

How to watch St Leger Stakes 2024 live streams in Australia

In Australia, premium TV provider Foxtel has the rights to St Leger Stakes 2024, with the action set to be shown on Sky Racing.

Be warned though, the race itself is set to get underway at 12.40am AEST on Saturday night/Sunday morning.

Can you watch St Leger Stakes 2024 live streams in Canada?

It doesn't look as though any Canadian broadcasters have thrown their hat into the paddock to show 2024 St Leger Stakes live streams.

What is the 2024 St Leger Stakes schedule? (All times BST) Saturday, September 14

1.50pm – The Betfred Champagne Stakes 7f

2.25pm – The Betfred Portland Handicap 5f

3pm – The Betfred Park Stakes 7f

3.40pm – The Betfred St Leger Stakes 1m 6f

4.15pm – The PJ Towey Construction Handicap Stakes 1m 2f

Who are the 2024 St Leger Stakes runners and riders? Deira Mile Jason Watson

Grosvenor Square Gavin Ryan

Illinois Wayne Lordan

Jan Brueghel Sean Levey

Sunway Christophe Soumillon

Wild Waves Danny Tudhope

You Got To Me Hector Crouch