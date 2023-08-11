How to watch Billions season 7 — stream the final season from anywhere

How to watch Billions season 7

You can stream Billions season 7 exclusively on Paramount Plus in the UK. If you’re new to the service you'll be entitled to a 7-day free trial. In the US, it's available to stream on Showtime, which is now included in the Paramount Plus offering, while viewers in Canada can tune in on Crave, and those in Australia can watch on Stan. Use a VPN to watch new episodes from abroad if you're away from home.

Axe is back, and despite having his pants pulled down by Chuck as Prince snatched his wallet and keys, that trademark swagger remains unbroken. So did his dramatic fall from grace force the great swindler to see the errors of his ways? No way.

Everything's a lot simpler when you have no moral compass and, true to form, Axe has clambered straight back up that greasy pole with blood money gleefully plundered from those suffering from the conflict in Ukraine. You just know that filthy lucre is going to get dirtier still. It sets up a gripping final season of Billions, in which Bobby has one thing on his mind – exacting pain on those who humiliated him.

However, just as it took the combined efforts of Chuck and Prince to take him down, Axe may have to form an uneasy alliance of his own if it means losing a battle but winning the war. Will it be his arch-adversary, the US Attorney for the Southern District, or the new villain on the block, the tax-dodging shark masquerading as a man of the people?

Nothing is ever cut and dry in the shady world of finance and politics, and the four Billions spinoffs that are in the works suggest that this will be far from a straightforward conclusion. Follow our guide for full details on how to watch Billions season 7 online from anywhere.

How to watch Billions season 7 for FREE in the US without cable

Billions season 7 is exclusive to Showtime via Paramount Plus in the US, with the premiere set for Friday, August 11, and new episodes set to be released weekly. A subscription costs $11.99 per month, but for a limited time, you can get a 30-day free trial of Paramount Plus with the code NEWHOME. Showtime via Paramount Plus is compatible with a whole host of devices, including iOS and Android devices, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox, and many more, so you can watch Billions season 7 whichever way you want. Episodes also air on Showtime at 8 pm ET/PT every Sunday, starting August 13. The channel is available as part of a $10 per month add-on for Sling TV, which starts at $20, and a $10.99 per month add-on for FuboTV, which starts at $74.99.

Watch Billions season 7 online from anywhere

If you're abroad when Billions season 7 is released, geo-restrictions will prevent you from connecting to your favored streaming service and catching all of the show’s tense drama.

Luckily, there’s a simple fix. By downloading and installing the best VPN on your device, you can trick it into thinking it's in another country. That way you can set your location to your home country and dodge those geo-restrictions to access your favorite streaming service without a problem.

How to watch Billions season 7 for FREE in Canada

Viewers in Canada can watch Billions season 7 on Crave, starting Friday, August 11, with new episodes arriving weekly. If you don’t have cable, you can easily subscribe to Crave’s on-demand service. You’ll need to choose between Crave Total for $19.99 (+tax) a month or sacrifice simultaneous streams and offline viewing for Crave Mobile for $9.99 a month. First, though, you can enjoy Crave's 7-day FREE trial, available to new subscribers only. Crave offers classic HBO series, on-demand movies, Crave originals, and Showtime content, including addictive TV shows like The Gloaming, Dexter, and 30 Rock, in addition to the latest HBO Max releases, such as Succession, Rap Sh!t and We Own This City.

How to watch Billions season 7 online in Australia

Billions season 7 premieres in Australia on Saturday, August 12 on Stan, with new episodes arriving weekly. Following a 30-day free trial for newbies, Stan is available in three paid tiers: Stan Basic gives you one SD stream for AU$10 per month, Stan Standard grants you three HD streams for AU$14 per month, and Stan Premium gets you four 4K streams for AU$19 per month. And if you're an Aussie currently away from home, you can also use a good VPN to gain access to all the same services and content you'd normally watch (and pay for) back in your country of residence.

How to watch Billions season 7 in the UK

Billions season 7 is available to watch on Paramount Plus UK, with the UK premiere set for Saturday, August 12. A subscription costs £6.99 a month, or £69.90 if you want a yearly sub, and a week-long FREE trial is available to new users. If you’re a Sky customer with Sky Cinema with a Sky Q, Sky Stream, or Sky Glass device, Paramount Plus can be yours for free as a complimentary add-on. For non-Sky customers, it can be purchased through other devices. You can also access Paramount Plus through Apple, Google, Roku, and Samsung platforms, or as an add-on channel through Amazon Prime Video. If you’re away from your home country, remember that you can still access your streaming service subscription from anywhere when you download a good VPN and follow our instructions above.

