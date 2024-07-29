From Hazbin Hotel to Invincible, these 5 fan-favorite animated shows are returning to Prime Video and Hulu soon

We're so used to hearing about shows being canceled that it's an absolute delight to see great shows being renewed for new seasons, so the news from Prime Video and Hulu from Comic-Con 2024 has been a ray of streaming sunshine, with five big announcements in particular.

First up is Prime Video, the Amazon-owned streamer that's already commissioned multiple seasons of the excellent Invincible – the show wrapped Invincible season 2 earlier this year in March. And now there's going to be a fourth after another season got greenlit – no, seriously. We've had an official announcement confirming it too, unlike when rumors were circulating in 2022 about it being secretly renewed. We don't even know when Invincible season 3 will air yet, but executive producer Robert Kirkman told Variety at Comic-Con that the next season will feature the infamous blue super-suit from the comic books.

That's not all. Prime Video has also confirmed a second season of Foodtopia, and not one but two new seasons of Hazbin Hotel. As The Hollywood Reporter explains, that was initially commissioned for two seasons so Prime Video is doubling its order here. And Sausage Party: Foodtopia, a spin-off from the 2016 animated movie that premiered early this month as one of the several new shows on the platform, and was clearly successful enough for Prime to commission a second season.

A legend returns alongside a space-age sitcom

The Legend of Vox Machina - Season 3 First Look | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Comic-Con also brought a first look at the long-awaited season three of The Legend of Vox Machina, which I've embedded above. It's back on October 3. The first season was a successful Kickstarter and Prime Video then picked it up for season two, which premiered in early 2023 to widespread critical acclaim. According to Prime Video "everything is at stake" in this third season: "The Chroma Conclave’s path of destruction spreads like wildfire while the Cinder King hunts down Vox Machina. Our lovable band of misfits must rise above inner (and outer) demons to try and save their loved ones, Tal’Dorei, and all of Exandria."

Last but not least, Hulu got in on the animated announcement action too: it's ordered a sixth season of the animated adult sitcom Solar Opposites, and there will also be a Halloween special. Season five hasn't started streaming yet – it premieres on August 12 – but once again it centres around Korvo, an intelligent alien scientist who hates Earth and wants to get away as soon as possible. The imminent new season will reportedly focus on family values and has big alien shoes to fill: season four currently has 100% on Rotten Tomatoes.

You might also like