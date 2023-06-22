Women's Ashes live stream 2023: how to watch England vs Australia Test free online from anywhere

Watch a Women's Ashes Test live stream

Looking for a free Women's Ashes Test live stream? It's being shown for free on 9Now in Australia, and on Spark Sport in New Zealand. Use our favourite VPN to access free coverage from anywhere, if you're away from home or on holiday. In the UK, the Women's Ashes Test is on Sky Sports. It's on Willow TV in the US, and Sony LIV in India. Full details on how to watch the Women's Ashes Test just below.

Women's Ashes 2023 preview

The first ever five-day Women's Ashes Test (June 22-26) is the launchpad for a multi-format summer series that sees England attempt to confine Australia's dominance to just shy of a decade. The hosts last won the Ashes in 2014, but the withdrawal of skipper Meg Lanning has put the Southern Stars on the backfoot.

Not only have Australia flourished under Lanning's watch, but her absence will have wider implications for the team as a whole, because Alyssa Healy has been nominated as her stand-in. Healy is already Australia's wicket-keeper and designated opening batsman, so chances are she'll have to step away from the second of those responsibilities in order to turn her attentions to captaining the side.

It can't be seen as anything but a promising development from the perspective of her England counterpart Heather Knight, who's led her team through several outstanding World Cup campaigns but has never managed to win the Ashes as captain. This is looking like her best opportunity to break that duck.

There are four points up for grabs for winning the Test, while each of the subsequent six white-ball games will be worth two points, and you can read on as we explain how to watch a Women's Ashes live stream online from wherever you are, including for free. We've also listed the 2023 Women's Ashes schedule just below.

FREE Women's Ashes live stream in Australia

Cricket fans in Australia can watch the Women's Ashes live stream for FREE on Channel 9. That means viewers can also fire up a free Women's Ashes live stream on the 9Now streaming service (where you'll also find a free men's Ashes live stream). Currently away from Australia? Use a VPN to watch Women's Ashes 2023 on 9Now from abroad. The only catch is that play is set to begin at 8pm AEST across all five days, which means you're going to have plenty of late nights in store.

How to watch Women's Ashes Test from outside your country

Below we've got you covered with your official broadcasting options for cricket loving countries (and the US!), but if you're outside your country of residence - whether that's Australia, the UK or anywhere else - and try to start streaming the Women's Ashes Test via your local broadcaster, you'll soon discover that you can't, as it's location restricted. But there is a way to tune in regardless.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home. That way you can enjoy your home coverage without having to find an illegal stream - assuming you comply with the broadcaster's fine print, of course - specifically its terms and conditions.

Use a VPN to watch Women's Ashes Test from anywhere

Test: June 22-26 一 Trent Bridge, Nottingham 一 11am BST / 8pm AEST

June 22-26 一 Trent Bridge, Nottingham 一 11am BST / 8pm AEST 1st T20I: July 1 一 Edgbaston, Birmingham 一 6.35pm BST / 3.35am AEST

July 1 一 Edgbaston, Birmingham 一 6.35pm BST / 3.35am AEST 2nd T20I: July 5 一 The Oval, London 一 6.35pm BST / 3.35am AEST

July 5 一 The Oval, London 一 6.35pm BST / 3.35am AEST 3rd T20I: July 8 一 Lord's, London 一 6.35pm BST / 3.35am AEST

July 8 一 Lord's, London 一 6.35pm BST / 3.35am AEST 1st ODI: July 12 一 Bristol County Ground, Bristol 一 1pm BST / 10pm AEST

July 12 一 Bristol County Ground, Bristol 一 1pm BST / 10pm AEST 2nd ODI: July 16 一 Rose Bowl, Southampton 一 11am BST / 8pm AEST

July 16 一 Rose Bowl, Southampton 一 11am BST / 8pm AEST 3rd ODI: July 18 一 County Ground, Taunton 一 1pm BST / 10pm AEST

How to watch Women's Ashes Test: live stream cricket in the UK

The Women's Ashes Test is being shown on Sky Sports and its dedicated Sky Sports Cricket channel in the UK. Play is scheduled to begin at 11am BST across all five days. Sky Sports subscribers can watch the cricket on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles. If you want to sign up, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). To access your usual streaming service from outside the UK, you'll need to download a good streaming VPN, as detailed above.

How to watch Women's Ashes Test: live stream for FREE in New Zealand

Spark Sport is showing the Women's Ashes Test for free in New Zealand, with play set to get underway at 10pm NZST across all five days. Spark usually requires a paid subscription, but its Women's Ashes coverage is being provided for free because the service is set to close down on June 30. You still need to create an account though. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC or Mac, plus Apple and Android mobile devices, Chromecast, Apple TV, selected Samsung, Sony, Panasonic and LG TVs, and select Freeview streamers.

How to watch Women's Ashes Test: live stream cricket in India

The Women's Ashes Test is being shown on Sony Sports Ten 5 in India, with play set to begin at 3.30pm IST on all five days. If you'd prefer to watch on an app or website, Sony Liv will be also streaming the action. You'll need a premium subscription to watch the Women's Ashes Test live, which costs Rs 999 for a year, Rs 699 for six months, or Rs 299 per month. There's also a mobile-only plan that costs Rs 599 per year. Anyone outside of India who wants to watch their home cricket coverage can just pick up a good cricket VPN and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

How to watch Women's Ashes Test: live stream cricket in the US and Canada

Dedicated cricket streaming service Willow TV is the place to watch the Women's Ashes Test in the US, with play set to begin at 6am ET / 3am PT across all five days. Willow TV is available from a number of cable providers including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, Verizon Fios and more. Not got cable? No worries, as Willow TV is also accessible via OTT provider Sling TV across a range of devices. There are options to pay just for Willow (from $5 a month), or add it to your existing Sling plan. You can check out your options and sign up on its website.

Women's Ashes teams

England Women's Ashes Test team

Heather Knight (c)

Nat Sciver-Brunt

Tammy Beaumont

Lauren Bell

Alice Capsey

Kate Cross

Alice Davidson-Richards

Sophia Dunkley

Sophie Ecclestone

Lauren Filer

Danielle Gibson

Amy Jones

Emma Lamb

Issy Wong

Danni Wyatt

Australia Women's Ashes Test team

Alyssa Healy (c)

Tahlia McGrath

Darcie Brown

Ashleigh Gardner

Kim Garth

Grace Harris

Jess Jonassen

Alana King

Phoebe Litchfield

Beth Mooney

Ellyse Perry

Megan Schutt

Annabel Sutherland

Georgia Wareham