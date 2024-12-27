How to watch Welsh Grand National 2024: free live streams for Chepstow, race schedule, start time
Welsh Grand National broadcasters, TV channels and free streams ahead of the
Watch the Welsh Grand National live streams to see Monbeg Genius, Broadway Boy and Where It All Began vying for glory at Chepstow's annual festive festival of mud. Full guide below: how to watch Welsh Grand National 2024 from anywhere, free streams, start time and worldwide TV channels/broadcasters.
The three and three-quarter mile steeplechase is invariably cake in stodgy Monmouthshire soil, and last year, infamously, only five horses were able to complete the course. Nassalam won by a whopping 34 lengths, though the Gary and Josh Moore-trained champion has had to pull out of the 2024 edition, as has another heavyweight, Sara Bradstock-trained Mr Vango.
Hopefully Jonjo and A J O'Neill haven't forgotten to write to Santa this year, because fortune certainly seems to be smiling down on them. Broadway Boy, however, finished second in the Coral Gold Cup, while Sam Thomas-trained Iwilldoit was a Welsh Grand National winner in 2021, before a third-place finish last year.
Here's where to watch Welsh Grand National live streams online from anywhere – including FREE options. Scroll down for the race schedule and Welsh Grand National runners and riders.
FREE Welsh Grand National live stream broadcasters
You can watch Welsh Grand National 2024 for FREE on ITVX in the UK:
- ITVX – UK
Use a VPN to watch Welsh Grand National 2024 for free on your usual streaming service above if you are away from home.
Can I watch Welsh Grand National live streams in the US?
The Welsh Grand National appears to have slipped through the cracks in the US, and doesn't have a broadcaster stateside.
Viewers from the UK who are currently away from home in the US can use a VPN to watch Welsh Grand National from abroad via their usual streaming service listed below.
How to watch Welsh Grand National live streams in the UK
Welsh Grand National 2024 is is being televised on free-to-air ITV1, with live streaming available via ITVX (TV license required).
The app is available on nearly everything that plugs in these days – just give it a search on your device, phone or console of choice.
Live coverage begins at 12.45pm GMT on Friday, with the main race set to begin at 2.50pm.
How to watch Welsh Grand National live streams in Australia
In Australia, premium TV provider Foxtel has the rights to the 2024 Welsh Grand National, with the action set to be shown on the Sky Racing channels.
Be warned though, the main race itself is set to get underway at 1.50am AEDT in the early hours of Saturday morning.
Brits currently traveling in Australia can use a VPN to unblock ITVX and watch the Welsh Grand National for free. We recommend NordVPN.
Can I watch the 2024 Welsh Grand National for free?
Yes! Viewers in the UK can watch the 2024 Welsh Grand National for free, courtesy of free-to-air ITVX.
Fans away from home can use a VPN to watch the free coverage from abroad.
When is Welsh Grand National 2024?
The 2024 Welsh Grand National takes place on Friday, December 27, with the main race set for 2.50pm GMT.
Welsh Grand National schedule 2024
What is the Welsh Grand National 2024 schedule?
(All times GMT)
Friday, December 27
12pm – Coral Get Closer To The Action Novices' Hurdle 2m 11y
12.30pm – Coral Handicap Hurdle 2m 11y
1.05pm – Coral Best Odds Guaranteed Handicap Chase 2m 3f 98y
1.40pm – Coral Finale Juvenile Hurdle 2m 11y
2.10pm – Coral Racing Club Join For Free Handicap Hurdle 2m 7f 131y
2.50pm – Coral Welsh Grand National Handicap Chase (Grade 1) 3m 6f 130y
3.25pm – New Bet-In-Race With Coral Handicap Chase 2m 11y
Welsh Grand National runners and riders 2024
Who are the Welsh Grand National 2024 runners and riders?
Galia Des Liteaux; Harry Skelton
Stuzzikini; TBA
Where It All Began; TBA
Your Own Story; TBA
The Newest One; Sam Twiston-Davies
Jubilee Express; TBA
Val Dancer; TBA
Amateur; TBA
The Two Amigos; TBA
No Hubs No Hobbs; Brendan Powell
Atlanta Brave; TBA
Evies Vladimir; TBA
Imperial Alex; TBA
Classic Concorde; Connor Brace
Not Sure; TBA
Gold Clermont; TBA
Paint the Dream; TBA
Chambard; TBA
Iwilldoit; Callum Pritchard
Fontaine Collonges; TBA
Monbeg Genius; Nick Scholfield
Iron Bridge; TBA
