How to watch Welsh Grand National 2024: free live streams for Chepstow, race schedule, start time

Watch the Welsh Grand National live streams to see Monbeg Genius, Broadway Boy and Where It All Began vying for glory at Chepstow's annual festive festival of mud. Full guide below: how to watch Welsh Grand National 2024 from anywhere, free streams, start time and worldwide TV channels/broadcasters.

The three and three-quarter mile steeplechase is invariably cake in stodgy Monmouthshire soil, and last year, infamously, only five horses were able to complete the course. Nassalam won by a whopping 34 lengths, though the Gary and Josh Moore-trained champion has had to pull out of the 2024 edition, as has another heavyweight, Sara Bradstock-trained Mr Vango.

Hopefully Jonjo and A J O'Neill haven't forgotten to write to Santa this year, because fortune certainly seems to be smiling down on them. Broadway Boy, however, finished second in the Coral Gold Cup, while Sam Thomas-trained Iwilldoit was a Welsh Grand National winner in 2021, before a third-place finish last year.

Here's where to watch Welsh Grand National live streams online from anywhere – including FREE options. Scroll down for the race schedule and Welsh Grand National runners and riders.

Date: Friday, December 27

FREE Welsh Grand National live stream broadcasters

You can watch Welsh Grand National 2024 for FREE on ITVX in the UK

ITVX – UK

Use a VPN to watch Welsh Grand National 2024 for free on your usual streaming service above if you are away from home.

Can I watch Welsh Grand National live streams in the US?

The Welsh Grand National appears to have slipped through the cracks in the US, and doesn't have a broadcaster stateside.

How to watch Welsh Grand National live streams in the UK

Welsh Grand National 2024 is is being televised on free-to-air ITV1, with live streaming available via ITVX (TV license required).

Live coverage begins at 12.45pm GMT on Friday, with the main race set to begin at 2.50pm.

How to watch Welsh Grand National live streams in Australia

In Australia, premium TV provider Foxtel has the rights to the 2024 Welsh Grand National, with the action set to be shown on the Sky Racing channels.

Be warned though, the main race itself is set to get underway at 1.50am AEDT in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Yes! Viewers in the UK can watch the 2024 Welsh Grand National for free, courtesy of free-to-air ITVX.

When is Welsh Grand National 2024? The 2024 Welsh Grand National takes place on Friday, December 27, with the main race set for 2.50pm GMT.

Welsh Grand National schedule 2024

What is the Welsh Grand National 2024 schedule? (All times GMT) Friday, December 27

12pm – Coral Get Closer To The Action Novices' Hurdle 2m 11y

12.30pm – Coral Handicap Hurdle 2m 11y

1.05pm – Coral Best Odds Guaranteed Handicap Chase 2m 3f 98y

1.40pm – Coral Finale Juvenile Hurdle 2m 11y

2.10pm – Coral Racing Club Join For Free Handicap Hurdle 2m 7f 131y

2.50pm – Coral Welsh Grand National Handicap Chase (Grade 1) 3m 6f 130y

3.25pm – New Bet-In-Race With Coral Handicap Chase 2m 11y

Welsh Grand National runners and riders 2024

Who are the Welsh Grand National 2024 runners and riders? Galia Des Liteaux; Harry Skelton Stuzzikini; TBA Where It All Began; TBA Your Own Story; TBA The Newest One; Sam Twiston-Davies Jubilee Express; TBA Val Dancer; TBA Amateur; TBA The Two Amigos; TBA No Hubs No Hobbs; Brendan Powell Atlanta Brave; TBA Evies Vladimir; TBA Imperial Alex; TBA Classic Concorde; Connor Brace Not Sure; TBA Gold Clermont; TBA Paint the Dream; TBA Chambard; TBA Iwilldoit; Callum Pritchard Fontaine Collonges; TBA Monbeg Genius; Nick Scholfield Iron Bridge; TBA

