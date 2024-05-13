Volleyball Nations League 2024: how to watch VNL online, schedule, full guide

Returning stars and a mad scramble for the final few Paris 2024 Olympics spots stand to make this a VNL to remember, and while the ultimate goal is silverware, every single game of the preliminary phase of the competition will have a significant bearing. Here's where to watch 2024 Volleyball Nations League live streams online for free – from anywhere.

The Volleyball Nations League encompasses both the women's and men's season's, with the women's event running from Tuesday, May 14 to Sunday, June 23, and the men's event starting and finishing a week later, running from Tuesday, May 21 to Sunday, June 30.

In the women's competition, four places at Paris 2024 are up for grabs, with italy and China amongst the teams that are yet to qualify. Spurred on by MVP Paola Egonu, Italy won the Nations League two years ago, but Egonu was dropped last year and has been brought back into the fold by new coach Julio Velasco. In a similar vein, China's hopes have been boosted by the long awaited return of Zhu Ting, following a succession of wrist issues.

The men's tournament goes one better, with five Olympic spots yet to be filled. And amongst the teams looking to punch their ticket are reigning world champions Italy, South American top dogs Argentina, and rising power Slovenia.

Follow our guide to watch a Volleyball Nations League live stream from all over the world – including FREE options. We’ve also listed the VNL schedule further down the page.

How to watch Volleyball Nations League for FREE

One of the best things about the Volleyball Nations League is that it's completely FREE to watch in many places around the world. For example:

Canada – CBC Sports

Italy – Rai Sport

France – L'Equipe

If you're from any of the countries listed above but you're abroad right now, don't worry about missing out on that free coverage. All you need to do is subscribe to a VPN to watch a free VNL live stream and re-connect to your home streaming coverage.

How to watch Volleyball Nations League in Canada

As mentioned above, fans based in Canada can live stream the 2024 Volleyball Nations League on the CBC Sports website for FREE. You can currently pay $4.99 per month for ad-free access to CBC Gem's on-demand library, but if you don't mind sitting through commercials you don't need to pay a thing. Take a look at the CBC Sports schedule for full details of what's on and when. Away from home? Use a VPN to watch the Volleyball Nations League from abroad.

No broadcasters have picked up the rights to VNL 2024 in Australia, so fans will need Volleyball World TV in order to tune in. You can choose between two plans: the US$7.99 monthly package or the US$59.88 yearly option. If you're a Canadian away from home, use a VPN to watch VNL 2024 free on CBC Sports from abroad.

2024 Volleyball Nations League schedule

WOMEN'S VNL SCHEDULE

Tuesday, May 14

Bulgaria vs Netherlands

Italy vs Poland

China vs South Korea

Wednesday, May 15

Brazil vs Canada

France vs Germany

Japan vs Türkiye

USA vs Thailand

Thursday, May 16

Serbia vs Dominican Republic

Germany vs Italy

Bulgaria vs Japan

Netherlands vs Türkiye

Brazil vs South Korea

China vs USA

Friday, May 17

Dominican Republic vs Canada

Japan vs Germany

France vs Poland

Italy vs Bulgaria

Serbia vs Thailand

China vs Canada

Saturday, May 18

Brazil vs USA

Poland vs Netherlands

France vs Bulgaria

Italy vs Türkiye

Serbia vs China

South Korea vs Dominican Republic

Sunday, May 19

Thailand vs Canada

Germany vs Netherlands

Brazil vs Serbia

Poland vs Japan

France vs Türkiye

USA vs Dominican Republic

Thailand vs South Korea

Tuesday, May 28

Thailand vs Dominican Republic

Brazil vs Japan

Poland vs Serbia

Wednesday, May 29

Canada vs USA

Italy vs France

Netherlands vs China

South Korea vs Bulgaria

Germany vs Türkiye

Thursday, May 30

Dominican Republic vs Italy

France vs Japan

Brazil vs Netherlands

South Korea vs Poland

Canada vs Germany

Friday, May 31

Serbia vs Türkiye

France vs Thailand

Netherlands vs Dominican Republic

Japan vs China

Germany vs Poland

Serbia vs Canada

Saturday, June 1

Bulgaria vs USA

Brazil vs Italy

Dominican Republic vs Japan

Thailand vs China

South Korea vs Türkiye

Poland vs USA

Sunday, June 2

Serbia vs Bulgaria

France vs Netherlands

Brazil vs Thailand

Italy vs China

South Korea vs Canada

USA vs Türkiye

Monday, June 3

Bulgaria vs Germany

Tuesday, June 11

Germany vs Dominican Republic

Bulgaria vs China

USA vs France

Italy vs Canada

Wednesday, June 12

Türkiye vs Thailand

Brazil vs Poland

Netherlands vs Serbia

South Korea vs Japan

Thursday, June 13

Bulgaria vs Thailand

Germany vs Brazil

Dominican Republic vs Türkiye

Netherlands vs USA

France vs South Korea

Japan vs Canada

Friday, June 14

Bulgaria vs Brazil

Dominican Republic vs Poland

China vs Germany

Serbia vs France

Canada vs Netherlands

Italy vs South Korea

Saturday, June 15

Dominican Republic vs Bulgaria

Poland vs Thailand

China vs Türkiye

Canada vs France

Italy vs USA

Japan vs Serbia

Sunday, June 16

Germany vs Thailand

Türkiye vs Brazil

China vs Poland

Netherlands vs South Korea

Serbia vs Italy

Japan vs USA

Thursday, June 20

Quarter-final 1

Quarter-final 2

Friday, June 21

Quarter-final 3

Quarter-final 4

Saturday, June 22

Semi-final 1

Semi-final 2

Sunday, June 23

Bronze-medal match

Final

MEN'S VNL SCHEDULE

Tuesday, May 21

Bulgaria vs France

Türkiye vs Canada

Argentina vs Japan

Wednesday, May 22

Cuba vs Brazil

Netherlands vs Slovenia

USA vs Poland

Germany vs Italy

Thursday, May 23

Iran vs Serbia

Slovenia vs France

Canada vs Poland

Türkiye vs Netherlands

Cuba vs Germany

Japan vs Serbia

Friday, May 24

Argentina vs Brazil

Bulgaria vs Canada

France vs USA

Netherlands vs Poland

Cuba vs Japan

Iran vs Italy

Saturday, May 25

Serbia vs Brazil

Slovenia vs Canada

Türkiye vs France

Bulgaria vs USA

Japan vs Italy

Argentina vs Germany

Sunday, May 26

Cuba vs Iran

Slovenia vs Poland

Brazil vs Italy

Türkiye vs USA

Bulgaria vs Netherlands

Serbia vs Germany

Iran vs Argentina

Tuesday, June 4

Germany vs Brazil

Poland vs Bulgaria

Iran vs Japan

Argentina vs USA

Wednesday, June 5

Canada vs Cuba

Slovenia vs Türkiye

Germany vs Japan

Serbia vs Netherlands

Thursday, June 6

France vs Italy

Iran vs Brazil

Bulgaria vs Germany

Poland vs Türkiye

Cuba vs Netherlands

USA vs Italy

Friday, June 7

Canada vs Argentina

Bulgaria vs Iran

Brazil vs Slovenia

Japan vs Poland

Cuba vs Italy

France vs Netherlands

Saturday, June 8

USA vs Serbia

Türkiye vs Iran

Poland vs Brazil

Japan vs Slovenia

Cuba vs France

Canada vs USA

Sunday, June 9

Serbia vs Argentina

Türkiye vs Germany

Bulgaria vs Slovenia

Italy vs Netherlands

Argentina vs France

Monday, June 10

Canada vs Serbia

Tuesday, June 18

Netherlands vs Brazil

Canada vs Japan

Bulgaria vs Türkiye

Slovenia vs Argentina

Wednesday, June 19

Germany vs France

Iran vs USA

Cuba vs Serbia

Italy vs Poland

Thursday, June 20

Germany vs Canada

Iran vs Netherlands

Brazil vs USA

Türkiye vs Argentina

Bulgaria vs Italy

Cuba vs Slovenia

Friday, June 21

Iran vs France

Canada vs Brazil

Netherlands vs Japan

Argentina vs Poland

Bulgaria vs Cuba

Türkiye vs Serbia

Saturday, June 22

Germany vs USA

Canada vs Netherlands

France vs Japan

Bulgaria vs Argentina

Serbia vs Poland

Slovenia vs Italy

Sunday, June 23

Germany vs Iran

France vs Brazil

Japan vs USA

Cuba vs Poland

Türkiye vs Italy

Serbia vs Slovenia

Thursday, June 27

Quarter-final 1

Quarter-final 2

Friday, June 28

Quarter-final 3

Quarter-final 4

Saturday, June 29

Semi-final 1

Semi-final 2

Sunday, June 30