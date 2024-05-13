Volleyball Nations League 2024: how to watch VNL online, schedule, full guide
World champions Italy are yet to qualify for the Olympics
Returning stars and a mad scramble for the final few Paris 2024 Olympics spots stand to make this a VNL to remember, and while the ultimate goal is silverware, every single game of the preliminary phase of the competition will have a significant bearing. Here's where to watch 2024 Volleyball Nations League live streams online for free – from anywhere.
|Date : Tuesday, May 14 – Sunday, June 30
|FREE streams: CBC Sports (CAN) | Rai (ITA) | L'Equipe (FRA)
The Volleyball Nations League encompasses both the women's and men's season's, with the women's event running from Tuesday, May 14 to Sunday, June 23, and the men's event starting and finishing a week later, running from Tuesday, May 21 to Sunday, June 30.
In the women's competition, four places at Paris 2024 are up for grabs, with italy and China amongst the teams that are yet to qualify. Spurred on by MVP Paola Egonu, Italy won the Nations League two years ago, but Egonu was dropped last year and has been brought back into the fold by new coach Julio Velasco. In a similar vein, China's hopes have been boosted by the long awaited return of Zhu Ting, following a succession of wrist issues.
The men's tournament goes one better, with five Olympic spots yet to be filled. And amongst the teams looking to punch their ticket are reigning world champions Italy, South American top dogs Argentina, and rising power Slovenia.
Follow our guide to watch a Volleyball Nations League live stream from all over the world – including FREE options. We’ve also listed the VNL schedule further down the page.
How to watch Volleyball Nations League for FREE
One of the best things about the Volleyball Nations League is that it's completely FREE to watch in many places around the world. For example:
Canada – CBC Sports
Italy – Rai Sport
France – L'Equipe
If you're from any of the countries listed above but you're abroad right now, don't worry about missing out on that free coverage. All you need to do is subscribe to a VPN to watch a free VNL live stream and re-connect to your home streaming coverage.
Unblock any stream with a VPN
If you're keen to watch the 2024 Volleyball Nations League but you're away from home and the coverage is geo-blocked, then you could always use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised by how simple it is to do.
Use a VPN to live stream volleyball from anywhere:
How to watch Volleyball Nations League in the UK
You'll need to sign up for Volleyball World TV to watch the Volleyball Nations League in the UK.
A subscription will set you back either US$7.99 per month or US$59.88 per year.
How to watch Volleyball Nations League in the US without cable
CBS Sports Network will air 2024 Volleyball Nations League games in the US.
Cord-cutters are in luck, too, as you can get the channel without having to shell out on an expensive cable package.
How to watch 2024 Volleyball Nations League without cable
CBS Sports Network is included in the cable-cutting streamer FuboTV's standard package, which costs $79.99 a month after a 7-day FREE trial.
How to watch Volleyball Nations League in Canada
As mentioned above, fans based in Canada can live stream the 2024 Volleyball Nations League on the CBC Sports website for FREE.
You can currently pay $4.99 per month for ad-free access to CBC Gem's on-demand library, but if you don't mind sitting through commercials you don't need to pay a thing.
Take a look at the CBC Sports schedule for full details of what's on and when. Away from home?
How to watch Volleyball Nations League in Australia
No broadcasters have picked up the rights to VNL 2024 in Australia, so fans will need Volleyball World TV in order to tune in.
You can choose between two plans: the US$7.99 monthly package or the US$59.88 yearly option.
2024 Volleyball Nations League schedule
WOMEN'S VNL SCHEDULE
Tuesday, May 14
- Bulgaria vs Netherlands
- Italy vs Poland
- China vs South Korea
Wednesday, May 15
- Brazil vs Canada
- France vs Germany
- Japan vs Türkiye
- USA vs Thailand
Thursday, May 16
- Serbia vs Dominican Republic
- Germany vs Italy
- Bulgaria vs Japan
- Netherlands vs Türkiye
- Brazil vs South Korea
- China vs USA
Friday, May 17
- Dominican Republic vs Canada
- Japan vs Germany
- France vs Poland
- Italy vs Bulgaria
- Serbia vs Thailand
- China vs Canada
Saturday, May 18
- Brazil vs USA
- Poland vs Netherlands
- France vs Bulgaria
- Italy vs Türkiye
- Serbia vs China
- South Korea vs Dominican Republic
Sunday, May 19
- Thailand vs Canada
- Germany vs Netherlands
- Brazil vs Serbia
- Poland vs Japan
- France vs Türkiye
- USA vs Dominican Republic
- Thailand vs South Korea
Tuesday, May 28
- Thailand vs Dominican Republic
- Brazil vs Japan
- Poland vs Serbia
Wednesday, May 29
- Canada vs USA
- Italy vs France
- Netherlands vs China
- South Korea vs Bulgaria
- Germany vs Türkiye
Thursday, May 30
- Dominican Republic vs Italy
- France vs Japan
- Brazil vs Netherlands
- South Korea vs Poland
- Canada vs Germany
Friday, May 31
- Serbia vs Türkiye
- France vs Thailand
- Netherlands vs Dominican Republic
- Japan vs China
- Germany vs Poland
- Serbia vs Canada
Saturday, June 1
- Bulgaria vs USA
- Brazil vs Italy
- Dominican Republic vs Japan
- Thailand vs China
- South Korea vs Türkiye
- Poland vs USA
Sunday, June 2
- Serbia vs Bulgaria
- France vs Netherlands
- Brazil vs Thailand
- Italy vs China
- South Korea vs Canada
- USA vs Türkiye
Monday, June 3
- Bulgaria vs Germany
Tuesday, June 11
- Germany vs Dominican Republic
- Bulgaria vs China
- USA vs France
- Italy vs Canada
Wednesday, June 12
- Türkiye vs Thailand
- Brazil vs Poland
- Netherlands vs Serbia
- South Korea vs Japan
Thursday, June 13
- Bulgaria vs Thailand
- Germany vs Brazil
- Dominican Republic vs Türkiye
- Netherlands vs USA
- France vs South Korea
- Japan vs Canada
Friday, June 14
- Bulgaria vs Brazil
- Dominican Republic vs Poland
- China vs Germany
- Serbia vs France
- Canada vs Netherlands
- Italy vs South Korea
Saturday, June 15
- Dominican Republic vs Bulgaria
- Poland vs Thailand
- China vs Türkiye
- Canada vs France
- Italy vs USA
- Japan vs Serbia
Sunday, June 16
- Germany vs Thailand
- Türkiye vs Brazil
- China vs Poland
- Netherlands vs South Korea
- Serbia vs Italy
- Japan vs USA
Thursday, June 20
- Quarter-final 1
- Quarter-final 2
Friday, June 21
- Quarter-final 3
- Quarter-final 4
Saturday, June 22
- Semi-final 1
- Semi-final 2
Sunday, June 23
- Bronze-medal match
- Final
MEN'S VNL SCHEDULE
Tuesday, May 21
- Bulgaria vs France
- Türkiye vs Canada
- Argentina vs Japan
Wednesday, May 22
- Cuba vs Brazil
- Netherlands vs Slovenia
- USA vs Poland
- Germany vs Italy
Thursday, May 23
- Iran vs Serbia
- Slovenia vs France
- Canada vs Poland
- Türkiye vs Netherlands
- Cuba vs Germany
- Japan vs Serbia
Friday, May 24
- Argentina vs Brazil
- Bulgaria vs Canada
- France vs USA
- Netherlands vs Poland
- Cuba vs Japan
- Iran vs Italy
Saturday, May 25
- Serbia vs Brazil
- Slovenia vs Canada
- Türkiye vs France
- Bulgaria vs USA
- Japan vs Italy
- Argentina vs Germany
Sunday, May 26
- Cuba vs Iran
- Slovenia vs Poland
- Brazil vs Italy
- Türkiye vs USA
- Bulgaria vs Netherlands
- Serbia vs Germany
- Iran vs Argentina
Tuesday, June 4
- Germany vs Brazil
- Poland vs Bulgaria
- Iran vs Japan
- Argentina vs USA
Wednesday, June 5
- Canada vs Cuba
- Slovenia vs Türkiye
- Germany vs Japan
- Serbia vs Netherlands
Thursday, June 6
- France vs Italy
- Iran vs Brazil
- Bulgaria vs Germany
- Poland vs Türkiye
- Cuba vs Netherlands
- USA vs Italy
Friday, June 7
- Canada vs Argentina
- Bulgaria vs Iran
- Brazil vs Slovenia
- Japan vs Poland
- Cuba vs Italy
- France vs Netherlands
Saturday, June 8
- USA vs Serbia
- Türkiye vs Iran
- Poland vs Brazil
- Japan vs Slovenia
- Cuba vs France
- Canada vs USA
Sunday, June 9
- Serbia vs Argentina
- Türkiye vs Germany
- Bulgaria vs Slovenia
- Italy vs Netherlands
- Argentina vs France
Monday, June 10
- Canada vs Serbia
Tuesday, June 18
- Netherlands vs Brazil
- Canada vs Japan
- Bulgaria vs Türkiye
- Slovenia vs Argentina
Wednesday, June 19
- Germany vs France
- Iran vs USA
- Cuba vs Serbia
- Italy vs Poland
Thursday, June 20
- Germany vs Canada
- Iran vs Netherlands
- Brazil vs USA
- Türkiye vs Argentina
- Bulgaria vs Italy
- Cuba vs Slovenia
Friday, June 21
- Iran vs France
- Canada vs Brazil
- Netherlands vs Japan
- Argentina vs Poland
- Bulgaria vs Cuba
- Türkiye vs Serbia
Saturday, June 22
- Germany vs USA
- Canada vs Netherlands
- France vs Japan
- Bulgaria vs Argentina
- Serbia vs Poland
- Slovenia vs Italy
Sunday, June 23
- Germany vs Iran
- France vs Brazil
- Japan vs USA
- Cuba vs Poland
- Türkiye vs Italy
- Serbia vs Slovenia
Thursday, June 27
- Quarter-final 1
- Quarter-final 2
Friday, June 28
- Quarter-final 3
- Quarter-final 4
Saturday, June 29
- Semi-final 1
- Semi-final 2
Sunday, June 30
- Bronze-medal match
- Final
Aatif is a freelance copywriter and journalist based in the UK. He’s written about technology, science and politics for publications including Gizmodo, The Independent, Trusted Reviews and Newsweek, but focuses on streaming at Future, an arrangement that combines two of his greatest passions: sport and penny-pinching.