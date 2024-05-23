How to watch The Nevermets online from anywhere

The Nevermets, a new six-part documentary series, captures the moment five lonesome-hearted Brits cross the seas to meet their long-distance lovers for the first time. Part Catfish, part First Dates, can reality possibly measure up to years of anticipation? Here's where to watch The Nevermets online for free – from anywhere.

Clearly Channel 4 is hoping this new dating experiment will overshadow the BBC's hugely popular I Kissed a Girl, and it certainly sounds like a fascinating show that explores how social media and modern work have created an environment in which crushing loneliness is so widespread that people routinely seek solace through keyboards and touchscreens.

People like Jay, a politics and law student from Bridgewater, who's been infatuated with Veena, a content manager from Kochi, ever since they met on a Game of Thrones fantasy roleplay group in 2020. Jay is 17 and Veena is 26.

Social media manager Leah travels from Glasgow to Fargo, North Dakota, to meet project manager Chad, who at 48 is twice her age. They met through Seeking, a dating app exclusively for sugar daddies. Then there's Dumebi, a charity founder from London, and Mazi, a luxury car guy in Dubai, two vocations that don't sound like they should be compatible, but both involve making people part with their money.

They can leave whenever they want, or stay and immerse themselves in their other half's life. Read on as we explain how to watch The Nevermets from anywhere in the world.

How to watch The Nevermets free online

The Nevermets is a six-part series that premieres on Channel 4 at 10pm BST on Friday, May 24. Episodes air at the same time each week. It will be free to watch on the Channel 4 streaming service – although you should have a valid TV license to use it.

If you're keen to watch The Nevermets but you're away from home and access to the show is geo-blocked, then you could always use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course).

Can you watch The Nevermets in the US?

At the time of writing, any plans to make The Nevermets available to watch in the US are yet to be announced.

Brits currently away from home can use a VPN to watch The Nevermets on Channel 4 from abroad.

Can you watch The Nevermets in Canada?

As with the US, there's no word as to when or if The Nevermets will arrive in Canada.

However, UK nationals currently traveling in Canada can use a VPN to unblock Channel 4 and watch the show from anywhere in the world. We recommend NordVPN.

Can you watch The Nevermets in Australia?

Any plans to make The Nevermets available to watch in Australia are yet to be announced at the time of publication.

Brits currently away from home can use a VPN to watch The Nevermets on Channel 4 from abroad.