How to watch The Box online: stream the Anna Friel supernatural thriller

A mind-bending psychological thriller that spikes a murder case with elements of the supernatural, The Box is available on subscription streaming Viaplay in the UK, and on Stan in Australia. Below, we have all the streaming and TV channel information you'll need.

Swipe to scroll horizontally UK premiere: Monday, September 2 Stream: Viaplay (UK) | Stan (AU) Download a VPN to watch The Box from abroad

After the in-custody suicide of Adina (Nina Yndis), a woman suspected of killing her husband, Kansas City detective Sharon Pici's (Anna Friel) life unravels with such ferocity that she soon finds herself at the center of a murder plot, facing suspension and possible imprisonment, and being urged to sign a declaration of insanity by her wife and her partner.

She's convinced that Adina is attempting to manipulate her from beyond the grave, in a last-ditch effort to clear her name. When psychologist Tory (Helen Behan) reveals that Adina herself was a believer, Pici tries to strike up a dialogue, but her colleagues are horrified when she turns up at the station seemingly cosplaying as the deceased.

If that doesn't already sound weird enough, it's nothing compared to what's in store next. Is Pici being conspired against by paranormal forces, or is she losing her grip on reality?

The show also stars Peter Stormare, Alexander Karim and Olivia Grant. It's already out in certain countries. Here's our guide explaining how to watch The Box online where you are.

The Box is exclusive to Viaplay in the UK. All seven episodes land on Monday, September 2. Having recently shut down its app and website in the UK, Viaplay is now available as a Prime Video channel. It’s free to Prime Video subscribers for the first seven days and £4.99 per month thereafter.

Viewers in Australia can watch The Box online right now on Stan. The show premiered on the streaming service in 2022. Plans are available from AU$12 a month. Outside Australia? Don't worry if you're out of the country and want to catch that free Stan stream – just grab a VPN and tune in as if you were back at home.

If you’re out of the country when The Box airs, then you can always download a VPN to access your usual streaming when temporarily traveling overseas (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course).

At time of writing, any plans to make The Box available to watch in the US are yet to be announced.

Australians currently away from home can use a VPN to watch all episodes of The Box.

As yet there's no word on if or when The Box will air in Canada.

However, Australian nationals currently traveling in Canada can use a VPN to unblock Stan and watch the show from anywhere in the world. We recommend NordVPN.

Anna Friel as Sharon Pici

Nina Yndis as Adina Ilic

Peter Stormare as Jedidiah Brag

Alexander Karim as Thomas Lovell

Helen Behan as Tory

Olivia Grant as Sylvian

Letitia Hector as Jenny Block

Gerard Monaco as Joey

