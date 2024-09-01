How to watch The Box online: stream the Anna Friel supernatural thriller
A murder case is turned on its head by paranormal forces
A mind-bending psychological thriller that spikes a murder case with elements of the supernatural, The Box is available on subscription streaming Viaplay in the UK, and on Stan in Australia. Below, we have all the streaming and TV channel information you'll need.
Watch The Box online
|UK premiere: Monday, September 2
|Stream: Viaplay (UK) | Stan (AU)
|Download a VPN to watch The Box from abroad
After the in-custody suicide of Adina (Nina Yndis), a woman suspected of killing her husband, Kansas City detective Sharon Pici's (Anna Friel) life unravels with such ferocity that she soon finds herself at the center of a murder plot, facing suspension and possible imprisonment, and being urged to sign a declaration of insanity by her wife and her partner.
She's convinced that Adina is attempting to manipulate her from beyond the grave, in a last-ditch effort to clear her name. When psychologist Tory (Helen Behan) reveals that Adina herself was a believer, Pici tries to strike up a dialogue, but her colleagues are horrified when she turns up at the station seemingly cosplaying as the deceased.
If that doesn't already sound weird enough, it's nothing compared to what's in store next. Is Pici being conspired against by paranormal forces, or is she losing her grip on reality?
The show also stars Peter Stormare, Alexander Karim and Olivia Grant. It's already out in certain countries. Here's our guide explaining how to watch The Box online where you are.
How to watch The Box in the UK
The Box is exclusive to Viaplay in the UK. All seven episodes land on Monday, September 2.
Having recently shut down its app and website in the UK, Viaplay is now available as a Prime Video channel. It’s free to Prime Video subscribers for the first seven days and £4.99 per month thereafter.
How to watch The Box in Australia
Viewers in Australia can watch The Box online right now on Stan. The show premiered on the streaming service in 2022.
Plans are available from AU$12 a month.
Outside Australia? Don't worry if you're out of the country and want to catch that free Stan stream – just grab a VPN and tune in as if you were back at home.
How to watch when traveling abroad
If you’re out of the country when The Box airs, then you can always download a VPN to access your usual streaming when temporarily traveling overseas (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course).
Use a VPN to watch The Box from anywhere:
NordVPN – get the world's best VPN
We regularly review all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice. It unblocked every streaming service in testing and it's very straightforward to use. Speed, security and 24/7 support available if you need – it's got it all.
The best value plan is the two-year deal which sets the price at $3.59 per month, and includes an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. There's also an all-important 30-day no-quibble refund if you decide it's not for you.
Can I watch The Box online in the US?
At time of writing, any plans to make The Box available to watch in the US are yet to be announced.
Australians currently away from home can use a VPN to watch all episodes of The Box.
Can I watch The Box online in Canada?
As yet there's no word on if or when The Box will air in Canada.
However, Australian nationals currently traveling in Canada can use a VPN to unblock Stan and watch the show from anywhere in the world. We recommend NordVPN.
The Box cast
- Anna Friel as Sharon Pici
- Nina Yndis as Adina Ilic
- Peter Stormare as Jedidiah Brag
- Alexander Karim as Thomas Lovell
- Helen Behan as Tory
- Olivia Grant as Sylvian
- Letitia Hector as Jenny Block
- Gerard Monaco as Joey
The Box FAQs
How many episodes are in The Box?
There are seven episodes of The Box in total. Viewers in the UK can watch every episode from September 2.
All episodes are available to watch right now on Stan in Australia.
How can I watch the The Box TV series?
The entire The Box boxset is available to stream right now in Australia on Stan. In the UK, episodes are exclusive to Viaplay.
Disclaimer
Disclaimer

We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
