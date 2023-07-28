Sweden vs Italy live stream: how to watch the Women's World Cup for free

Sweden vs Italy live stream

You can watch Sweden vs Italy in the Women's World Cup 2023 for free on BBC iPlayer in the UK. In the US, Saturday's game is on FS1 and Peacock. Soccer fans in Australia can tune in via Optus Sport. You can use a VPN to unblock your local stream when travelling overseas. Full details on how to watch Sweden vs Italy at the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 just below.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Kick-off: 8.30am BST / 5.30pm AEST / 7.30pm NZST / 3.30am ET / 12.30am PT TV channel: BBC Two (UK) | FS1 (US) | TSN (CA) Free live stream: BBC iPlayer (UK) Use ExpressVPN to watch your home stream from anywhere

Sweden vs Italy preview

Sweden and Italy each registered last-gasp winners in their respective opening fixtures, and the team that gets the better of this clash stands to win Group G and take the path of least resistance through the knockouts. This is the game that both nations will have spent the past few weeks preparing for, and the contrast in playing styles sets up a potential goalfest.

Leading the group on goal difference are Sweden, who went unbeaten in qualifying and entered the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 as some pundits' favourites. However, they looked badly undercooked against South Africa, who have never earned so much as a point at a World Cup but might have taken all three last Sunday.

Amanda Ilestedt was in the thick of the action throughout, nodding home the decisive goal in stoppage time to make amends for a defensive calamity that had allowed the Banyana Banyana to take the lead in the first place. The Swedes, who used the high ball at every opportunity, had their opponents to thank for getting them back into the game after the unfortunate Lebohang Ramalepe bundled a cross into her own net.

Italy have already surpassed their points total from the last summer's Euros, and their blend of youth and experience already looks like a promising combination. Giving 16-year-old midfielder Giulia Dragoni the nod over skipper and main goal threat Cristiana Girelli was was bold even by Milena Bertolini's standards, but they each played their parts to perfection.

Dragoni was Le Azzure's star performer before she was hooked on 83 minutes. Her replacement, Girelli, duly applied the finishing touch, gilding her legend with yet another game-breaking contribution at the death. Read on as we explain how to watch a Sweden vs Italy live stream for FREE in the UK and New Zealand, and the paid-for options around the world.

How to watch a FREE Sweden vs Italy live stream

Sweden vs Italy is being shown on BBC Two in the UK, with kick-off set for 8.30am BST on Saturday 29th July. That means you can watch a Sweden vs Italy live stream for free on BBC iPlayer, which is free to use and works across a wide range of devices including smart TVs, laptops, games consoles, mobile phones, tablets and streaming sticks. The BBC shares live Women's World Cup 2023 broadcast duties with ITV, which means that every game of the tournament will be available to watch for free in the UK.

How to watch Sweden vs Italy: live stream soccer in the US without cable

In the US, Sweden vs Italy is on FS1, but be warned that kick-off is set for the rather unsociable hour of 3.30am ET / 12.30am PT on Friday night/Saturday morning, so make sure you're settled in for a late one. TV coverage of the 2023 Women's World Cup is split between Fox and FS1, while Peacock TV is live streaming every game of the tournament in Spanish. How to watch Sweden vs Italy without cable Sling TV is an obvious first port of call. Its Blue plan offers FS1 and local Fox channels in most major markets, as well as 30+ additional channels. It normally costs $45 per month but if you're new to the service you can get your first month half-price. You won't get Fox on Sling everywhere though, so you might want to try FuboTV, a more fully featured cable replacement service that includes Fox, FS1 and more than 100 more channels. Prices start at $74.99 a month after a FREE FuboTV trial. It's also one of the few places where you can watch the Women's World Cup 2023 in 4K, and there might be a FuboTV coupon code available to you. Lastly, Peacock costs $5.99 a month for an ad-supported version of the service. You also have the option of paying $12 a month for commercial-free coverage.

How to watch Sweden vs Italy: live stream in Australia

Footie fans in Australia can watch Sweden vs Italy, along with every game of the 2023 Women's World Cup, on Optus Sport. Kick-off is at 5.30pm AEST. Fans can stream Optus Sport's coverage via mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport from AU $24.99. For existing Optus customers, Optus Sport prices start at $6.99 per month.

Sweden vs Italy live stream: how to watch WWC soccer in Canada

In Canada, you can watch Sweden vs Italy on TSN, which is showing every game of the 2023 Women's World Cup. Prepare to sacrifice a good night's sleep though, with kick off set for 3.30am ET / 12.30am PT on Friday night/Saturday morning. If you get TSN as part of your cable deal, you'll be able to log in with the details of your provider for access to a Sweden vs Italy live stream. If you don't have cable, you can tune in on the new TSN Plus streaming service, which is free for a limited time. Alternatively, you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis from CA$19.99 a month or $199.90 each year.

How to watch a Sweden vs Italy live stream in New Zealand

The Women's World Cup 2023 is FREE to watch in New Zealand, thanks to Prime. Kick-off for Sweden vs Italy is at 7.30pm NZST on Saturday evening. To watch a free Sweden vs Italy live stream, you'll need to create an account on the website. Just input your name, ZIP code and email address.