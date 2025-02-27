How to watch Small Town, Big Story online: stream every episode of Irish comedy drama from anywhere
Chris O'Dowd directs this new series about a Hollywood production coming to rural Ireland
Highly anticipated Irish comedy drama Small Town, Big Story lands on Sky and Now this week. When a Hollywood crew arrive in the fictional Irish town of Drumban, secrets held by the local doctor since the millennium look set to be revealed. Chris O'Dowd's new project, starring Christina Hendricks, promises to be superb.
Here's how to watch Small Town, Big Story from anywhere in the world.
Release date: Thursday, February 27
New episodes: Available to stream on Now
TV channel: Sky Max
Global streams: TBA
O'Dowd writes and directs this new series, based around the arrival of a hotshot Hollywood producer in the fictional Irish town of Drumban, hoping to make a series about Irish ancestral history.
Producer Wendy Patterson (Hendricks) left Drumban for LA 20 years ago under something of a cloud. Now that she's back it threatens to reveal a secret about the area which has been kept by local doctor Séamus Proctor (Paddy Considine) since the millennium.
Small Town, Big Story looks set to be one of the comedy smashes of 2025. Read on and we'll tell you how you can watch Small Town, Big Story online from anywhere in the world.
How to watch Small Town, Big Story from anywhere
For those away from home looking to watch Small Town, Big Story when it debuts, you may be unable to watch the show like you normally would due to annoying regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.
Downloading a VPN allows you to stream online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.
Use one of the best VPNs to watch Small Town, Big Story online from anywhere:
NordVPN – get the world's best VPN
We regularly review all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice. It unblocked every streaming service in testing and it's very straightforward to use. Speed, security and 24/7 support available if you need – it's got it all.
The best value plan is the two-year deal which sets the price at $3.39 per month, and includes an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. There's also an all-important 30-day no-quibble refund if you decide it's not for you.
How to watch Small Town, Big Story online in the UK
Small Town, Big Story lands on Thursday, February 27 in the UK. Those with a Sky TV package can watch Small Town, Big Story on Sky Max, with episode 1 airing 9pm GMT on Thursday. New episodes in the same slot weekly.
You’ll also find Small Town, Big Story available to stream via the Sky Go service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles. And, if you're not yet a Sky customer, then check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices.
If you simply want to watch the show without a full Sky package, then consider a subscription to streaming platform Now. It’s a more flexible option for those who’d rather not enter a long and expensive service contract, and there are often promotional offers up for grabs.
Not at home when the show premieres? Subscribers to Sky or Now can use a VPN to access their usual service from anywhere.
Can I watch Small Town, Big Story online in the US?
We don’t know when Small Town, Big Story will arrive in the States yet.
Traveling abroad? UK citizens away from home can purchase a VPN to connect to their favorite streaming services and watch Small Town, Big Story no matter where they are.
Can I watch Small Town, Big Story in Canada?
Sadly there’s been no hint of a Small Town, Big Story release in Canada.
Brits abroad could explore using a VPN to access their usual service from anywhere. We recommend NordVPN.
Can I watch Small Town, Big Story online in Australia?
It’s no dice for Aussies, either, with no sign of a release date for Small Town, Big Story Down Under just yet.
However, by downloading a VPN Brits abroad will be able to access Small Town, Big Story like they would back home.
Small Town, Big Story trailer
Small Town, Big Story cast
- Christina Hendricks as Wendy Patterson
- Paddy Considine as Séamus Proctor
- David Rawle as Sonny Proctor
- Eileen Walsh as Catherine Proctor
- Clarke Peters as Chet Donald
- Tim Heidecker as Brad
- Leia Murphy as Joanne Proctor
- Patrick Martins as Jules O’Brien
- Evanne Kilgallon as Shelly McGoldrick
- Andrew Bennett as Barry Battles
- Ruth McCabe as Betty Battles
- David Wilmot as Keith McCurdle
- Michelle Forbes as Barbara
- Peter McGann as Matt Magee
- Chris O'Dowd as Jack E McCarthy
- Jamie Michie as Pubba McGoldrick
- Ian McElhinney as Reverend Patterson
