How to watch Small Town, Big Story online: stream every episode of Irish comedy drama from anywhere

Highly anticipated Irish comedy drama Small Town, Big Story lands on Sky and Now this week. When a Hollywood crew arrive in the fictional Irish town of Drumban, secrets held by the local doctor since the millennium look set to be revealed. Chris O'Dowd's new project, starring Christina Hendricks, promises to be superb.

Here's how to watch Small Town, Big Story from anywhere in the world.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Release date: Thursday, February 27 New episodes: Available to stream on Now TV channel: Sky Max UK viewing options: Sky TV or NOW Global streams: TBA Use NordVPN to watch any stream

O'Dowd writes and directs this new series, based around the arrival of a hotshot Hollywood producer in the fictional Irish town of Drumban, hoping to make a series about Irish ancestral history.

Producer Wendy Patterson (Hendricks) left Drumban for LA 20 years ago under something of a cloud. Now that she's back it threatens to reveal a secret about the area which has been kept by local doctor Séamus Proctor (Paddy Considine) since the millennium.

Small Town, Big Story looks set to be one of the comedy smashes of 2025. Read on and we'll tell you how you can watch Small Town, Big Story online from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Small Town, Big Story from anywhere

For those away from home looking to watch Small Town, Big Story when it debuts, you may be unable to watch the show like you normally would due to annoying regional restrictions.

Downloading a VPN allows you to stream online, no matter where you are.



How to watch Small Town, Big Story online in the UK

Small Town, Big Story lands on Thursday, February 27 in the UK. Those with a Sky TV package can watch Small Town, Big Story on Sky Max, with episode 1 airing 9pm GMT on Thursday. New episodes in the same slot weekly. You'll also find Small Town, Big Story available to stream via the Sky Go service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles. And, if you're not yet a Sky customer, then check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. If you simply want to watch the show without a full Sky package, then consider a subscription to streaming platform Now. It's a more flexible option for those who'd rather not enter a long and expensive service contract, and there are often promotional offers up for grabs.

Can I watch Small Town, Big Story online in the US?

We don’t know when Small Town, Big Story will arrive in the States yet.

UK citizens away from home can use a VPN to watch Small Town, Big Story from abroad.

Can I watch Small Town, Big Story in Canada?

Sadly there’s been no hint of a Small Town, Big Story release in Canada.

Brits abroad could use a VPN to access their usual service.

Can I watch Small Town, Big Story online in Australia?

It’s no dice for Aussies, either, with no sign of a release date for Small Town, Big Story Down Under just yet.

Brits abroad will be able to use a VPN to access Small Town, Big Story.

Small Town, Big Story trailer

Small Town, Big Story cast

Christina Hendricks as Wendy Patterson

Paddy Considine as Séamus Proctor

David Rawle as Sonny Proctor

Eileen Walsh as Catherine Proctor

Clarke Peters as Chet Donald

Tim Heidecker as Brad

Leia Murphy as Joanne Proctor

Patrick Martins as Jules O’Brien

Evanne Kilgallon as Shelly McGoldrick

Andrew Bennett as Barry Battles

Ruth McCabe as Betty Battles

David Wilmot as Keith McCurdle

Michelle Forbes as Barbara

Peter McGann as Matt Magee

Chris O'Dowd as Jack E McCarthy

Jamie Michie as Pubba McGoldrick

Ian McElhinney as Reverend Patterson