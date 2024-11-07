Singapore Criterium live stream 2024: How to watch FREE UCI cycling online
Returning for a third year the 2024 Tour de France Prudential Singapore Criterium brings the stars of Le Tour to downtown Singapore and to a new course based around Esplanade Park. Here’s where to watch Singapore Criterium live streams online from anywhere – including any FREE streams.
Following on from last week’s Saitama Criterium in Japan the event follows a similar format with a day of cultural activities for the riders on Saturday then the racing on the Sunday.
Among those on the start line will be two time Tour winner and newly crowed World Champion Tadej Pogacar, four time Tour de France winner Chris Froome, last year’s victor Jasper Philipsen and the winner of this year’s Saitama Criterium Biniam Girmay.
The overwhelming favourite to take victory though will be the best road sprinter the world has ever seen, Mark Cavendish. Unless he has a massive change of heart this is likely to be the Manx Missile’s last ever professional race so he is sure to want to end his career with his arms held aloft.
Read on to find live streams, timings and TV channels for the 2024 Tour de France Prudential Singapore Criterium just below.
FREE Singapore Criterium live stream 2024
You can watch the 2024 Tour de France Prudential Singapore Criterium for FREE on SBS On Demand in Australia and Spain's RTVE.
Use a VPN to watch Singapore Criterium for free on your usual streaming service above if you are away from home.
Use a VPN to watch Singapore Criterium 2024 from anywhere
The vast majority of streaming services are geo-restricted, so you won't be able to access your usual service when traveling abroad. A VPN fixes this problem, allowing you to watch your usual stream – be it free or paid – from anywhere... at the touch of a button. We recommend NordVPN for this as it's safe, speedy and attractively-priced.
NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days
Use NordVPN to watch your usual 2024 Tour de France Prudential Singapore Criterium stream from abroad. We test all the providers and we rate Nord as the best VPN. There's 24/7 support available, a money-back guarantee and, best of all, there's currently over 60% off with this deal.
How to watch Singapore Criterium live stream in the US
Cycling fans in the U.S. can watch the 2024 Tour de France Prudential Singapore Criterium on FloBikes. A subscription to FloBikes will set you back US$149.99 for the year or US$29.99 on a monthly basis.
You can also watch the race through Max using the B/R Sports add-on (free with a $9.99 per month Max plan).
How to watch Tour de France Prudential Singapore Criterium 2024 live streams in UK and Europe
In the UK and Europe, it's Discovery Plus and Eurosport that have the rights to air the 2024 Tour de France Prudential Singapore Criterium. Plans start at £6.99 per month, or the local equivalent.
Can I watch a Tour de France Prudential Singapore Criterium live stream for free?
Check your local broadcaster but cycling fans based in Spain can watch the action for free on RTVE and on SBS in Australia.
Most other locations, you're looking at a paid stream.
Remember that if you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch the 2024 Tour de France Prudential Singapore Criterium on your usual streaming service – from wherever you happen to be at the time.
What is the 2024 Tour de France Prudential Singapore Criterium Route?
Starting and finishing on Connaught Drive in Esplanade Park the route heads anti-clockwise to Empress Place then heads south to pass the world famous Merlion statue. It then continues by weaving back and forth three times on Esplanade Drive over the Singapore River before completing the loop back on Connaught Drive.
2024 Tour de France Saitama Criterium route
What are the Tour de France Prudential Singapore Criterium 2024 predictions?
When Tadej Pogacar lines up at a race he usually wins, such is his dominance at the moment. Can he though, on a course not suited to him beat the three pronged attack of the world's best sprinters, Jasper Philipsen, Biniam Girmay and in his last pro race, Mark Cavendish.
Can I watch the Tour de France Prudential Singapore Criterium 2024 on my mobile?
Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.
You can also stay up-to-date with all UCI events on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@UCI), Instagram (@UCI), TikTok (@UCI) and YouTube (@UCI).
