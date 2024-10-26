How to watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona live stream: El Clasico 2024 for free

Watch today's Real Madrid vs Barcelona live stream to see Kylian Mbappe in the first El Clasico of the 2024/25 La Liga season. Below we have all the information on how to watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona FREE from anywhere with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and live streams on TV screens, laptops, tablets and mobiles.

Barcelona have won just 4 of their last 14 meetings with Real Madrid in all competitions but both sides come into the iconic La Liga showpiece in fine form, with Barcelona top of the league and Real just three points behind.

Here's where to watch a Real Madrid vs Barcelona live stream online from wherever you are today.

Watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona Quick Guide Dates Date: Today (Sat, October 26)

Kick-off: 3pm ET / 12pm PT / 8pm BST Best free streams GXR World (India)

Use NordVPN to watch from anywhere

How to watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona live streams for FREE

It's great news for football fans in India, where you can watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona live streams for FREE on GXR World.

Away from Ireland? Use a VPN to unblock GXR World and watch your usual Indian stream when traveling outside of India.

Use a VPN to watch any Real Madrid vs Barcelona stream

Exclusive deal NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days

Use NordVPN to watch your usual Real Madrid vs Barcelona live streams from abroad. We test all the providers and we rate Nord as the best VPN. There's 24/7 support available, a money-back guarantee and, best of all, there's currently over 60% off with this deal.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona live streams in the US

The Real Madrid vs Barcelona live stream is on ESPN+ in the USA.

For cord cutters, Fubo is another option. The Pro Plan costs $79.99 per month after the 7-day free trial.

Outside of the US? Use a VPN to watch Fubo from abroad while you're away from home.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona live streams in the UK

The Real Madrid vs Barcelona live stream is on Premier Sports 1 in the UK.

Premier Sports 1 hosts the Real Madrid vs Barcelona live stream in the U.K. and is the home of all live La Liga matches in Great Britain. The La Liga TV plan costs £7.99/month.

When time is the Real Madrid vs Barcelona El Clasico 2024? The Real Madrid vs Barcelona live stream kicks off on Sat, October 26, at 3pm ET / 8pm BST. That's 9pm CET local time in Spain.

Can I watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona for free? Yes! Viewers in India can watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona for FREE on GXR World. No sign up or registration is required. There may also be a free trial of a La Liga streaming service in your region, such as Fubo in the States.

Can I watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with all 2024/25 La Liga key moments on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@LaLigaEN) and (@LALIGA).