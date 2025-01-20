Donald Trump's inauguration live stream — watch 47th President be sworn in online and for FREE

How to watch Donald Trump's inauguration live stream 2025

Donald J. Trump will be sworn in as President of the United States for the second time on Monday, January 20. As well as political leaders, he will be joined by a host of famous faces and supporters in Washington for his inauguration.

Here's how to watch a Donald Trump's inauguration live stream from wherever you are with a VPN and potentially for free.

Being sworn in just before Donald Trump will be his Vice President JD Vance. Due to the very cold weather conditions forecast on the day, the ceremony has been moved indoors and will now take place in the Capitol Rotunda. Following the formalities, the 47th President will give an address in which he will lay out some of his vision for his time in office.

Trump’s family will, of course, be there and Melania Trump will become the First Lady once again. Alongside all the political figures will be other invited guests, including tech titans such as Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg.

Here's how to watch Donald Trump's inauguration live broadcast no matter where you are in the world.

Watch Donald Trump's inauguration with Sling TV: 50% off deal

OTT service Sling TV includes CNN, Fox News, MSNBC, ABC News, Bloomberg TV and more among the 40+ channel line-up of its Sling Blue package (selected markets). So you'll be covered for all the latest US news and analysis, and the events of the inauguration. Sling Blue usually costs from $46 per month, but you can get your first month half-price right now. You can also watch ABC on Sling Orange which also starts at $46 per month. And for even more coverage, you can add Sling's News Extra plan, which adds 10 further channels including NewsNation, NewsMax, BBC World News and HLN. Note that Fox, NBC, ABC are only available in select markets – be sure to check before you sign up.

How to watch Donald Trump's inauguration in the US

Trump's inauguration will be shown live by multiple networks, including CNN, NBC, MSNBC, ABC, Fox News and CBS but check your local listings.

That means if you have access to an antenna, cable or an internet connection, you'll be able to watch rolling news from the likes of CNN, Fox News, MSNBC and many, many more.

If you're a cord cutter who wants to get an OTT streaming service to watch the inauguration, then Sling TV is a good option. Its Blue packages include Fox News, MSNBC, ABC News (all in selected markets), CNN and Bloomberg TV. Subscriptions cost from $46 a month but new users get up to 50% off their first month. Cancel anytime.

Away from the US right now? You may need to use a VPN to stream these news channels and cable replacement services when overseas.

How to watch Donald Trump's inauguration from anywhere

If you're keen to watch Trump's inauguration (but you're away from home and access to the coverage is geo-blocked, then you could always use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised by how simple it is to do.

Use a VPN to watch Trump's inauguration from anywhere.

Exclusive deal NordVPN – get the world's best VPN

We regularly review all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice. It unblocked every streaming service in testing and it's very straightforward to use. Speed, security and 24/7 support available if you need – it's got it all.



The best value plan is the two-year deal which sets the price at $3.39 per month, and includes an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. There's also an all-important 30-day no-quibble refund if you decide it's not for you. - So, try NordVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch Donald Trump's inauguration in Canada

For interested parties in Canada, Donald Trump's inauguration should be broadcast live on key news outlets.

This includes CBC News Network which can be streamed for free at CBCNews and through the CBC Gem app. The ceremony will also be shown on CTV and can be streamed via its website, again for free.

If you're away and struggling to find coverage of the inauguration where you are, a VPN can help you access your home streams – we recommend NordVPN.

How to watch Donald Trump's inauguration in the UK

In the UK, the Trump's inauguration will be televised by major news outlets such as BBC News, either on their rolling news channel, on their website or via BBC iPlayer. hat means you can watch it for free, so long as you have a valid TV license.

It will also be shown on Sky News.

If you're a Brit but out of the country and still want to watch, you can tune into your usual service with a VPN.

How to watch Donald Trump's inauguration in Australia

In Australia, Donald Trump's inauguration will likely be on SBS Australia, meaning viewers can watch a free live stream of the Tump's inauguration on SBS On-Demand.

If you don't have cable, and you want to watch on Foxtel instead, Foxtel Now offers a full package, cable-like experience. Boasting 70+ channels and a 10-day free trial, get the Foxtel Now Essentials Base pack and pay just $25 a month.

If you're away from home, NordVPN can help you access your usual streaming services.

Everything you need to know about Donald Trump's inauguration

Where is Donald Trump's inauguration being held? Usually, inaugurations take place outside. However, the weather in Washington D.C. is expected to be so cold on Monday that it is taking place indoors at the Capitol Rotunda instead.

What is the schedule for the day of Donald Trump's inauguration? There is more to inauguration day than just the swearing in ceremony. It starts with a morning church service at St. John’s. Later that morning, the Bidens and Trumps will meet in the White House. At 12pm ET it is the main ceremony. That is followed by a farewell for the outgoing President and Vice President. There is then a signing ceremony in the President’s Room, in which Trump conducts his first acts back in office. He will then attend a number of events, including a lunch hosted by the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies, a President’s Review of the Troops and the Presidential Parade. In the evening, President Trump will attend a number of balls.

Who else will be at Donald Trump's inauguration? Outgoing President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will be at the inauguration, along with their spouses. Former Presidents tend to attend the ceremony too, so Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton will all be there. Former First Ladies Laura Bush and Hillary Clinton will also be at the Capitol, but Michelle Obama has said she will not attend. Senior Republicans and incoming Cabinet members will be present too. Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Mark Zuckerberg are all also going to be at Trump's inauguration.

Who will perform at Donald Trump's inauguration? In the modern era, it's common for a number of musical or artistic performances during the inauguration day. For Trump's second inauguration, Carrie Underwood is going to perform at the swearing-in ceremony, whilst opera singer Christopher Macchio is going to perform the national anthem. Singer-songwriter Lee Greenwood, choirs from the University of Nebraska–Lincoln and the United States Marine Band are also expected to perform. More musical stars are expected to perform at the various inaugural balls, including The Village People, Nelly and Rascal Flatts.