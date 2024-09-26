How to watch Phillip Schofield Cast Away online from anywhere – This Morning host makes his TV comeback

How to watch Phillip Schofield Cast Away online

In a move that may be unwise (but not illegal), Phillip Schofield makes his return to primetime TV in new documentary series Philip Schofield Cast Away (2024). Keep reading, as we explain how to watch Philip Schofield Cast Away online from anywhere in the world.

Channel 5 Release date: Monday, September 30 FREE stream: Channel 5 (UK)

In a format that might just be a little too meta for its own good, fallen TV star Phillip Schofield is being banished to an uninhabited island off Madagascar for 10 days without food, water or a camera crew.

Left to record the adventure himself, the three episodes of Phillip Schofield Cast Away are, in his own words: "My chance to tell my side of the story. I know what I did was unwise but is it enough to absolutely destroy someone?"

Phillip Schofield Cast Away marks Schof's first TV appearance since his scandalous departure from This Morning (which you can read more on below). The UK will be tuning in and many will be hoping Gordon the Gopher makes a cameo as Wilson.

Will the viewing public forgive Schofield? Keep reading our guide for how to watch and stream Phillip Schofield Cast Away online, for free and from anywhere.

Phillip Schofield Cast Away begins on Channel 5 on Monday, September 30 at 9pm BST. It will continue in the same slot the following two evenings. It will also be available to stream for FREE on My5. Brits away from home that don’t want to miss out on this gripping murder mystery can always use a VPN to unblock Channel 5 and to tune in as they would at home.

For those away from home looking to watch Phillip Schofield Cast Away, you’ll be unable to watch the show like you normally would due to annoying regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.

Downloading a VPN allows you to stream online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

At present, there's no confirmation that Phillip Schofield Cast Away will air outside of the UK. However we'll be sure to keep you updated with international viewing options if and when they become available.

Remember: Brits currently traveling abroad can use a VPN to unblock Channel 5's free streaming service and watch Philip Schofield Cast Away 2024 when traveling abroad, outside of the UK.

Phillip Schofield Cast Away will premiere the first of three episodes at 9pm UK on Monday, September 30 on Channel 5 with the following episodes going out at the same time on the channel on Tuesday, October 1 and Wednesday, October 2.

Can I watch Phillip Schofield Cast Away for free? Phillip Schofield Cast Away will be available to watch for free on Channel 5's streaming service in the UK. Use a VPN to access you usual streaming services from abroad.

Who is Phillip Schofield? Phillip Schofield rose to prominence in the late 80s and early 90s as a presenter on children's television in the UK, often accompanied by his sidekick – a hand puppet named Gordon the Gopher. Later, Schofield became the co-host of ITV's long running morning show This Morning, most notably alongside Holly Willoughby, as well as the host of various Saturday night light entertainment programmes such as The Cube and Dancing on Ice. In 2020, Scofield came out as gay and announced his separation from his wife of 27 years, giving an emotional interview with Willoughby on This Morning. In 2023, the presenter admitted that during his time on This Morning he had become involved in an extramarital affair with a younger co-worker whom Schofield had first met while he was a 15-year-old student, though the affair had not begun until the co-worker was 20-years-old. Following this admission, Schofield resigned from This Morning and suggested that homophobia was a factor in the vitriol he faced from the public, famously calling the affair "unwise, but not illegal." Phillip Schofield Cast Away marks Schofield's first TV appearance since leaving the show.

What is Cast Away on Channel 5? Cast Away is Channel 5 docuseries in which celebrities are stranded on a remote uninhabited island off Madagascar and film their "survival journeys", during which they typically indulge in bouts of self-reflection. Comedian Ruby Wax and actress Joanna Lumley have both previously appeared in the show. You can watch Ruby Wax Cast Away for free on the Channel 5 – it consists of 2 x 60 minutes episodes.