How to watch National Finals Rodeo 2024: live stream options, TV channels, 66th NFR final Saturday

The 15 top money winners in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) have again descended on the Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas, for the annual National Finals Rodeo. With the final events on Saturday, December 14, the denouement will be quite the spectacle.

The National Finals Rodeo 2024 is one of the highlights of the sporting calendar, so here's how to watch the 66th NFR online from wherever you are in the world.

Click to read more about the National Finals Rodeo 2024 live stream match-up▼ Over the course of 10 days' intense competition, we're getting down to the business end of the National Finals Rodeo 2024, ahead of the Wrangler National Patriot Night that brings the event to a close on Saturday evening. Going into the final few days of competition, Shad Mayfield of Tie-Down Roping is topping the highly coveted all-around standings, just ahead of Team Roping specialist Junior Nogueira and Cole Proctor. Meanwhile, former Montana State cowboy Jesse Brown is really improving as the 66th NFR reaches its conclusion. Brown won his second round in steer wrestling on Wednesday during the seventh performance of the finals.

Watch National Finals Rodeo 2024 Quick Guide Key Dates Date: Thursday, December 5 to Saturday, December 14

Daily start time: 8.45pm ET / 1.45am GMT (+1 day) Best stream Sling TV (US)

How to watch National Finals Rodeo 2024 in the US

As you'd probably expect given the importance of the National Finals Rodeo 2024, The Cowboy Channel is the place to go to watch all the action unfold.

You can catch The Cowboy Channel on numerous cable packages, but there are also plenty of options to stream your content as it's also carried by several OTT services. First up, it's available on DirecTV's admittedly pricey Ultimate and Premier packages, costing $115/month and $160/month respectively.

If you're on the lookout for something a bit more affordable, The Cowboy Channel is included in the Heartland Extra add-on for Sling TV. You need one of Sling TV's base Orange or Blue plans to begin with — they cost from $40/month, with your first month half price — and then Heartland Extra costs only $6/month extra.

Another option to ensure you don't miss a second is to tune in via RFD-TV Now, which costs $89.99 a year, or Cowboy Channel Plus, which comes in at $119.99 per year.

Not in the US at the moment? Don't forget you can still catch your regular streaming services while traveling abroad via a streaming VPN such as NordVPN — meaning you can access a National Finals Rodeo 2024 live stream from anywhere in the world.

If you live in the Great White North, you can also watch the 2024 National Finals Rodeo on The Cowboy Channel.

The network is available such cable plans as Shaw, Bell and Optik.

Not at home right now? If you live in Canada and already subscribe, you can still watch an NFR live stream via your cable plan by using a quality VPN like NordVPN.

Can you watch National Finals Rodeo 2024 live streams in the UK?

Unfortunately, no broadcaster or streaming service has signed up for the National Rodeo Finals 2024 in the UK.

However, if you are travelling in the UK from the US or Canada, then you can use a VPN to access your usual streaming service from anywhere.

Can you watch National Finals Rodeo 2024 live streams in Australia?

It's a similar situation in Australia, with no broadcaster or streaming platform signed up for the National Finals Rodeo 2024.

However, if you are travelling in Oz from the US or Canada, then you can use a VPN to access your usual streaming service from anywhere.

What is the schedule for the National Finals Rodeo 2024? (All times ET) Thursday, December 5

8:45 p.m. — 1st Performance Friday, December 6

8:45 p.m. — 2nd Performance Saturday, December 7

8:45 p.m. — 3rd Performance Sunday, December 8

8:45 p.m. — 4th Performance — Memorial Night Monday, December 9

8:45 p.m. — 5th Performance — Tough Enough to Wear Pink Tuesday, December 10

8:45 p.m. — 6th Performance — Rookie Night Wednesday, December 11

8:45 p.m. — 7th Performance — Military Night Thursday, December 12

8:45 p.m. — 8th Performance — Canadian Night Friday, December 13

8:45 p.m. — 9th Performance — Legacy Night Saturday, December 14

8:45 p.m. — 10th Performance — Wrangler National Patriot Night

What are the events in the National Finals Rodeo 2024 live stream? - Bareback Riding

- Steer Wrestling

- Team Roping

- Saddle Bronc Riding

- Tie-Down Roping

- Barrel Racing

- Bull Riding

- All-Around