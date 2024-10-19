Murtazaliev vs Tszyu live stream: watch boxing online and on TV – PPV, start time, full card, weigh-in results

The IBF Super Welterweight championship of the world is up for grabs when Bakhram Murtazaliev and Tim Tszyu face off in Florida. Murtazaliev is the unbeaten belt-holder with a formidable 22-0 record, but Tszyu has only lost one of his 25 fights - a surprise defeat by Sebastian Fundora in March.
Murtazaliev collected the vacant belt when he defeated Jack Culcay earlier this year. He has the height advantage and is known as an aggressive fighter who will look to dominate Tszyu with his power.
However, the Australian challenger is the favourite to emerge victorious. Tszyu has a strong jab and he likes to move forward and force his opponent onto the ropes. He is an adaptable boxer who can adjust his strategy mid-fight. That could come in handy against Murtazaliev, who is around two years older than Tszyu.
Tszyu registered 69.6kg on the scales at the official weigh-in, with Murtazaliev coming in a shade lighter at 69.3kg.
Watch Murtazaliev vs Tszyu in USA
|Row 0 - Cell 0
|Main event
|Undercard
|Time
|10.30pm ET / 8.30pm PT
|8pm ET / 5pm PT
|Streaming service
|Prime Video (worldwide)
|Prime Video (worldwide)
|TV channel
|Unavailable
|Unavailable
Murtazaliev vs Tszyu is being shown by Prime Video in the US. The good news is it's not a PPV, so a simple Amazon Prime subscription will grant you access. Prices are $14.99 per month or $139 for a year.
Traveling outside your home country? You can use a VPN to access your Amazon Prime account from anywhere.
Watch Murtazaliev vs Tszyu in UK
|Row 0 - Cell 0
|Main Event
|Undercard
|Time
|3.30am BST (Sun)
|1am BST (Sun)
|Streaming service
|Prime Video (worldwide)
|Prime Video (worldwide)
|TV channel
|Unavailable
|Unavailable
The Murtazaliev vs Tszyu live stream is also available on Prime Video in the UK. Just like in the US, you only need an ordinary Amazon Prime subscription which costs £8.99 per month or £99 for the full year.
Travelling outside the UK? You can use a VPN to access your Amazon Prime account from anywhere.
Watch Murtazaliev vs Tszyu in Australia
|Row 0 - Cell 0
|Main Event
|Undercard
|Time
|11.30pm AEST (Sun)
|10am AEST (Sun)
|Streaming service
|Kayo Sports
|Kayo Sports
|TV channel
|Foxtel
|Foxtel
If you want to watch a Murtazaliev vs Tszyu live stream in Australia, Tszyu's home country, you have two options.
The first is Foxtel. First you'll need a subscription which starts at $69 per month for the sport, drama and entertainment package. Then you'll need to add the PPV for $69.95.
Alternatively, head to Kayo Sports if you don't want to buy a monthly subscription. Over there, you only need to pay the $69.95 PPV fee.
Travelling outside Oz? You can use a VPN to access your Amazon Prime account from anywhere.
Murtazaliev vs Tszyu tale of the tape
|Header Cell - Column 0
|Bakhram Murtazaliev
|Tim Tszyu
|Nationality
|Russian
|Australian
|Date of birth
|January 2, 1993
|November 2, 1994
|Height
|6' 0"
|5' 9"
|Reach
|72"
|70.5"
|Total fights
|22
|25
|Record
|22-0 (16 KOs)
|24-1 (17 KOs)
Bakhram Murtazaliev vs Tim Tszyu full card
- Bakhram Murtazaliev vs. Tim Tszyu, 12 rounds
- Yoenis Tellez vs. Johan Gonzalez, 10 rounds
- Cesar Mateo Tapia vs. Endry Saavedra, 10 rounds
- Carlos Jackson vs. Ryan Lee Allen, 8 rounds
- Dainier Pero vs. Willie Jake Jr., 8 rounds
- Justin Viloria vs. Diuhl Olguin, 8 rounds
- Gary Antonio Russell vs. Jaden Burnias, 6 rounds
- Jocksan Blanco vs. Angel Ilarraza, 6 rounds
- Roberto Raul Rivera Gomez vs. Martin Diaz, 6 rounds
- Michael Garcia vs. Edwin Calixto, 4 rounds
