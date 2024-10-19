Murtazaliev vs Tszyu live stream: watch boxing online and on TV – PPV, start time, full card, weigh-in results

The IBF Super Welterweight championship of the world is up for grabs when Bakhram Murtazaliev and Tim Tszyu face off in Florida. Murtazaliev is the unbeaten belt-holder with a formidable 22-0 record, but Tszyu has only lost one of his 25 fights - a surprise defeat by Sebastian Fundora in March.

Murtazaliev collected the vacant belt when he defeated Jack Culcay earlier this year. He has the height advantage and is known as an aggressive fighter who will look to dominate Tszyu with his power.

However, the Australian challenger is the favourite to emerge victorious. Tszyu has a strong jab and he likes to move forward and force his opponent onto the ropes. He is an adaptable boxer who can adjust his strategy mid-fight. That could come in handy against Murtazaliev, who is around two years older than Tszyu.

Tszyu registered 69.6kg on the scales at the official weigh-in, with Murtazaliev coming in a shade lighter at 69.3kg.

Watch Murtazaliev vs Tszyu in USA

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Main event Undercard Time 10.30pm ET / 8.30pm PT 8pm ET / 5pm PT Streaming service Prime Video (worldwide) Prime Video (worldwide) TV channel Unavailable Unavailable

Murtazaliev vs Tszyu is being shown by Prime Video in the US. The good news is it's not a PPV, so a simple Amazon Prime subscription will grant you access. Prices are $14.99 per month or $139 for a year.

Watch Murtazaliev vs Tszyu in UK

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Main Event Undercard Time 3.30am BST (Sun) 1am BST (Sun) Streaming service Prime Video (worldwide) Prime Video (worldwide) TV channel Unavailable Unavailable

The Murtazaliev vs Tszyu live stream is also available on Prime Video in the UK. Just like in the US, you only need an ordinary Amazon Prime subscription which costs £8.99 per month or £99 for the full year.

Watch Murtazaliev vs Tszyu in Australia

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Main Event Undercard Time 11.30pm AEST (Sun) 10am AEST (Sun) Streaming service Kayo Sports Kayo Sports TV channel Foxtel Foxtel

If you want to watch a Murtazaliev vs Tszyu live stream in Australia, Tszyu's home country, you have two options.

The first is Foxtel. First you'll need a subscription which starts at $69 per month for the sport, drama and entertainment package. Then you'll need to add the PPV for $69.95.

Alternatively, head to Kayo Sports if you don't want to buy a monthly subscription. Over there, you only need to pay the $69.95 PPV fee.

Watch Murtazaliev vs Tszyu from anywhere!

Murtazaliev vs Tszyu tale of the tape

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Bakhram Murtazaliev Tim Tszyu Nationality Russian Australian Date of birth January 2, 1993 November 2, 1994 Height 6' 0" 5' 9" Reach 72" 70.5" Total fights 22 25 Record 22-0 (16 KOs) 24-1 (17 KOs)

Bakhram Murtazaliev vs Tim Tszyu full card

Bakhram Murtazaliev vs. Tim Tszyu, 12 rounds

Yoenis Tellez vs. Johan Gonzalez, 10 rounds

Cesar Mateo Tapia vs. Endry Saavedra, 10 rounds

Carlos Jackson vs. Ryan Lee Allen, 8 rounds

Dainier Pero vs. Willie Jake Jr., 8 rounds

Justin Viloria vs. Diuhl Olguin, 8 rounds

Gary Antonio Russell vs. Jaden Burnias, 6 rounds

Jocksan Blanco vs. Angel Ilarraza, 6 rounds

Roberto Raul Rivera Gomez vs. Martin Diaz, 6 rounds

Michael Garcia vs. Edwin Calixto, 4 rounds