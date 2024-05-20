How to watch Milf of Norway online from anywhere

When you’re middle-aged, stuck in a stagnant marriage and newly unemployed, getting wildly drunk can have serious consequences. In Milf of Norway, Lene (Mariann Hole) wakes up with newfound fame on InsideFans, having posted a photo of herself posing provocatively in a traditional folk costume. Read on for how to watch Milf of Norwary online and from anywhere.

Watch Milf of Norway online

She may have only submitted the picture for a laugh, but the wildly positive reception suggests that Lene may have drunkenly stumbled upon an untapped market. The fine, upstanding people of InsideFans are willing to pay for sequels and, having recently been cut loose by her employer, Lena has nothing but time and pent-up frustration to busy herself with.

What she doesn't expect is for the thrill of leading a double-life to be quite this intoxicating, but in the same way that Lene's true identity is hidden behind a fake username, she can't help but wonder what the people she shares her quaint Oslo suburb with would do if they were to find out her secret, and how many of them spend their lonely evenings, downtime and money begging her for more.

The eight-part Norwegian-language comedy is one of the launch titles for Max in Europe. Read on as we explain how to watch Milf of Norway online.

How to watch Milf of Norway online

Milf of Norway premieres on Tuesday, May 21. At launch, it's exclusive to Max in select European countries. After the premiere, new episodes will land on the streaming service each Friday, and there will be eight in total. Milf of Norway is one of the launch titles for Max's European rollout, with the platform set to become available in 25 countries across the continent. Prices are yet to be revealed at the time of publication. Max will go live in Andorra, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Canary Islands, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Faroe Islands, Finland, Greenland, Hungary, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Norway, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, and Sweden on May 21. It will arrive in Belgium, France, the Netherlands and Poland in the coming weeks. Max will also be the place to watch House of the Dragon season 2 and the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Unblock any stream with a VPN

If you're keen to watch Milf of Norway but you're away from home and access to the show is geo-blocked, then you could always use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised by how simple it is to do.

Use a VPN to watch Milf of Norway from anywhere:

NordVPN – get the world's best VPN

We regularly review all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice. It unblocked every streaming service in testing and it's very straightforward to use. Speed, security and 24/7 support available if you need – it's got it all.



The best value plan is the two-year deal which sets the price at $3.99 per month, and includes an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. There's also an all-important and there's a 30-day no-quibble refund if you decide it's not for you. - So, try NordVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN – as we say, our top choice is NordVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location – open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate geographical location

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream – so, in this case, just head to Max

Can you watch Milf of Norway in the US?

At the time of writing, any plans to make Milf of Norway available to watch in the US are yet to be announced.

However, seeing as Max has its home in the US, thre's plenty of hope.

Can you watch Milf of Norway in the UK?

There's no word yet on when or if Milf of Norway will air in the UK, though it's worth noting that HBO programming is shown on Sky, and that will remain the case for at least the next two years.

Europeans currently on holiday in the UK can use a VPN to watch Milf of Norway on Max from abroad.

Can you watch Milf of Norway in Canada?

As in the US, there's no word as to when or if Milf of Norway will arrive in Canada.

However, Europeans currently traveling in Canada can use a VPN to unblock Max and watch the show from anywhere in the world. We recommend NordVPN.

Can you watch Milf of Norway in Australia?

Any plans to make Milf of Norway available to watch in Australia are yet to be announced at the time of publication.

Europeans currently away from home can use a VPN to watch Milf of Norway on Max from abroad.