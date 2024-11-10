How to watch Midsomer Murders: Dressed to Kill online – stream British cosy crime drama

The show that practically invented the cosy Brit crime genre finally wraps its 23rd season. So keep reading as we explain how to watch Midsomer Murders: Dressed to Kill online from anywhere and potentially for FREE.

Watch Midsomer Murders: Dressed to Kill online

All the ingredients are here: fish out of water detective, straight-laced sidekick, picturesque setting and of course, brutal, bloody murder. Yes, the king of easy watching detective shows is back as Midsommer Murders delivers a one-off special for viewers in the UK.

This time out, the uptight residents of Elverton-Cum-Latterly are forced to clutch their pearls when their annual dominoes competition falls on the same night as a charity drag queen fundraiser. Cultures clash and it’s not long before sideways glances turn into something more sinister, resulting in Barnaby (Neil Dudgeon) and Winter (Nick Hendrix) being called in.

With this season having already delivered doomsday deaths, raging retirees and a bloody bake off, this tale of deadly drag and dominoes is sure to be a cosy crime treat. So read on for how to watch Midsomer Murders: Dressed to Kill online, from anywhere and potentially for FREE.

Can I watch Midsomer Murders: Dressed to Kill for FREE? Viewers in the UK are in luck because while they've had a much longer wait for Midsomer Murders: Dressed to Kill, when it does arrive on November 10, it will stream completely FREE on ITVX alongside every previous episode of the show's 23 seasons. Use a VPN to access you usual streaming services from abroad.

How to watch Midsomer Murders: Dressed to Kill from abroad

For those away from home looking to watch Midsomer Murders: Dressed to Kill, you’ll be unable to watch the show like you normally would due to annoying regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.

Downloading a VPN allows you to stream online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch Midsomer Murders: Dressed to Kill from anywhere:

How to watch Midsomer Murders: Dressed to Kill online in the UK

Brits can finally enjoy Dressed to Kill, the Midsomer Murders season 23 finale, when it airs as a one-off episode on ITV on Sunday, November 10 at 8pm GMT. It will also be available to stream for FREE alongside every previous episode on ITVX. Away from the UK right now? Just use a VPN to alter your IP address so you can stream your favorite TV shows and films online just like you would at home.

How to watch Midsomer Murders: Dressed to Kill online in the US, Canada and Australia

The international streaming home of Midsomer Murders is Acorn TV, and that includes the latest installment Dressed to Kill, which is available to watch right now in almost all countries where Acorn TV is available. What's more, North American cosy crime fans are a season ahead, with season 24 already available on the platform. Acorn TV prices vary by territory, but subscribers in the above nations are looking at: US$7.99 / CA$9.99 / AU$6.99 per month or US$79.99 / CA$99.99 / AU$69.99 per year. Away from home? Use a VPN to gain access to all the content you'd normally stream at home.

What you need to know about Midsomer Murders: Dressed to Kill

When is the Midsomer Murders: Dressed to Kill release date? British Midsomer Murders fans have endured a frustrating release pattern for season 23, with the first episode airing in April and the second and third in July. The fourth, and final, installment, Dressed to Kill, will be available to stream for free on ITVX from Sunday, November 10. Dressed to Kill has been available internationally on Acorn TV for some time. A further four episodes, comprising season 24, are available on the platform in North America.

What can we expect from Midsomer Murders: Dressed to Kill? The official synopsis from ITV reads: "Residents of Elverton-Cum-Latterly battle in a dominoes competition that dates back decades, but when the event occurs the same night as a drag queen fundraiser for a terminally ill teenager, the resulting clash of cultures is epic and deadly."

Who is in the cast of Midsomer Murders: Dressed to Kill? Neil Dudgeon as DCI John Barnaby Nick Hendrix as DS Jamie Winter Fiona Dolman as Sarah Barnaby Isabel Shaw as Betty Barnaby Annette Badland as Dr Fleur Perkins Ace Bhatti as Dickie Dent Tessie Orange-Turner as Evelyn Hardy Stewart Wright as Shawn Dawlish Nichola McAuliffe as Norinda Bellamy Sophie Stone as Gill Templeton LJ Johnson as Chantelle Dawlish Felix Kai as Malik Payne Nigel Lindsay as Nigel Bellamy Suzanne Packer as Olivia Dent Baxter Westby as Rocco Templeton

Are there other Midsomer Murders season 23 episodes? The previous episodes of Midsomer Murders season 23 are: The Blacktrees Prophecy When a survivalist is found murdered in his bombproof shelter, Barnaby unravels a dark conspiracy that reveals just how far people will go to escape the end of the world. The Debt of Lies When the latest resident of a police retirement community is found dead, the tight-knit group regard a murder on their doorstep as both an affront and a challenge. A Grain of Truth The world of organic baking begins to crumble after a series of incidents at the newly-revamped Larkton's Mill.