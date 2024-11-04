How to watch Melbourne Cup 2024: free live streams for Flemington, race schedule

Watch Melbourne Cup live streams, for a race that's been blown wide open by the withdrawal of Via Sistina and concerns over the fitness of Onesmoothoperator. Below we have all the info on how to watch Melbourne Cup 2024 from anywhere, with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters, live streams and start times.

Via Sistina fulfilled her main objective by winning the Cox Plate, so Chris Waller's hopes will instead be carried by Buckaroo. Brian Ellison-trained Onesmoothoperator had been considered a contender ahead of a failed vet test, though he could still make the cut. Vauban, trained by W P Mullins, could be the prime beneficiary.

With an AU$8.56m purse, the Melbourne Cup at Flemington Racecourse is the world's richest (not quite) two-mile flat handicap race, and the 164th edition has the makings of a classic.

Here's where to watch Melbourne Cup live streams online from anywhere – including FREE options. Scroll down for the Melbourne Cup race schedule.

Watch Melbourne Cup Quick Guide Key Dates Date: Tuesday, November 5

Melbourne Cup start time: 3pm AEDT / 5pm NZDT / 4am GMT / 11pm ET (Mon) Best free streams 9Now (AU)

TVNZ Plus (NZ)

Use NordVPN to watch from anywhere

FREE Melbourne Cup live stream broadcasters

You can watch Melbourne Cup 2024 for FREE on 9Now in Australia and TVNZ Plus in New Zealand:

9Now – Australia

– Australia TVNZ Plus – New Zealand

Use a VPN to watch Melbourne Cup 2024 for free on your usual streaming service above if you are away from home.

Use a VPN to watch any Melbourne Cup stream

Exclusive deal NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days

Use NordVPN to watch your usual Melbourne Cup live stream from abroad. We test all the providers and we rate Nord as the best VPN. There's 24/7 support available, a money-back guarantee and, best of all, there's currently over 70% off with this deal.

How to watch Melbourne Cup live streams in the US

You can watch a 2024 Melbourne Cup live stream on Fox Sports 2 in the USA. If you don't have a cable package with Fox, you can use Sling, FuboTV or another cable replacement service to stream FS2.

How to watch Melbourne Cup live streams in the UK

The Melbourne Cup live stream is usually shown on Sky Sports in the UK, but at the time of writing, it doesn't appear to have been picked up by any broadcaster.

Aussies and New Zealanders currently away from home can use a VPN to watch Melbourne Cup 2024 on 9Now or TVNZ Plus from abroad.

How to watch Melbourne Cup live streams in Australia

As mentioned above, the Melbourne Cup is available to watch free-to-air in Australia on terrestrial broadcaster Channel 9 and the 9Now streaming service.

Can I watch the 2024 Melbourne Cup for free? Yes! Viewers in Australia and New Zealand can watch the 2024 Melbourne Cup for free, courtesy of free-to-air 9Now and TVNZ Plus respectively. Fans away from home can use a VPN to watch the free coverage from abroad.

When is Melbourne Cup 2024? The 2024 Melbourne Cup starts at 4am GMT / 3pm AEDT / 5pm NZDT on Tuesday, November 5. That's 11pm ET on Monday, November 4 for fans based in the US.

Melbourne Cup schedule 2024

What is the Melbourne Cup 2024 schedule? (All times AEDT) Tuesday, November 5

10.45am – Darley Maribyrnong Plate (AU$200,000)

11.20am – TAB Trophy (AU$175,000)

12pm – MSS Security Subzero Handicap (AU$150,000)

12.40pm – Schweppervescence Plate (AU$150,000)

1.55pm – Furphy Plate (AU$175,000)

3pm – MELBOURNE CUP (AU$8,560,000)

3.50pm – Amanda Elliott (AU$175,000)

4.35pm – Hong Kong Jockey Club Stakes (AU$200,000)

5.15pm – Channel 9 Trophy (AU$150,000)

Can I watch Melbourne Cup 2024 on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with all things Breeders' Cup on the official Worl Rugby social media channels on YouTube (@FlemingtonRacecourse) and Instagram (@FlemingtonVRC).