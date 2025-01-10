Masters snooker live stream 2025: how to watch tournament online from anywhere

The 2025 Masters snooker live stream was due to see champion Ronnie O'Sullivan attempt to extend his record number of titles to a scarcely believable nine. But The Rocket withdrew on 'medical grounds' 48 hours before the first frame was due to be played. Who will will take the first Triple Crown tournament of the year?

Judd Trump is looking like the man to beat at the Alexandra Palace. He's top of the world rankings, and sealed an excellent 2024 with a UK Championship victory last month.

Also looking to get their hands on the Paul Hunter Trophy – named for the three-time winner who sadly died aged only 27 – are world champion Kyren Wilson, in-form Mark Allen, and past winners Mark Selby, Mark Williams and John Higgins.

Here's how to watch a free Masters snooker 2025 live stream wherever you are. We've also listed the Masters schedule further down the page.

Watch Masters snooker 2025 Quick Guide Key Dates Dates: January 12 to 19

Daily start times: 1pm & 7pm GMT / 8am & 2pm ET / 5am PT & 11am PT Best free stream BBC iPlayer (UK)

Use NordVPN to watch from anywhere

Can I watch Masters snooker 2025 for free? The BBC will host the live coverage of the 2025 Masters, with live action shared between BBC Two and Four channels. That means you'll be able to watch the snooker online live and on catch up on the BBC iPlayer streaming service – completely free to watch on laptops, mobile and TV streaming devices for anybody with a valid TV licence. If you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch the live action free from abroad on your usual streaming service. More details below...

Use a VPN to watch any Masters snooker 2025 stream

Exclusive deal NordVPN – get the world's best VPN

We regularly review all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice. It unblocked every streaming service in testing and it's very straightforward to use. Speed, security and 24/7 support available if you need – it's got it all.



The best value plan is the two-year deal which sets the price at $3.59 per month, and includes an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. There's also an all-important a 30-day no-quibble refund if you decide it's not for you. - Try NordVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Next matches at 2025 Masters – Sunday, Jan 12

Ronnie O'Sullivan (1) vs John Higgins (15) – 1pm GMT / 8am ET

Shaun Murphy (8) vs Gary Wilson (11) – 7pm GMT / 2pm ET

How to watch Masters 2025 in the UK: live stream snooker for FREE

As explained above, UK snooker fans can watch the 2025 Masters for FREE, with action being shown across BBC Two and BBC Four. That means you can live stream Masters snooker on BBC iPlayer. Play begins at 1pm and 7pm GMT each day. BBC iPlayer is free to use (with a valid TV licence) and works across a wide range of devices including smart TVs, laptops, games consoles, mobile phones, tablets and streaming sticks. Away from the UK right now? Use NordVPN to watch BBC iPlayer from abroad The 2025 Masters snooker will also be shown on Eurosport, which can also be watched via Discovery+.

Can I watch Masters snooker 2025 in the US?

Specialist sports streaming service DAZN has held the rights in previous years to show Masters snooker, but the tournament does not appear in its schedule for 2025.

It's unclear at the time of writing whether it will be shown on the Discovery+ streaming service, which costs as little as $4.99 a month after a 7-day free trial. We'll keep you updated here when we know more.

If Discovery doesn't show it and you're traveling in the States but wanting to watch your domestic Masters live stream, you'll need to download a VPN and use that to watch as if you were back at home.

How to watch Masters snooker live streams in Rest of World

Europe

Eurosport has the rights to Masters 2025 snooker in most countries across the continent. For example, live action will be shown on Eurosport in Germany, France, Spain, Belgium, the Netherlands, Italy and Denmark.

China

The 2025 Masters snooker in London will be shown in China on CCTV5.

When is the 2025 Masters snooker? The 2025 Masters starts on Sunday, January 12 and runs until the final on Sunday, January 19.

What is the 2025 Masters snooker schedule? Sunday, January 12: Round of 16 Monday, January 13: Round of 16 Tuesday, January 14: Round of 16 Wednesday, January 15: Round of 16 Thursday, January 16: Quarter-finals Friday, January 17: Quarter-finals Saturday, January 18: Semi-finals Sunday, January 19: Final

Who are the 2025 Masters snooker players and seedings? 1. Ronnie O' Sullivan 2. Kyren Wilson 3. Judd Trump 4. Mark Selby 5. Mark Allen 6. Mark Williams 7. Luca Brecel 8. Shaun Murphy 9. Ding Junhui 10. Zhang Anda 11. Gary Wilson 12. Ali Carter 13. Barry Hawkins 14. Si Jiahui 15. John Higgins 16. Chris Wakelin

Can I watch Masters snooker 2025 on my mobile? Yes, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up to date with all the action through the World Snooker Tour (WST) official social media channels: @worldsnookertour on Instagram, @WeAreWST on X, the WST Facebook page and the WST TikTok channel.