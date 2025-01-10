Man City vs Salford City live stream: how to watch FA Cup third round game online and on TV

Watch Man City vs Salford City live streams, as the "Class of '92"-owned League Two high-flyers eye a famous upset in the FA Cup third round. Full guide below: how to watch Man City vs Salford City from anywhere, free streams, kick-off times and worldwide TV channels and broadcasters.

Click to read more about the Man City vs Salford City live stream▼ Ordinarily, Salford City being part-owned by Man Utd legends Gary Neville, Paul Scoles, Nicky Butt, Phil Neville, David Beckham and Ryan Giggs would be the only real point of intrigue, but Man City's extraordinary collapse has coincided with a spectacular upturn in form for Karl Robinson's men. They've won eight in nine, including six in a row, by an aggregate scoreline of 16-1, and Cole Stockton is scoring for fun. The Ammies are astonishingly effective from crosses and knockdowns, two areas in which Pep Guardiola's men have struggled badly, Rico Lewis, Kyle Walker and Josko Gvardiol being repeatedly exposed in recent weeks. However, Savinho has almost single-handedly revived their attack by hugging the touchline and getting ball in to Erling Haaland. Jack Grealish might want to take notes. Here's where to watch Man City vs Salford City live streams online from anywhere – including FREE options.

Man City vs Salford City Quick Guide Key Dates Date: Saturday, January 11

Start time: 12.45pm ET / 5.45pm GMT Best free streams BBC iPlayer (UK)

Use NordVPN to watch from anywhere

FREE Man City vs Salford City live stream broadcasters

You can watch Man City vs Salford City for FREE on BBC iPlayer in the UK:

BBC iPlayer – UK

Use a VPN to watch Man City vs Salford City for free on your usual streaming service above if you are away from home.

Use a VPN to watch any Man City vs Salford City stream

Exclusive deal NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days

Use NordVPN to watch your usual Man City vs Salford City live stream from abroad. We test all the providers and we rate Nord as the best VPN. There's 24/7 support available, a money-back guarantee and, best of all, there's currently over 70% off with this deal.

TV tips email: Never be stuck for anything to watch again

How to watch Man City vs Salford City live streams in the US

Man City vs Salford City is being shown on ESPN Plus in the US, with kick-off set for 10am ET / 7am PT on Saturday morning.

We'd recommend ESPN Plus to sports fanatics, as it also has the rights to MLB, NHL, PGA Tour golf and Top Rank boxing.

Monthly plans cost $11.99 a month, while the cost-saving annual subscription is priced at $119.99 a year.

But there's even better value to be had if you grab ESPN Plus as part of the $16.99 per month Disney Plus Bundle. As well as ESPN Plus live sports and documentaries, you'll get access to the hugely impressive Disney Plus catalog, which features Marvel movies, every Simpsons episode ever, the complete Star Wars canon, Pixar films, and much more, plus all the great shows and movies that Hulu offers.

If you're a Brit away from home, use a VPN to watch the match free on BBC iPlayer from abroad.

How to watch Man City vs Salford City live streams in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Man City vs Salford City for free on BBC One. The game will also be live streamed on BBC iPlayer, with a valid TV license.

The platform service works across a huge array of devices, including laptops, tablets, smartphones, media streaming devices like Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Chromecast and Roku, and PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

Outside the UK? If you want to watch Man City vs Salford City on BBC iPlayer whilst traveling abroad you'll need to download NordVPN, as detailed above.

When does Man City vs Salford City start? Man City vs Salford City kicks off at 12.45pm ET / 5.45pm GMT on Saturday, January 11. That's 4.45am AEDT / 6.45am NZDT on Sunday, January 12 for fans based in Australia and New Zealand.

Can I watch Man City vs Salford City for free? Yes! Viewers in the UK can watch Man City vs Salford City via free-to-air BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Fans away from home can use a VPN to watch the free coverage from abroad.

Can I watch Man City vs Salford City on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with all of the key FA Cup moments on the official social media channels on TikTok (@EmiratesFACup) and YouTube (@TheFACup).

Official Man City vs Salford City broadcasters by region

Africa

Click to see more Man City vs Salford City live streams▼ The FA Cup 2024/25 broadcast rights are held by SuperSport across sub-Saharan Africa: Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, São Tomé and Príncipe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, St Helena and Ascension, South Africa, United Republic of Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe. South Africa SuperSport hosts the 2024/25 FA Cup on its satellite channels.

Americas

Click to see more Man City vs Salford City live streams▼ Canada Sportsnet has the rights to broadcast the 2024/25 FA Cup in Canada. Latin America The broadcast rights to the 2024/25 FA Cup are held by Disney+ in Latin America: Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, Venezuela.

Europe

Click to see more Man City vs Salford City live streams▼ The 2024/25 FA Cup will be shown by various broadcasters and streaming services throughout Europe. You can check out specific information about your country below. Belgium DAZN will broadcast the 2024/25 FA Cup in Belgium. Bosnia and Herzegovina You can watch the 2024/25 FA Cup on Arena Sport in Bosnia and Herzegovina. Bulgaria Diema Sport has the rights to show 2024/25 FA Cup live broadcasts. Croatia You can watch the 2024/25 FA Cup on Arena Sport in Croatia. Cyprus You can view the 2024/25 FA Cup on Cytavision in Cyprus. Czechia The 2024/25 FA Cup is shown on Nova Sport in Czechia. Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Latvia, Lithuania, Netherlands, Norway, Poland and Sweden Fans in the following countries can watch the 2024/25 FA Cup on Viaplay: Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Netherlands, Norway and Sweden. Greece Viewers in Greece should head to Cosmote for 2024/25 FA Cup coverage. Hungary TV2 and Spiler TV share the rights to the 2024/25 FA Cup in Hungary. Portugal DAZN has the rights to air the Premier League 2024/25 in Portugal. Serbia Arena Sport will have 2024/25 FA Cup coverage in Serbia.

Asia

Click to see more Man City vs Salford City live streams▼ Hong Kong PCCW is the place for 2024/25 FA Cup coverage in Hong Kong. India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka Sony is the 2024/25 FA Cup broadcaster for India plus Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Indonesia Head to Vidio in Indonesia for the rights to the FA Cup and all Premier League 2024/25 games. A basic subscription starts at 79,000 Indonesian rupees per month. Japan U-NEXT shows the 2024/25 FA Cup in Japan. Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan The Premier League 2024/25 rights for the following Central Asian countries are held by Saran: Afghanistan, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Ukraine and Uzbekistan. Mongolia Unitel will provide coverage of the 2024/25 FA Cup in Mongolia. Philippines beIN Sports is the home of the 2024/25 FA Cup in the Philippines. Singapore StarHub provides coverage of the 2024/25 Premier League in Singapore. South Korea Coverage of the 2024/25 FA Cup in South Korea comes from Coupang. Thailand Make your way to beIN Sports for 2024/25 FA Cup coverage in Thailand.

Oceania

Click to see more Man City vs Salford City live streams▼ Australia Optus Sport has the rights to the 2024/25 FA Cup in Australia. Prices start from $24.99 per month. New Zealand & Pacific Islands Sky Sport is the 2024/25 FA Cup TV rights holder in New Zealand and across the Pacific Islands, including: Cook Islands, Micronesia, Fiji, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Nauru, Niue, Palau, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu and Vanuatu.