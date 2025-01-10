Man City vs Salford City live stream: how to watch FA Cup third round game online and on TV

How-to
By
published

Man City vs Salford City broadcasters, TV channels and free streams

Man City players during a Premier League match
(Image credit: Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images)
Jump to:

Watch Man City vs Salford City live streams, as the "Class of '92"-owned League Two high-flyers eye a famous upset in the FA Cup third round. Full guide below: how to watch Man City vs Salford City from anywhere, free streams, kick-off times and worldwide TV channels and broadcasters.

Man City vs Salford City Quick Guide

Key Dates

  • Date: Saturday, January 11
  • Start time: 12.45pm ET / 5.45pm GMT

Best free streams

FREE Man City vs Salford City live stream broadcasters

You can watch Man City vs Salford City for FREE on BBC iPlayer in the UK:

Use a VPN to watch Man City vs Salford City for free on your usual streaming service above if you are away from home.

Use a VPN to watch any Man City vs Salford City stream

NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days
Exclusive deal

NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days
Use NordVPN to watch your usual Man City vs Salford City live stream from abroad. We test all the providers and we rate Nord as the best VPN. There's 24/7 support available, a money-back guarantee and, best of all, there's currently over 70% off with this deal.

View Deal

How to watch Man City vs Salford City live streams in the US

Man City vs Salford City is being shown on ESPN Plus in the US, with kick-off set for 10am ET / 7am PT on Saturday morning.

We'd recommend ESPN Plus to sports fanatics, as it also has the rights to MLB, NHL, PGA Tour golf and Top Rank boxing.

Monthly plans cost $11.99 a month, while the cost-saving annual subscription is priced at $119.99 a year.

But there's even better value to be had if you grab ESPN Plus as part of the $16.99 per month Disney Plus Bundle. As well as ESPN Plus live sports and documentaries, you'll get access to the hugely impressive Disney Plus catalog, which features Marvel movies, every Simpsons episode ever, the complete Star Wars canon, Pixar films, and much more, plus all the great shows and movies that Hulu offers.

If you're a Brit away from home, use a VPN to watch the match free on BBC iPlayer from abroad.

How to watch Man City vs Salford City live streams in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Man City vs Salford City for free on BBC One. The game will also be live streamed on BBC iPlayer, with a valid TV license.

The platform service works across a huge array of devices, including laptops, tablets, smartphones, media streaming devices like Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Chromecast and Roku, and PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

Outside the UK? If you want to watch Man City vs Salford City on BBC iPlayer whilst traveling abroad you'll need to download NordVPN, as detailed above.

When does Man City vs Salford City start?

Man City vs Salford City kicks off at 12.45pm ET / 5.45pm GMT on Saturday, January 11. That's 4.45am AEDT / 6.45am NZDT on Sunday, January 12 for fans based in Australia and New Zealand.

Can I watch Man City vs Salford City for free?

Can I watch Man City vs Salford City on my mobile?

Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.

You can also stay up-to-date with all of the key FA Cup moments on the official social media channels on TikTok (@EmiratesFACup) and YouTube (@TheFACup).

Official Man City vs Salford City broadcasters by region

Africa

Americas

Europe

Asia

Oceania

Disclaimer

We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Aatif Sulleyman
Aatif Sulleyman

Aatif is a freelance copywriter and journalist based in the UK. He’s written about technology, science and politics for publications including Gizmodo, The Independent, Trusted Reviews and Newsweek, but focuses on streaming at Future, an arrangement that combines two of his greatest passions: sport and penny-pinching.