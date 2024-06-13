How to watch Hotel Cocaine online: stream Miami crime drama online

How to watch Hotel Cocaine online

Follow the dramatized story of Cuban exile Roman Compte (Danny Pino) in the late ‘70s and early ‘80s as he runs a glamorous hotel and glitzy nightclub at the very heart of Miami’s cocaine scene. Keep reading, as we explain how to watch Hotel Cocaine online and from wherever you are in the world.

Hotel Cocaine centers around Compte, the general manager of the Mutiny Hotel who attempts to navigate a very complex life. Having arrived in Miami from Cuba, he finds himself running a glitzy nightclub, restaurant and hotel frequented by politicians, models, musicians and sport stars.

Desperate to fulfil his own version of the American dream, Compte is at the epicentre of the city’s cocaine scene and is soon being forced into a tight spot. Should he help members of his own family who have ties to the drug trade or will he bow to the pressure of Agent Zulio (played by Emmy-award-winning actor Michael Chiklis) who will stop at nothing to shut down the drug trade?

Given the topics explored in this eight-part crime drama, it should come as no surprise that the brainchild of Hotel Cocaine is none of other than Chris Brancato; one of the co-creators of Narcos and the creator of Godfather of Harlem.

Given the huge success of those two shows, this new offering looks like a must-watch so keep reading as we explain how to watch Hotel Cocaine online from anywhere – including free options.

How to watch Hotel Cocaine from anywhere

For those away from home looking to watch Hotel Cocaine, you’ll be unable to watch the show like you normally would due to annoying regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.

Downloading a VPN allows you to stream online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch Hotel Cocaine from anywhere:

How to watch Hotel Cocaine around the world

How to watch Hotel Cocaine in the US

There are numerous ways to watch Hotel Cocaine in the US as the new drama series is showing on MGM Plus (7-day FREE trial). Formerly known as EPIX, a monthly subscription costs $6.99, alternatively, it’s $58.99 currently for the service’s annual plan, which is billed every 12 months.

There are multiple ways to sign-up for MGM Plus: through your cable or satellite provider; directly to MGM Plus via your web browser; as a Premium add-on through an MVPD platform like Fubo or Sling TV; and via apps on Android tablets, phones and Android TV devices, Apple iOS and Apple TV devices, and Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

Sling TV offers one of the cheapest ways to watch MGM Plus. You don't need to pick a base Sling Orange or Sling Blue plan. It's just $5 per month for MGM Plus. If you do want to set yourself up on Orange or Blue than you can get MGM Plus for one month for free.

There are free trials available on offerings from Fubo, YouTube TV, Philo, and DirecTV Stream.

How to watch Hotel Cocaine: stream in Australia for free

Hotel Cocaine will premiere on Stan on June 17, syncing with the US release.

What’s great about Stan – apart from having hundreds of movies and TV shows like Clarice, Breaking Bad, Gangs of London, and Better Call Saul – is that it offers a 30-day free trial to new customers. In that time, you could catch up on Stan's streaming library, including Godfather of Harlem, without being charged a thing.

After your trial, paid memberships start at AUS$10. The mid-tier Standard option is AUS$14, while for the Premium plan, you pay $19 for Ultra HD quality and four simultaneous streams.

Outside Australia? To access Stan from abroad, you'll need to download a good VPN, as detailed above.

Can I watch Hotel Cocaine in the UK?

Currently, there is no official UK release date for Hotel Cocaine. We'll update you as soon as we hear more.

Don't forget: Aussies and Americans visiting the UK can tap into their home streaming services from abroad with NordVPN.