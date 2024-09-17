How to watch Dancing with the Stars season 33 online from anywhere, TV channel, start time, cast

Watch Dancing with the Stars season 33 online

Featuring future NBA Hall of Famer Dwight Howard, two-time Super Bowl-winner Danny Amendola and convicted con artist Anna Delvey, Dancing with the Stars' 2024 crop is the most compelling in years. You can watch Dancing with the Stars season 33 online from anywhere with a VPN.

You won't want to miss the sight of 6'10" former basketball center Howard trying to dance elegantly with 5'3" Daniella Karagach, from the sounds of it Ezra Sosa might have the toughest assignment of all. He's been partnered with Delvey, aka Anna Sorokin, who really really looks like she doesn't want to be there.

Then there's Stephen Nedoroscik, who transcended the 2024 Olympics as Pommel Horse Guy, partly because the notion of a person who wears glasses also being sporty blew some viewers' minds, and partly because he was brilliant. But can he dance as well as he flips?

Catch it now with our guide explaining how to watch Dancing with the Stars season 33 online from anywhere.

How to watch Dancing with the Stars season 33 in the US

Dancing with the Stars season 33 is being televised on ABC. New episodes air at 8pm ET/PT every Tuesday, starting September 17. No cable? ABC is available on the Sling Blue plan in selected markets - get your first month of Sling half-price. Fubo also carries ABC – free 7-day Fubo trial. Each episode will also be live streamed on Disney Plus, which starts at $7.99 per month (get 3 months for $1.99/mo until 27 Sept). Episodes will also be available to stream on Hulu a day after airing.

How to watch Dancing with the Stars season 33 from overseas

If you're traveling away from home, you may be unable to watch Dancing with the Stars season 33 like you normally would due to regional restrictions. Fortunately, there’s an easy solution.

Downloading a VPN allows you to stream online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home. And NordVPN is the no. 1-rated provider you can get right now.

Use a VPN to watch Dancing with the Stars season 33 from anywhere:

How to watch Dancing with the Stars season 33 in Canada

In Canada, the only place to watch Dancing with the Stars season 33 live is on Disney Plus.

Episodes air at 8pm ET/PT every Tuesday, from September 17, and a Disney Plus subscription starts at CA$7.99 per month.

Episodes will also air at 8pm ET/PT every Saturday on CityTV, starting September 21.

The Citytv+ channel via Amazon Prime is free to new subscribers for the first seven days and CA$4.99 per month thereafter.

Can you watch Dancing with the Stars season 33 in the UK?

Dancing with the Stars hasn't found a home in the UK, where Strictly Come Dancing is one of the biggest shows on TV.

Away from home but want to watch your usual streaming coverage from abroad? You got it – just grab a great VPN deal and follow our instructions above to get started.

Can you watch Dancing with the Stars season 33 in Australia?

Australia already has its own version of Dancing with the Stars, so we're not expecting season 33 of the American show to find a home Down Under anytime soon.

However, Americans and Canadians currently traveling in Australia can use a VPN to watch the show from anywhere in the world. We recommend NordVPN thanks to its speed, reliability and trusted security features.

Dancing with the Stars season 33 cast

Danny Amendola

Anna Delvey

Joey Graziadei

Dwight Howard

Chandler Kinney

Ilona Maher

Brooks Nader

Stephen Nedoroscik

Phaedra Parks

Eric Roberts

Tori Spelling

Jenn Tran

Reginald VelJohnson

Dancing with the Stars season 33 FAQs

How many episodes are in Dancing with the Stars season 33? The Dancing with the Stars season 33 episode count hasn't been revealed at the time of writing, but there are usually 11 instalments in total.

How can I watch Dancing with the Stars season 33? Dancing with the Stars season 33 will be available to watch on ABC, Disney Plus and Hulu in the US, and on Disney Plus and CityTV in Canada.