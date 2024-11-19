Chile vs Venezuela live stream: how to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier anywhere online

Chile vs Venezuela broadcasters, TV channels and free streams

Arturo Vidal of Chile gestures during the FIFA World Cup 2026 South American Qualifier Chile vs Venezuela live stream: how to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier anywhere online
(Image credit: Martín Fonseca/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)
The Chile vs Venezuela live stream has plenty riding on it, as the the visitors need a win against the 2026 CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying table's bottom side to keep up their classification hopes. Below we have all the information you need on how to watch Chile vs Venezuela from anywhere in the world with details of worldwide TV channels, broadcasters, free streams and start times.

It's a pretty joyless experience being a Chile fan about now. La Roja have managed one win their last 11 outings, with seven defeats, and the stalemate with Peru last time out one of only three draws. A clean sheet is at least a small positive for Ricardo Gareca's side, but it's further forward where their problems lie with just five goals in 11 qualifiers thus far as they sit bottom of the group.

Venezuela, meanwhile, seek nothing less than a win in Santiago. Fernando Batista's side drew 1-1 with Brazil on Thursday night, with Telasco Segovia canceling out Raphinha's opener early in the second half. La Vinotinto have never qualified for a World Cup but currently occupy the intercontinental playoff spot on goal difference from Bolivia, so will be desperate for a win to help solidify that. They will, though, be without Yangel Herrera, who picked up an injury against Brazil.

Here's where to watch Chile vs Venezuela and all the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier live streams online from anywhere today – including FREE options.

Watch Chile vs Venezuela Quick Guide

Key Dates

  • Event date: Tue, Nov. 19)
  • Start time: 7pm ET / 4pm PT / 12am GMT (Wednesday) / 11am AEDT (Wednesday)

Best free streams

FREE Chile vs Venezuela live stream broadcasters

You can watch Chile vs Venezuela for FREE via SBS On Demand in Australia, Chilevision in Chile and Venevision in Venezuela.

Usually in Australia, Chile or Venezuela but traveling abroad right now? You can use a VPN to watch all the action on SBS, Chilevision or Venevision as if you were back home. NordVPN is our top pick of the options.

Official Chile vs Venezuela broadcasters by region

Africa

Americas

Oceania

Asia 

Middle East

Europe

Can I watch Chile vs Venezuela for free?

When does Chile vs Venezuela kick off?

The Chile vs Venezuela game takes place at 7pm ET / 4pm on Tuesday, November 19. That's 12am GMT / 11am AEDT on Wednesday, November 20 in the UK and Australia respectively.

Can I watch Chile vs Venezuela on my mobile?

Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.

You can also stay up-to-date with all CONMEBOL 2026 World Cup qualifiers on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@CONMEBOL) and Facebook (CONMEBOL).

