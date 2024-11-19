Chile vs Venezuela live stream: how to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier anywhere online

The Chile vs Venezuela live stream has plenty riding on it, as the the visitors need a win against the 2026 CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying table's bottom side to keep up their classification hopes. Below we have all the information you need on how to watch Chile vs Venezuela from anywhere in the world with details of worldwide TV channels, broadcasters, free streams and start times.

It's a pretty joyless experience being a Chile fan about now. La Roja have managed one win their last 11 outings, with seven defeats, and the stalemate with Peru last time out one of only three draws. A clean sheet is at least a small positive for Ricardo Gareca's side, but it's further forward where their problems lie with just five goals in 11 qualifiers thus far as they sit bottom of the group.

Venezuela, meanwhile, seek nothing less than a win in Santiago. Fernando Batista's side drew 1-1 with Brazil on Thursday night, with Telasco Segovia canceling out Raphinha's opener early in the second half. La Vinotinto have never qualified for a World Cup but currently occupy the intercontinental playoff spot on goal difference from Bolivia, so will be desperate for a win to help solidify that. They will, though, be without Yangel Herrera, who picked up an injury against Brazil.

Here's where to watch Chile vs Venezuela and all the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier live streams online from anywhere today – including FREE options.

FREE Chile vs Venezuela live stream broadcasters

You can watch Chile vs Venezuela for FREE via SBS On Demand in Australia, Chilevision in Chile and Venevision in Venezuela.

Usually in Australia, Chile or Venezuela but traveling abroad right now? You can use a VPN to watch all the action on SBS, Chilevision or Venevision as if you were back home. NordVPN is our top pick of the options.

Use a VPN to watch a Chile vs Venezuela live stream

Use NordVPN to watch your usual Chile vs Venezuela live stream from abroad. We test all the providers and we rate Nord as the best VPN. There's 24/7 support available, a money-back guarantee and, best of all, there's currently over 60% off with this deal.

Official Chile vs Venezuela broadcasters by region

Africa

The Chile vs Venezuela broadcast rights for Africa belong to Shahid. Residents of the following African countries can watch Chile vs Venezuela live streams with a Shahid subscription: Algeria, Chad, Djibouti, Egypt, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Republic of the Sudan, Republic of South Sudan, Somalia and Tunisia.

Americas

Bolivia, Chile, Peru The broadcast rights for the Chile vs Venezuela game in Chile, Bolivia and Peru belong to Disney+. You can also watch the game on Chilevision in Chile, and Tigo Sports 3 in Bolivia. Argentina The broadcast rights for the Chile vs Venezuela in Argentina belong to DIRECTV Sports Argentina. Uruguay Chile vs Venezuela is due to be available in Uruguay via NS Eventos 1, AUF TV, DIRECTV Sports Uruguay, TCC, Montecable 1 and Cardinal TV USA and Canada Chile vs Venezuela will be broadcast in the USA and Canada via Fanatiz. Caribbean SportsMax holds the rights to Chile vs Venezuela in many countries in the Caribbean. You can watch the game on SportsMax 2 and the SportsMax app in such countries as Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Bermuda, Bonaire, Cayman Islands, Curacao, Dominica, Dominican Republic, French Guiana, Grenada, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Martinique, Montserrat, Puerto Rico, St Vincent and the Grenadines, Trinidad and Tobago, Turks and Caicos Islands and US Virgin Islands.

Oceania

Australia SBS On Demand will show the Chile vs Venezuela World Cup qualifier. Viewers can watch live streams for free on SBS.

Asia

China In China you can watch a Chile vs Venezuela live stream via ZshiBo8. India In India you can watch a Chile vs Venezuela live stream via FanCode.

Middle East

Shahid is the primary broadcaster across the Middle East for Chile vs Venezuela. You can watch Chile vs Venezuela live streams with a subscription to Shahid in the following Middle East countries: Algeria, Bahrain, Chad, Djibouti, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Oman, Palestinian Territories, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Somalis, Sudan, South Sudan, Syria, Tunisia, United Arab Emirates and Yemen.

Europe

Arena Sports is the rights holder for the Chile vs Venezuela live stream across the Balkans. That includes Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia and Slovenia. Norway Chile vs Venezuela will be broadcast in Norway on VG+. Poland Chile vs Venezuela will be broadcast on Eleven Sports 2 in Poland. Ukraine In Ukraine, you can watch Chile vs Venezuela on Megogo Football 3.

Can I watch Chile vs Venezuela for free? Check your local broadcaster above but viewers in Australia can watch a Chile vs Venezuela free live stream. Remember that, if you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch Chile vs Venezuela free from abroad on your usual streaming service.

When does Chile vs Venezuela kick off? The Chile vs Venezuela game takes place at 7pm ET / 4pm on Tuesday, November 19. That's 12am GMT / 11am AEDT on Wednesday, November 20 in the UK and Australia respectively.

Can I watch Chile vs Venezuela on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with all CONMEBOL 2026 World Cup qualifiers on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@CONMEBOL) and Facebook (CONMEBOL).