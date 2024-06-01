Borussia Dortmund vs Real Madrid live stream: How to watch Champions League final online

Put simply, there's no bigger game in European club football than the Champions League final and Borussia Dortmund vs Real Madrid represents a fascinating denouement to the season. BVB seek to repeat their underdog victory way back in 1997 as los Blancos are gunning for a record-extending 15th crown on Saturday, June 1. Fans in the UK, Ireland and Austria can watch a free live stream.

Watch Borussia Dortmund vs Real Madrid live

Finishing fifth in the Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund's 2023/24 season has been characteristically chaotic. Edin Terzic's side have reserved their best form for Europe, emerging from a Champions League group of death alongside PSG, AC Milan and Newcastle to then dispose of Atletico Madrid with a 4-2 quarter-final second leg victory sealed by comeback goals from Marcel Sabitzer and bludgeoning center-forward Niklas Fullkrug. Beaten finalists at Wembley 11 years ago, the 1997 winners will seek to repeat that underdog victory over Juventus and with Jadon Sancho and Karim Adeyemi on the wings they'll go for it. Mats Hummels started back in 2013, and will do again tonight, in what will be BVB icon Marco Reus' final game for the club 11 years after he started at HQ.

Newly crowned La Liga winners Real Madrid seem to have taken up permanent residence in the Champions League final. Their second showpiece in three years (and sixth in 10), the 14-time winners haven't lost a European final of any form since the 1983 Cup Winners' Cup to Sir Alex Ferguson's Aberdeen and just know how to win. Seeking a record-extending fifth European crown as a manager, Carlo Ancelotti must decide whether to start fit-again goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois but Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo are all in superb form. Super sub Joselu's brace with just two minutes to go of the semi-final defeat of Bayern Munich was testament to los Blancos' unparalleled will to win.

Madrid hold the head-to-head edge, but Dortmund's semi-final win in 2013 serves as inspiration for when it really matters. Read on as we explain how you can get a Borussia Dortmund vs Real Madrid live stream wherever you are. You can also find out how to watch the Champions League online.

How to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Real Madrid for FREE

Great news if you live in the UK — you can watch a live stream of Borussia Dortmund vs Real Madrid for free.

This game will be shown live on the Discovery+ website and Discovery+ app in the UK, plus channel 524 for those with Virgin Media. The game is also free on Virgin Media Player in Ireland and Servus TV in Austria.

In Germany, RTL will also show the game for free, while RAI will have a free live stream in Italy.

Problems will arise if you happen to be abroad while Borussia Dortmund vs Real Madrid is on, as rights restrictions mean you won't be able to use your usual streamer. But if you download and install a VPN (virtual private network), you can get around those geo-restrictions with ease...

How to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Real Madrid from abroad

We've set out how you can live stream Champions League football in a number of countries around the world. However, if you're away travelling, you probably won't be able to watch the competition like you normally would at home. This is the result of geo-blocking - best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to specific parts of the world.

A good streaming VPN can let you get around these digital borders, while also offering robust protection from cybercriminals and government snooping. They're also very easy to use.

Use a VPN to live stream Borussia Dortmund vs Real Madrid from anywhere

How to watch Champions League live streams round the world

How to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Real Madrid: live stream soccer in the US without cable

Watch Borussia Dortmund vs Real Madrid live stream in the UK

TNT Sports – formerly BT Sport - has the exclusive rights to show Europa and Champions League football. Discovery+ is the streaming home of TNT Sports and new users can register to watch the Europa League final for free. Borussia Dortmund vs Real Madrid in the Champions League is the third European final to be shown on the platform for free, after the Europa League and Europa Conference League finals. If you find yourself outside the UK and want to watch the football like you would at home, don't worry about geo-blocks on your account – simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

How to get a Borussia Dortmund vs Real Madrid live stream: watch soccer online in Canada

In Canada, streaming service DAZN shows the Champions League. And it's a real bargain too – DAZN costs just CA$29.99 a month or $199.99 a year. Not only do you get the Europa League, but DAZN is also the Canadian streaming home of the Champions League and EFL Championship soccer, Six Nations rugby and WTA tennis. It also comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices). If you're outside of Canada and want to watch the Champions League using your normal streaming service, don't worry – a good VPN is all you need to tune in just like you would home.

How to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Real Madrid in Australia

Stan Sport is the home of Champions League football in Australia, and the streaming service is showing every single match ad-free. A subscription to Stan Sport costs $15 per month (on top of a regular $10 Stan sub, that also features a 30-day free trial). Stan Sport is also the place to watch the Europa League and Europa Conference League action, as well as international rugby, UCI cycling events and Formula E. If you're currently out of Australia but want to watch a Champions League live stream, you'll need to get yourself a VPN as per the instructions above.

How to watch a Borussia Dortmund vs Real Madrid live stream in New Zealand

Now that Spark Sport has folded, beIN Sports has picked up the rights to show UEFA Champions League football in New Zealand. If you don't have it as part of a pay TV package, you can also sign up to beIN Sports as a standalone subscription, costing $14.99 per month (or $149.99 for a whole year) after you've taken advantage of a free one-week trial. As well as the Europa League and Conference League, beIN Sport has the rights to Ligue 1, Serie A, Bundesliga and EFL football. Don't forget, you can take your coverage abroad with you as well. For those wanting to watch home coverage of sports from overseas, a good VPN is the solution.

How to watch a Borussia Dortmund vs Real Madrid live stream in India