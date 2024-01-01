How to watch Attenborough and the Giant Sea Monster for free online from anywhere

How to watch Attenborough and the Giant Sea Monster

Attenborough and the Giant Sea Monster premieres on New Year's Day, Monday, January 1 at 8pm GMT. It will be available to watch for FREE on BBC iPlayer the same day. Away from the UK over the New Year? Use a VPN to watch Attenborough and the Giant Sea Monster from anywhere.

Attenborough and the Giant Sea Monster preview

No sooner has the landmark series Planet Earth III concluded, than Sir David Attenborough returns with Attenborough and the Giant Sea Monster. This time, the naturalist takes a more investigative approach, joining two fossil hunters, Steve Etches and Chris Moore, as they seek to unravel the mysteries of a newly discovered prehistoric beast.

The one off special will follow the team as they attempt to unearth and study the fossilised skull of what is believed to be a previously undiscovered species of the aquatic giant, the pliosaur. From the perilous excavation of the skull from a cliff face on the Jurassic coast to the groundbreaking study alongside a team of world class palaeontologists, the hour long episode will chart the journey to understand how this enormous sea monster behaved, hunted and interacted with its ocean surroundings.

The show promises to use dazzling CGI, ground-breaking science and gripping storytelling to immerse viewers in the investigation as we, alongside Attenborough, begin to peel back the layers of this enormous discovery.

Attenborough and the Giant Sea Monster premieres on New Year's Day, Jan 1, at 8pm GMT on BBC One. The one off special will be available to watch on demand on BBC iPlayer the same day. It’s a FREE service – however, you should be a possession of a valid UK TV license, as these now cover digital content consumption, too. Away from the UK right now? Just use a VPN to alter your IP address so you can stream your favourite TV shows and films online just like you would at home – only from anywhere.

Can I watch Attenborough and the Giant Sea Monster in the US?

Unfortunately for Attenborough fans Stateside, there's no air date for Attenborough and the Giant Sea Monster in the US. The naturalist's work has appeared on BBC America in the past so perhaps keep an eye out for it there.

Can I watch Attenborough and the Giant Sea Monster in Canada?

Canadian's are also out of luck with nothing confirmed at present for Attenborough and the Giant Sea Monster. The place to see other Attenborough projects is AMC+ which is CA$6.99 a month after a 7-day free trial.

Can I watch Attenborough and the Giant Sea Monster online in Australia?

There's also no news of Attenborough and the Giant Sea Monster airing in Australia, but you can catch previous Sir David shows on 9Now and Stan. 9Now is FREE, but Stan will set you back AU$10 per month after a FREE 30 day trial.

Attenborough and the Giant Sea Monster: What you need to know

What can we expect from Attenborough and the Giant Sea Monster? Sir David Attenborough explains: "Pliosaurs were the biggest and most formidable hunters in the Jurassic seas, the marine equivalent, you might say of T. Rex. The skull of this one is, by itself, over two metres long and armed with massive fangs. Frustratingly, skulls, which can tell us most about an animal, are only too easily smashed before fossilisation but this one is virtually undamaged and promises to reveal all kinds of new details about these terrifying hunters that preyed on Lyme Regis’ better known ichthyosaurs."

How old is David Attenborough? Sir David Attenborough, a British broadcaster, biologist, natural historian and author, is 97 years of age. He was born in Isleworth, London on May 8, 1926. He is the brother of Jurassic Park actor Richard Attenborough.

How has modern technology been used? BBC synopsis reads: "Sir David visits the University of Southampton, where a CT scan of the snout reveals an astonishing network of blood vessels and sensory pits, which would have helped the pliosaur to hunt even in the deepest, darkest water. And at Bristol University, Sir David discusses a 3D model made of the pliosaur skull, and finds out that the pliosaur had a bite force of around 32,000 newtons: twice that of a saltwater crocodile, which has the strongest bite of any animal on the planet today. Cutting-edge visual effect sequences bring the sea monster to life, showcasing its astonishing size – thought to be an incredible 12 metres long – and its phenomenal strength. A momentous new discovery, scientists now believe this could be a completely new species of pliosaur."