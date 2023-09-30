Argentina vs Chile live stream: how to watch RWC 2023 online from anywhere

Watch a free Argentina vs Chile live stream

Want to watch a free Argentina vs Chile live stream? Luckily, in the UK, this and every Rugby World Cup 2023 game is free to watch on ITVX. And you can use a VPN to unblock ITVX when traveling abroad. Keep reading for full details on how to watch Argentina vs Chile wherever you are in the world.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date: Saturday, September 30 Kick-off time: 2pm BST / 9am ET / 6am PT / 11pm AEST Watch free: ITVX (UK) Use ExpressVPN to watch your usual stream from anywhere

Argentina vs Chile preview

Argentina may have come into the 2023 Rugby World Cup looking like a solid outside bet to go through to the latter stages, but they've been nothing short of a major disappointment so far. Saturday's game against Chile gives them a chance to reset and kickstart their campaign to progress through to this year's knockout stages.

The scene was set for Los Pumas to give England a good hiding during the tournament's first weekend and make a serious statement of intent. But it looked like the South Americans were still on the plane, and they simply had no answer to a disciplined England or the boot of George Ford.

A week on and their 19-10 win over Samoa was perhaps more comfortable than the scoreline suggests - winger Emiliano Boffelli the star of the show with 16 points. The crunch game will come against Japan in the closing round of the pool games, but for now coach Michael Cheika has the opportunity in the South America derby to fine tune his line-up and work out his best XV for next week's crucial clash.

Tournament debutants Chile presumably never imagined they would win a game in France (although they'll give it a good old go against Samoa next week), but made the dream start against Japan on the first weekend with an early try. They were then brought crashing down to Earth in their 71-0 mauling by England and Henry Arundell's five tries.

Nothing would give Los Cóndores' captain Martín Sigren greater pleasure than to make things difficult for their next-door neighbors. Can they do the seemingly impossible and get a result on Saturday at the Stade de la Beaujoire in Nantes?

Here's how to watch a FREE Argentina vs Chile live stream, wherever you are today.

How to watch Argentina vs Chile: live stream FREE in the UK

This and every 2023 Rugby World Cup match is being shown on ITV in the UK – both on traditional TV and online. This game starts at 2pm BST on ITV1. That means you can watch Argentina vs Chile for free on ITVX. ITVX is available on pretty much any device you can imagine, including smartphones, tablets, Smart TVs and all the big streaming devices. Outside the UK but still want to stream for free? Downloading a VPN like ExpressVPN will let you do exactly that. Further instructions below.

How to watch Argentina vs Chile from outside your country

Keep scrolling down this page for more information on the TV channels and streaming services you'll need to watch the Rugby World Cup in countries such as Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and the US.

However, if you happen to travel abroad over the couple of months the tournament is being played, you'll soon discover that you'll be blocked from watching your usual stream.

Thankfully, that's a problem that's easily solved if you install a VPN - a piece of user-friendly software that lets you effectively trick your laptop, phone or other streaming device into thinking it's back in your home country.

Use a VPN to watch an Argentina vs Chile live stream from anywhere:

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

Plus, if you sign up for its best value annual plan, you'll receive an extra 3 months absolutely FREE and there's a no-quibble refund available in the first 30 days if you decide it's not for you. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to use a VPN to watch Argentina vs Chile

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, eg: 'UK' for ITVX.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - so that's ITVX for Brits abroad.

How to live stream Argentina vs Chile in Australia

Although Wallabies games and the final are free to watch on Channel 9 and 9Now, to stream the rest of this year's Rugby World Cup games you'll need a Stan Sport subscription. Packages to watch the RWC start at $25 a month (comprised of $10 for a Basic plan plus $15 for Stan Sport upgrade), with incremental increases if you want to add HD/4K quality and additional devices. Kick off is at 11pm AEST on Saturday night.

How to watch Argentina vs Chile in the US without cable

To watch this game in the US, your best value option is to stream via NBC's Peacock service. The Peacock price is one of the cheapest among all streaming services, starting at a super low $5.99 a month (or $11.99 if you want to ditch all ads). Outside of the rugby, it also carries loads of other great sports like EPL soccer, PGA Tour golf, college sports and WWE, as well as plenty of other original programming. Some games will also be on CNBC, including Argentina vs Chile. That means you'll also be able to watch this game there if you have it as part of your cable package, or on a streaming service such as Sling TV or FuboTV. If you subscribe to Peacock or any of the other streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below - we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best. The live action starts at 9am ET / 6am PT.

How to watch Argentina vs Chile: live stream in New Zealand

With this game starting at 2am Sunday morning, New Zealanders will need Sky Sport to see it - catch it on Sky Sport 1 or via the network's Sky Go mobile app. Don't want to be locked into a lengthy Sky contract? You can take advantage of Sky Sport Now for weekly or monthly passes. Or go for a Rugby World Cup 2023 Pass with full access to Sky Sport and ESPN until November 3 for a single payment of $89.99.

