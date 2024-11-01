Saitama Criterium live stream 2024: How to watch UCI cycling online for free
Watch the stars of the Tour de France race around the streets of Saitama Japan in the 10th edition of this end of season event
With an illustrious list of former winners the Tour de France Saitama Criterium has been entertaining the Japanese public for over a decade now. Here’s where to watch 2024 Tour de France Saitama Criterium live streams online from anywhere – including any free streams.
The Saitama Criterium is the climax of a two day festival which will see the riders introduced to various traditional Japanese cultures on Friday before they battle it out on the streets of the city on Saturday. Set on the 3.6 kilometre circuit around the Saitama-Shintoshin Station the course features long straights and tight corners which will test both the riders endurance and bike handling.
The inaugural event in 2013 was taken by Chris Froome who out sprinted Peter Sagan and Rui Costa and since then it has been won by great names such as Tadej Pogacar, Jasper Philipsen, local hero Yukiya Arashiro and in 2017 the great Mark Cavendish.
This year Cavendish returns to try and add yet another win to his palmares before he retires but he will have to be on top form to take on the Tour de France green jersey winner Biniam Girmay and another multiple stage winner Jasper Philipsen.
Also in the mix will be John Degenkolb, Primoz Roglic and riding his last ever race Romain Bardet.
Read on to find live streams, timings and TV channels for the 2024 Tour de France Saitama Criterium just below.
Race dates
- Event date: Nov 2, 2024
- Start time: 5.45am BST / 12.45am ET / 9.45pm (Nov 1) PT / 3.45pm AEDT / 6.45am CET
Best free stream
- RTVE (Spain)
- SBS (Australia)
- Use NordVPN to watch from anywhere
FREE Saitama Criterium live stream 2024
You can watch the 2024 Tour de France Saitama Criterium for FREE on SBS On Demand in Australia and Spain's RTVE.
Use a VPN to watch the 2024 Tour de France Saitama Criterium for free on your usual streaming service above if you are away from home.
Use a VPN to watch the 2024 Tour de France Saitama Criterium from anywhere
The vast majority of streaming services are geo-restricted, so you won't be able to access your usual service when traveling abroad. A VPN fixes this problem, allowing you to watch your usual stream – be it free or paid – from anywhere... at the touch of a button. We recommend NordVPN for this as it's safe, speedy and attractively-priced.
NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days
Use NordVPN to watch your usual 2024 Tour de France Saitama Criterium stream from abroad. We test all the providers and we rate Nord as the best VPN. There's 24/7 support available, a money-back guarantee and, best of all, there's currently over 60% off with this deal.
How to watch Saitama Criterium live stream in the US
Cycling fans in the U.S. can watch the 2024 Tour de France Saitama Criterium on FloBikes A subscription to FloBikes will set you back US$149.99 for the year or US$29.99 on a monthly basis.
You can also watch the race through Max using the B/R Sports add-on.
How to watch Saitama Criterium 2024 live streams in UK and Europe
In the UK and Europe, it's Discovery Plus and Eurosport that have the rights to air the 2024 Tour de France Saitama Criterium. Plans start at £6.99 per month, or the local equivalent.
Can I watch a Saitama Criterium live stream for free?
Check your local broadcaster but cycling fans based in Spain can watch the action for free on RTVE and on SBS in Australia.
Most other locations, you're looking at a paid stream.
Remember that if you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch the 2024 Tour de France Saitama Criterium on your usual streaming service – from wherever you happen to be at the time.
What is the 2024 Tour de France Saitama Criterium Route?
The route is made up of 17 laps of a 3.6 kilometre city centre circuit which adds up to a total distance of 61.2 kilometres.
2024 Tour de France Saitama Criterium route
What are the Tour de France Saitama Criterium 2024 predictions?
There are multiple favourites for the race and anything can happen over such a short, explosive distance but three names stand out above all others, Mark Cavendish, Jasper Philipsen and Biniam Girmay. A sprint royal between these awaits so long as their teams can control the race on the incredibly fast, tight circuit and get them to the front when it counts.
Can I watch the Tour de France Saitama Criterium 2024 on my mobile?
Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.
You can also stay up-to-date with all UCI events on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@UCI), Instagram (@UCI), TikTok (@UCI) and YouTube (@UCI).
