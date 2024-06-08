Stanley Cup Finals 2024 live stream: watch Panthers vs Oilers online
It's the US against Canada for hockey's biggest prize
With the Florida Panthers returning to the big stage for the second successive season, and the Edmonton Oilers flying the maple leaf, the 2024 Stanley Cup Finals is looking a hard one to call. In this guide, we have all the details you need to watch Stanley Cup Finals live streams of the Panthers vs Oilers where you are.
|Dates: June 8-24 (schedule below)
|US TV channels: ABC / ESPN3
|US streaming: 50% off Sling TV / ESPN+
|Canada free TV channel: CBC TV
|Canada streaming: Sportsnet
|Use a VPN to watch from anywhere
Stanley Cup Finals 2024 preview: Florida Panthers vs Edmonton Oilers
Whichever way this year's seven game series for the holy grail of hockey goes, it will feel like a seismic victory. For the Panthers – who come into the Finals as narrow favorites – it would be the first championship win in the franchise's history and will douse the painful memories created by their loss to the Vegas Golden Knights last year.
While a win for the Edmonton side would crown the first Canadian NHL champions for 31 years. It's been a long, long time since the Oilers' 1980s heyday that saw them lift the cup five times in seven years and there have been some hard years this century. Could this be the genesis of another Hall of Fame-worthy dynasty?
To make sure you don't miss a minute of the action, follow our guide to watch Florida Panthers vs Edmonton Oilers with Stanley Cup Finals 2024 live streams – regardless of where in the world you are.
Watch Stanley Cup Finals 2024 in the US
It's ABC's turn to broadcast the Stanley Cup Finals in 2024 (simulcast on ESPN3), which means that anybody who can pick up the station through their TV aerial can watch the Florida Panthers vs Edmonton Oilers series absolutely free. You'll find the full schedule below.
Watch Stanley Cup Finals on Sling TV: 50% off deal
With the Stanley Cup Finals being simulcast between ABC and ESPN3 in the US, Sling TV makes a great value OTT option for cord cutters. ABC is available on its Blue plan in select cities, while ESPN3 is included in the 30+ channel line-up of its Orange plan.
Sling plans usually costs from $40 per month, but you can get your first month half-price right now.
If you prefer the channel line-up on Sling TV Blue and you live in one of the markets in which ABC is covered, that's priced exactly the same.
In addition to your laptop , smartphone or tablet, you can also watch live Sling TV streams on the likes of AirTV, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, Chromecast, Tivi, Vizio and select Smart TVs.
Another way to stream the 2024 Stanley Cup Finals online is through dedicated sports streamer ESPN Plus. It has action from all games of the series, with the ESPN Plus cost starting from $10.99 a month. The value gets better still if you combine it with Disney+ and Hulu in the Disney Plus bundle with a monthly price starting from $14.99.
Stanley Cup Finals 2024 schedule and start times
Game 1 – Saturday, June 8
Oilers at Panthers, 8pm ET / 3pm PT / 1am BST
Game 2 – Monday, June 10
Oilers at Panthers, 8pm ET / 3pm PT / 1am BST
Game 3 – Thursday, June 13
Panthers at Oilers, 8pm ET / 3pm PT / 1am BST
Game 4 – Saturday, June 15
Panthers at Oilers, 8pm ET / 3pm PT / 1am BST
Game 5* – Tuesday, June 18
Oilers at Panthers, 8pm ET / 3pm PT / 1am BST
Game 6* – Friday, June 21
Panthers at Oilers, 8pm ET / 3pm PT / 1am BST
Game 7* – Monday, June 24
Oilers at Panthers, 8pm ET / 3pm PT / 1am BST
* If required
Watch Stanley Cup Finals 2024 from anywhere
If you're overseas when the Stanley Cup Finals 2024 are on, you'll find that your usual streaming service will be blocked. But you can get round that problem with a VPN – software that makes it appear as if you're in an entirely different country.
That means you can watch your usual live stream from anywhere, and there's a great deal with one of the best VPNs just in time for this year's Stanley Cup Finals...
NordVPN – get the world's best VPN
We regularly review all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice. It unblocked every streaming service in testing and it's very straightforward to use. Speed, security and 24/7 support available if you need – it's got it all.
The best value plan is the two-year deal includes an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. There's also an all-important 30-day no-quibble refund if you decide it's not for you.
Watch Stanley Cup Finals 2024 worldwide
How to watch Stanley Cup Finals 2024 in Canada
Canadians can watch the 2024 NHL Stanley Cup Finals for free on CBC TV but you won't be able to get a free Panthers vs Oilers live stream on CBC Gem.
It's Sportsnet that has the streaming rights to show Stanley Cup Finals 2024 in Canada – you can see the times to tune-in on the schedule above.
If you don't already have access to Sportsnet, you can watch the Oilers shoot for the Stanley Cup online via a Sportsnet Plus subscription, which starts at $179.99 per year or $19.99 per month.
For French speakers, the series will also be shown on TVA Sports.
If you already subscribe but find yourself outside Canada while the Stanley Cup Finals are on, then you could always download a VPN and watch as if you were back at home.
How to watch Stanley Cup Finals 2024 in the UK
Specialist sports streaming service Premier Sports is the official NHL broadcaster in the UK, and is showing all of the games in the Florida Panthers vs Edmonton Oilers Stanley Cup series. Games will go out live at 1am every morning.
Premier Sports costs £14.99 on a rolling monthly basis, which comes down to £9.99 a month or £99 in total if you sign up for a whole year.
Alternatively, it will also be shown on NHL.TV.
Outside the UK? To access the Premier Sports or NHL.tv streaming services from abroad, you’ll need to download a good VPN as detailed above.
How to watch Stanley Cup Finals 2024 live streams in Australia
You can watch live Florida Panthers vs Edmonton Oilers games Down Under on ESPN, which can also be live-streamed via Foxtel Now.
However, a much more cost-efficient alternative to Foxtel is the excellent sports streaming platform Kayo Sports.
Kayo lets you stream on one device with its One plan for just $25 a month. Or upgrade to two devices with Basic plan for $35 a month. And, if you've never used the service before, there's a limited-time offer on right now where you can get your first month absolutely free!
Games start at 10am each morning on the day after the dates listed above.
Not in Australia right now? Use a VPN if you're away from home, in order to tap into your domestic coverage.
