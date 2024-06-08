Stanley Cup Finals 2024 live stream: watch Panthers vs Oilers online

With the Florida Panthers returning to the big stage for the second successive season, and the Edmonton Oilers flying the maple leaf, the 2024 Stanley Cup Finals is looking a hard one to call. In this guide, we have all the details you need to watch Stanley Cup Finals live streams of the Panthers vs Oilers where you are.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Dates: June 8-24 (schedule below) US TV channels: ABC / ESPN3 US streaming: 50% off Sling TV / ESPN+ Canada free TV channel: CBC TV Canada streaming: Sportsnet Use a VPN to watch from anywhere

Stanley Cup Finals 2024 preview: Florida Panthers vs Edmonton Oilers

Whichever way this year's seven game series for the holy grail of hockey goes, it will feel like a seismic victory. For the Panthers – who come into the Finals as narrow favorites – it would be the first championship win in the franchise's history and will douse the painful memories created by their loss to the Vegas Golden Knights last year.

While a win for the Edmonton side would crown the first Canadian NHL champions for 31 years. It's been a long, long time since the Oilers' 1980s heyday that saw them lift the cup five times in seven years and there have been some hard years this century. Could this be the genesis of another Hall of Fame-worthy dynasty?

To make sure you don't miss a minute of the action, follow our guide to watch Florida Panthers vs Edmonton Oilers with Stanley Cup Finals 2024 live streams – regardless of where in the world you are.

Watch Stanley Cup Finals 2024 in the US

It's ABC's turn to broadcast the Stanley Cup Finals in 2024 (simulcast on ESPN3), which means that anybody who can pick up the station through their TV aerial can watch the Florida Panthers vs Edmonton Oilers series absolutely free. You'll find the full schedule below.

Watch Stanley Cup Finals on Sling TV: 50% off deal

With the Stanley Cup Finals being simulcast between ABC and ESPN3 in the US, Sling TV makes a great value OTT option for cord cutters. ABC is available on its Blue plan in select cities, while ESPN3 is included in the 30+ channel line-up of its Orange plan. Sling plans usually costs from $40 per month, but you can get your first month half-price right now. If you prefer the channel line-up on Sling TV Blue and you live in one of the markets in which ABC is covered, that's priced exactly the same. In addition to your laptop , smartphone or tablet, you can also watch live Sling TV streams on the likes of AirTV, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, Chromecast, Tivi, Vizio and select Smart TVs.

Another way to stream the 2024 Stanley Cup Finals online is through dedicated sports streamer ESPN Plus. It has action from all games of the series, with the ESPN Plus cost starting from $10.99 a month. The value gets better still if you combine it with Disney+ and Hulu in the Disney Plus bundle with a monthly price starting from $14.99.

Stanley Cup Finals 2024 schedule and start times

Game 1 – Saturday, June 8

Oilers at Panthers, 8pm ET / 3pm PT / 1am BST

Game 2 – Monday, June 10

Oilers at Panthers, 8pm ET / 3pm PT / 1am BST

Game 3 – Thursday, June 13

Panthers at Oilers, 8pm ET / 3pm PT / 1am BST

Game 4 – Saturday, June 15

Panthers at Oilers, 8pm ET / 3pm PT / 1am BST

Game 5* – Tuesday, June 18

Oilers at Panthers, 8pm ET / 3pm PT / 1am BST

Game 6* – Friday, June 21

Panthers at Oilers, 8pm ET / 3pm PT / 1am BST

Game 7* – Monday, June 24

Oilers at Panthers, 8pm ET / 3pm PT / 1am BST

* If required

Watch Stanley Cup Finals 2024 from anywhere

If you're overseas when the Stanley Cup Finals 2024 are on, you'll find that your usual streaming service will be blocked. But you can get round that problem with a VPN – software that makes it appear as if you're in an entirely different country.

That means you can watch your usual live stream from anywhere, and there's a great deal with one of the best VPNs just in time for this year's Stanley Cup Finals...

Watch Stanley Cup Finals 2024 worldwide

How to watch Stanley Cup Finals 2024 in Canada

Canadians can watch the 2024 NHL Stanley Cup Finals for free on CBC TV but you won't be able to get a free Panthers vs Oilers live stream on CBC Gem. It's Sportsnet that has the streaming rights to show Stanley Cup Finals 2024 in Canada – you can see the times to tune-in on the schedule above. If you don't already have access to Sportsnet, you can watch the Oilers shoot for the Stanley Cup online via a Sportsnet Plus subscription, which starts at $179.99 per year or $19.99 per month. For French speakers, the series will also be shown on TVA Sports. If you already subscribe but find yourself outside Canada while the Stanley Cup Finals are on, then you could always download a VPN and watch as if you were back at home.

How to watch Stanley Cup Finals 2024 in the UK

Specialist sports streaming service Premier Sports is the official NHL broadcaster in the UK, and is showing all of the games in the Florida Panthers vs Edmonton Oilers Stanley Cup series. Games will go out live at 1am every morning. Premier Sports costs £14.99 on a rolling monthly basis, which comes down to £9.99 a month or £99 in total if you sign up for a whole year. Alternatively, it will also be shown on NHL.TV. Outside the UK? To access the Premier Sports or NHL.tv streaming services from abroad, you’ll need to download a good VPN as detailed above.

How to watch Stanley Cup Finals 2024 live streams in Australia