Paris–Tours 2024: how to watch, free streams, key dates, start time

With the addition of the gravel 'Vineyard' sectors, Paris–Tours, the famous 'Sprinters' Classic', has been spiced up over the last couple of years to excite the modern TV audience. Here's where to watch 2024 Paris–Tours live streams online from anywhere – including any FREE streams.

Travelling from the outskirts of Paris to the cathedral city of Tours, this race first held in 1896 will see its 118th incarnation this Sunday. At 214km, the distance and almost total lack of elevation have remained pretty much constant over the generations with the event usually finishing in a mass bunch sprint.

With the addition of the gravel sectors, however, the organisers have revamped the event, making it decidedly 'a la mode' in the hope that the dangers of the dirt roads inject some added drama over the final kilometres.

Providing he survives the chaos the hot favourite will be Jasper Philipsen but he will face tough competition from the likes of Arnaud Démare, Lewis Askey, Mads Pedersen, Pascal Ackerman and another rider in red hot form, Arnaud de Lie. Info on Paris–Tours live streams, timings and TV channels can be found below.

Race dates Event date: Sunday, Oct 6

Start time: 2pm BST / 9am ET / 6am PT / 11pm AEST / 3am CET (Oct 7)

France.tv (France)

2024 Paris–Tours FREE live stream broadcasters

If you live in Australia or France then you can look forward to a free Paris–Tours live stream in 2024. That's because the free-to-air SBS in Australia and France.tv in France have the rights to the action

How to watch 2024 Paris–Tours live streams in the US

Cycling fans in the U.S. can watch the 2024 Paris–Tours on FloBikes A subscription to FloBikes will set you back US$149.99 for the year or US$29.99 on a monthly basis.

How to watch 2024 Paris–Tours live streams in the UK and Europe

Live coverage of the 2024 Paris–Tours will be broadcast on Eurosport and Discovery+.

A 'standard' subscription to Discovery+ which includes Eurosport's cycling coverage will set you back £6.99 per month. The package includes year-round cycling streams as well as other live sports including snooker, tennis, motorsports and more.

A premium subscription, which includes all that plus TNT Sports (Premier League, Champions League and Europa League football plus rugby, wrestling, UFC, and MotoGP) costs an additional £30.99 per month.

Can I watch a 2024 Paris–Tours live stream for free? Check your local broadcaster above but cycling fans based in Australia or France can watch the action for free on SBS or France.tv Most other locations, you're looking at a paid stream. Remember that if you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch the 2024 Paris–Tours on your usual streaming service – from wherever you happen to be at the time.

What is the 2024 Paris–Tours Route? At 214km long and heading due south with little to no elevation gain you would be correct in assuming the race is likely to come down to a sprint, that was until the new gravel 'Vineyard' sectors were introduced last year. With 147km covered the first of these dirt roads appears and, much like the fight to hit the first cobbles at Paris Roubaix, there will be high tension at the front of the race to ensure the favourites are correctly placed. Following this there are a further nine off road segments all around 1km in length, all designed to create maximum chaos within the peloton. If the sprinters manage to negotiate all 10 sections then they will be in the box seat come the finish line, but they will have to be vigilant. Each one will offer an attacker the opportunity to escape and shake up the status quo.

2024 Paris–Tours finale route map

(Image credit: ASO)

What are the Paris–Tours 2024 predictions? Hot favourite for the win, should the race come down to the expected sprint is the Belgian Jasper Philipsen who is finishing the year in excellent form having just taken the win in the Sparkassen Münsterland Giro in Germany. If he can't time his effort to perfection then expect another Belgian, Arnaud de Lie to also be ready to add this famous race to his list of wins.