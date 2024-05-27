Nadal vs Zverev live stream: how to watch French Open online from anywhere

Rafa Nadal begins his bid to win a 15th French Open title when he plays world number four Alexander Zverev in the first round at Roland Garros. A free live stream will be available on 9Now in Australia. In the US, a live stream is available on NBC and Peacock, in Canada it’s TSN and it’s on Eurosport and Discovery+ in the UK. Use a VPN to watch free from anywhere in the world.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Dates: Monday, May 27 Expected start time: 2.30pm BST / 9.30 am ET / 11.30pm AEST FREE live stream: 9Now (AUS) Use Surfshark to watch any stream

Having endured a difficult 18 months in which he has struggled with injuries, Nadal arrives at the French Open in an unfamiliar position. Currently ranked 276th in the world, the 14-time champion is unseeded and has been drawn against a possible contender for the title in the in-form Zverez.

It is an extremely tough draw for the Spaniard in what is set to be his final appearance at a tournament where he has enjoyed unparalleled success. Nadal has a remarkable 112-3 record on the clay courts in Paris but has struggled on his favourite surface this season, falling in the fourth round in Madrid and then losing in straight sets in the second round in Rome.

While Nadal is struggling physically, Zverev is fit, strong and in excellent form. The German did not have the best start to the clay season but won the Italian Open title last week to secure his first Masters title since 2021. He also has a strong record at the French Open, having reached the semi-finals for the last three years in a row.

You won’t want to miss this heavyweight contest so read on to discover how to get a Nadal vs Zverev live stream and watch the French Open from wherever you are.

How to watch Nadal vs Zverev for free

Tennis fans in Australia are amongst the luckiest in the world, as they can watch Nadal vs Zverev on Channel 9 and 9Gem. Exact timings are not yet available for this match but play typically gets underway at 8pm AEST, with the night sessions starting at 4.30am. Viewers can fire up a FREE French Open live stream on the 9Now streaming service, which is compatible with most smart devices. Currently away from Australia? Use a VPN to watch Nadal vs Zverev on 9Now from abroad. Die-hard tennis fans might also want to take a look at Stan Sport, which is live streaming every match on every court, ad-free. A subscription costs $15 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub).

Unblock any stream with a VPN

If you're keen to watch Nadal vs Zverev but you're away from home and your preferred coverage is geo-blocked, you could always use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised by how simple it is to do.

Use a VPN to live stream Nadal vs Zverev from anywhere:

We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and Surfshark is one of our high-rated picks. It's outstanding for secure streaming, it's extremely fast and it has top-level security features, too. It also comes at great price — especially if you sign up to the (excellent) deal below. 2 year plan for $2.09/mo + 4 months extra — 86% off Terms and conditions

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN – as we say, a great choice is Surfshark.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location – open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location.

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream – so, in this case, just head to 9Now.

How to watch Nadal vs Zverev in the US

Coverage of the Nadal vs Zverev is shared between Peacock TV, NBC and Tennis Channel in the US. Exact timings are not yet available for this match but play typically gets underway at 6am ET / 3am PT each morning, with the later sessions starting at 2.30pm ET / 11.30am PT. How to watch Nadal vs Zverev without cable: Peacock plans start from just $5.99 a month, with Peacock Premium Plus available for $11.99 a month if you want to go ad-free. You'll save an extra 17% by purchasing an annual plan. Peacock gets you loads of other great content, like Premier League soccer and every big WWE event.

OTT streaming service Sling TV includes NBC in its Sling Blue package in most major markets. The usual cost is $45 a month, but if you're new to the service you can get your first month half-price. Tennis Channel is available via an $11 per month add-on.

Another over-the-top streaming service that carries NBC and Tennis Channel is FuboTV. It's a more extensive cable replacement, and includes more than 100 channels including Fox, CBS and ESPN.

Prices start at $79.99 a month after a FREE FuboTV trial, though you'll need the sports add-on or a pricier plan to get Tennis Channel.

Alternatively, a subscription to the Tennis Channel Plus streaming service costs $109.99 per year.

If you subscribe to Peacock, Fubo or any other US streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined above – of the many options, we rate Surfshark as an excellent VPN.

How to watch Nadal vs Zverev in the UK

The French Open is no longer on free-to-air TV in the UK so tennis fans need to subscribe to Eurosport or its streaming arm Discovery+ to watch Nadal vs Zverev. A subscription costs £6.99 per month, and lets you tune in on a wide range of devices, as well as the Eurosport TV channels. Exact timings are not yet available for this match but play typically gets underway at 11am BST each morning, with the night sessions starting at 7.30pm. If you're an Australian away from home, use a VPN to watch the French Open free on 9Now from abroad.

How to watch Nadal vs Zverev in Canada

In Canada, you can watch Nadal vs Zverev on TSN. Exact timings are not yet available for this match but play typically gets underway at 6am ET / 3am PT each morning, with the night sessions starting at 2.30pm ET / 11.30am PT. If you get TSN as part of your cable deal, you'll be able to log in with the details of your provider for access to a French Open live stream. If you don't have cable, live streaming is available via TSN Plus for $8.99 per month plus tax. If you're an Aussie away from home, use a VPN to watch the French Open free on 9Now from abroad.

How to watch Nadal vs Zverev in New Zealand