Lions vs Chiefs live stream: how to watch NFL Kickoff Game 2023

Watch a Lions vs Chiefs live stream

You can watch a Lions vs Chiefs live stream on NBC and Peacock TV in the US. NFL fans in Australia can watch the game on Kayo Sports. In Canada, Lions vs Chiefs is being shown on DAZN, TSN and CTV, while viewers in the UK can tune in on Sky Sports or the NFL Game Pass. Full details below.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date: Thursday, September 7 Kick-off: 8.20pm ET / 5.20pm PT / 1.20am BST (Sep 8) / 10.20am AEST (Sep 8) TV channel: NBC Live stream: Peacock TV (US) | DAZN (CA) | Sky Sports (UK) | Kayo Sports (AUS) Use IPVanish to watch any stream

Lions vs Chiefs preview

All through the offseason the Lions have been hyped up as NFC North champions in the making, and Dan Campbell's men will get the chance to show what the fuss is about under the bright lights of the NFL Kickoff Game. A meeting with reigning Super Bowl champions the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium doesn't fit most people's idea of fun, but Kansas could be missing two of their top stars for the season opener.

Stud tight-end Travis Kelce looks set to miss out after hyperextending a knee in training on Tuesday, while the standoff between defensive tackle Chris Jones and the franchise is still rumbling on. If Kelce is the down to Patrick Mahomes' touch, Jones is the bedrock of the Chiefs' defense, and without him on the field the Lions' high-powered offense could feast.

Jared Goff has rebuilt his reputation under OC Ben Johnson, with the duo conspiring to turn Detroit's offense into the most prolific unit in the NFL, at home at least, last season. Rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs and linebacker Jack Campbell are expected to be thrown straight into the mix after being selected in the first round of the Draft, and they could hardly hope for anybody better to learn from than Rookie of the Year Aidan Hutchinson.

Lions vs Chiefs live stream: how to watch NFL Kickoff Game in the US without cable

How to watch Lions vs Chiefs from outside your country

We've set out how you can live stream Lions vs Chiefs in a number of countries around the world. However, if you're away travelling for pleasure or for work, you probably won't be able to tune in like you normally would at home. This is the result of geo-blocking - best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to specific parts of the world.

You can get around these digital borders by using one of the best VPNs, which can also offer robust protection from cybercriminals and government snooping. They're really easy to use too.

Use a VPN to live stream Lions vs Chiefs from anywhere:

IPVanish is a great VPN to try. We've taken the time to test out all the biggest VPN providers and we found IPVanish to super speedy, reliable and at a great price too, starting at $2.49 per month. It has a robust set of security features and allows for unlimited device connections and unmetered bandwidth when using. Best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee. Access IPVanish via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone and plenty more. There's 24/7 customer support just in case you need it too. Preferred partner (What does this mean?)

How to watch Lions vs Chiefs: live stream NFL Kickoff Game in Canada

The Lions vs Chiefs kicks off at 8.20pm ET / 5.20pm PT on Thursday, and is being shown on DAZN, which is live streaming every single NFL game this season. DAZN costs CA$29.99 a month or $199.99 a year. Away from home? No problem. Use a VPN to watch Lions vs Chiefs on DAZN while abroad. Not only do you get every single NFL game, but DAZN is also the exclusive Canadian streaming home of Champions League, Europa League and EFL Championship soccer! It also comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices). Lions vs Chiefs is also being televised by TSN and CTV. If you don't have cable, you can live stream Lions vs Chiefs on TSN Direct, which costs CA$19.99 a month or CA$199.90 a year, or TSN Plus, which is $8 a month or $80 a year (both before tax). CTV doesn't offer a streaming-only sub.

Lions vs Chiefs live stream: how to watch NFL Kickoff Game in the UK

The Lions vs Chiefs game is being aired in the UK on Sky Sports, but be warned that kick-off is set for 1.20am BST on Thursday night/Friday morning. The network shows up to six NFL games live each week on its dedicated Sky Sports NFL channel, as well as the live RedZone highlights show each Sunday. Subscribers also get to watch on the move using the Sky Go app, which is available on nearly all modern phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and consoles. If you want to sign up to Sky Sports, you can check out our guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). Now sports passes start at £11.98. Hardcore NFL fans may instead want to look at NFL Game Pass, which costs £14.99 per month or £150.99 for the season and shows every out of market game live. Away from the UK but still want to catch the action? Use a VPN to live stream Lions vs Chiefs as if you were at home.

How to watch Lions vs Chiefs: live stream NFL Kickoff Game in Australia