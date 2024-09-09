Ireland vs Greece live stream: how to watch 2024 Nations League anywhere

The Ireland vs Greece live stream provides an opportunity for the hosts to put opening game defeat behind them, while the visitors head to Dublin looking to post a second successive victory. Below we have all the information on how to watch Ireland vs Greece from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters, free streams and start times.

Defeat to England on Saturday consigned Ireland to another loss – their seventh in their last 11 outings – but hope springs eternal that new boss Heimir Hallgrímsson can bring the sort of backs-against-the-wall spirit that took Iceland to a Euro 2016 quarter-final. Caoimhin Kelleher excelled in keeping the score down to 2-0 and the Liverpool goalkeeper will need to be in fine form if the Irish are to get a result. Seamus Coleman is expected to miss out through injury, with Evan Ferguson challenging for a starting spot.

After losing to Georgia in the Euro 2024 playoffs, Greece replaced Gus Poyet with Ivan Jovanovic, who began his tenure in fine style with a 3-0 defeat of Finland in his opening fixture on Saturday. Fotis Ioannidis was a surprise selection but the Panathinaikos forward repaid his boss' faith with a brace. Giannis Konstantelias is in contention to get a start after impressing off the bench.

This will be just the sixth meeting between the sides, with Greece winning 2-0 and 2-1 when the teams met in Euro 2024 qualifying. Can the Irish get revenge? Here's where to watch Ireland vs Greece and all the 2024/25 Nations League live streams online from anywhere – including FREE options.

Watch Ireland vs Greece Quick Guide Key Dates Event date: Tuesday September 10

Start time: 2.45pm ET / 11.45am PT / 7.45pm BST / 4.45am AEDT (Sep. 11) Best free streams RTÉ Player (Republic of Ireland)

Alpha TV live (Greece)

FREE Ireland vs Greece live stream broadcasters

You can watch Ireland vs Greece for free on RTÉ Player in the Republic of Ireland and on RTÉ2 on TV, with pre-match build-up starting from 7.20pm BST.

Fans in Greece can watch free on Alpha TV and the Alpha TV Live streaming service.

RTÉ Player – Republic of Ireland

Alpha TV Live – Greece

Official Ireland vs Greece broadcasters by region

Africa

Click to see more Ireland vs Greece live streams▼ The Ireland vs Greece broadcast rights for Africa will be split between BeInSports and DStv. Residents of the following African countries can watch Ireland vs Greece live streams with a BeIn Sports subscription: Algeria, Chad, Djibouti, Egypt, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Republic of the Sudan, Republic of South Sudan, Somalia and Tunisia. For those in the following African countries, Ireland vs Greece live streams require a DStv subscription. Angola, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Mali, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, Togo, Uganda and Zimbabwe. South Africa SuperSport will show the Ireland vs Greece Nations League game.

Americas

Click to see more Ireland vs Greece live streams▼ Canada DAZN has the rights to broadcast the Ireland vs Greece game. Latin America The Ireland vs Greece broadcast for Latin America is through Disney+. Residents of the following countries can watch Ireland vs Greece live streams with a Disney+ subscription. Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay and Venezuela. Caribbean The Ireland vs Greece broadcast rights for the Caribbean are with Csport.tv. Residents of the following countries can watch Ireland vs Greece live streams with a Csport.tv subscription. Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Bahamas, Barbados, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Grenada, Jamaica, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St. Vincent, Trinidad and Tobago, and Turks and Caicos Islands. USA Rights to air Ireland vs Greece in the 2024 Nations League in the US belong to FuboTV. You can watch the game on the FuboTV cable replacement service. The match is also available with Spanish commentary on Vix.

Asia

Click to see more Ireland vs Greece live streams▼ India and Pakistan In India and Pakistan you can watch the Ireland vs Greece live stream on Sony 10, Sony LIV and JioTV. Japan DAZN Japan have the broadcast rights to the Ireland vs Greece live stream in Japan.

Oceania

Click to see more Ireland vs Greece live streams▼ Australia Optus Sport will show the Ireland vs Greece Nations League game. New Zealand The Ireland vs Greece Nations League match will be shown on Sky Sport New Zealand.

Middle East

Click to see more Ireland vs Greece live streams▼ BeIN Sports is the primary broadcaster across the Middle East for Ireland vs Greece. You can watch Ireland vs Greece live streams with a subscription to BeIn Sports in the following Middle East countries: Bahrain, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Palestinian Territories, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, United Arab Emirates and Yemen.

Europe

Click to see more Ireland vs Greece live streams▼ Austria, Belgium, Germany, Luxemburg and Switzerland Ireland vs Greece will be broadcast on DAZN in Austria, Belgium, Germany, Luxemburg and Switzerland on DAZN. Bulgaria Play Diema Xtra has the rights to air Ireland vs Greece in Bulgaria. Denmark and Norway TV2 Play will air the Ireland vs Greece live stream in Denmark and Norway. Finland, Sweden and Iceland Viaplay has the broadcast rights to show the Ireland vs Greece live stream across Finland, Iceland and Sweden. Viewers in those regions will also find the game on MTV (Finland) and Vodafone Sport (Iceland). Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia and Bosnia Ireland vs Greece will be broadcast on Arena 1 Premium across the Balkans. Ukraine Fans in Ukraine can watch Ireland vs Greece on MEGOGO Football 2.