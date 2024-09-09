Ireland vs Greece live stream: how to watch 2024 Nations League anywhere

How-to
By
published

Ireland vs Greece broadcasters, TV channels and free streams

Jayson Molumby of Republic of Ireland chases the ball in the green Irish home kit in the 2024 Nations League.
(Image credit: Getty Images / Stephen McCarthy)
Jump to:

The Ireland vs Greece live stream provides an opportunity for the hosts to put opening game defeat behind them, while the visitors head to Dublin looking to post a second successive victory. Below we have all the information on how to watch Ireland vs Greece from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters, free streams and start times.

Defeat to England on Saturday consigned Ireland to another loss – their seventh in their last 11 outings – but hope springs eternal that new boss Heimir Hallgrímsson can bring the sort of backs-against-the-wall spirit that took Iceland to a Euro 2016 quarter-final. Caoimhin Kelleher excelled in keeping the score down to 2-0 and the Liverpool goalkeeper will need to be in fine form if the Irish are to get a result. Seamus Coleman is expected to miss out through injury, with Evan Ferguson challenging for a starting spot.

After losing to Georgia in the Euro 2024 playoffs, Greece replaced Gus Poyet with Ivan Jovanovic, who began his tenure in fine style with a 3-0 defeat of Finland in his opening fixture on Saturday. Fotis Ioannidis was a surprise selection but the Panathinaikos forward repaid his boss' faith with a brace. Giannis Konstantelias is in contention to get a start after impressing off the bench.

This will be just the sixth meeting between the sides, with Greece winning 2-0 and 2-1 when the teams met in Euro 2024 qualifying. Can the Irish get revenge? Here's where to watch Ireland vs Greece and all the 2024/25 Nations League live streams online from anywhere – including FREE options.

Watch Ireland vs Greece Quick Guide

Key Dates

  • Event date: Tuesday September 10
  • Start time: 2.45pm ET / 11.45am PT / 7.45pm BST / 4.45am AEDT (Sep. 11)

Best free streams

FREE Ireland vs Greece live stream broadcasters

You can watch Ireland vs Greece for free on RTÉ Player in the Republic of Ireland and on RTÉ2 on TV, with pre-match build-up starting from 7.20pm BST.

Fans in Greece can watch free on Alpha TV and the Alpha TV Live streaming service.

Use a VPN to watch an Ireland vs Greece live stream

NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days

NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days
Use NordVPN to watch your usual Ireland vs Greece live stream from abroad. We test all the providers and we rate Nord as the best VPN. There's 24/7 support available, a money-back guarantee and, best of all, there's currently over 60% off with this deal.

View Deal

Official Ireland vs Greece broadcasters by region

Africa

Americas

Asia

Oceania

Middle East

Europe

Disclaimer

We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Andy Murray
Andy Murray
Freelance Writer

Andy Murray is an award-winning sports writer and columnist. A fluent Spanish speaker and former semi-professional footballer, he was senior staff writer of world-leading football magazine FourFourTwo for seven years and continues to write and edit for them, national newspapers, websites and Premier League clubs. He is not a famous tennis player.