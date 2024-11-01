Ipswich Town vs Leicester City live stream: how to watch Premier League, TV channels, broadcasters
Tractor Boys still searching for first league victory this season
Watch Ipswich Town vs Leicester City live streams as the home side look to end a run of nine league games without a victory when they welcome the Foxes to Portman Road. Below we have all the information on how to watch Ipswich Town vs Leicester City from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and live streams on TV screens, laptops, tablets and mobiles.
Click to read more about the Ipswich Town vs Leicester City live stream▼
Ipswich’s fairytale return to the top flight is turning into a nightmare. It is now nine games without a win after the Tractor Boys lost in heartbreaking fashion to Brentford at the weekend. That 4-3 defeat, after leading 2-0, means they have conceded 10 in their last three games. They’ll need to cut out the defensive errors if they hope to stop the rot this weekend.
After consecutive wins over Bournemouth and Southampton, Leicester were left rueing their mistakes as an inspired performance from Chris Wood secured a 3-1 win for Nott'm Forest. Foxes boss Steve Cooper will want a response from his players and will be confident that the likes of Jamie Vardy, Abdul Fatawu and Facundo Buonanotte can expose Ipswich’s fragile defence.
Here's where to watch Ipswich Town vs Leicester City live streams online and catch the Premier League 2024/25 action from anywhere.
Quick Guide Ipswich Town vs Leicester City live stream
Key Dates
- Date: Saturday, November 2
- Start time: 11am ET / 3pm GMT
Best live streams
- Peacock (US)
- Vidio (Indonesia)
- Use NordVPN to watch from anywhere
Use a VPN to watch any Ipswich Town vs Leicester City stream
NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days
Use NordVPN to watch your usual Premier League live streams from abroad. We test all the providers and we rate Nord as the best VPN. There's 24/7 support available, a money-back guarantee and, best of all, there's currently over 70% off with this deal.
- TV tips email: Never be stuck for anything to watch again
How to watch Ipswich Town vs Leicester City live streams in the US
The Ipswich Town vs Leicester City live stream is on the Peacock streaming service in the US.
The Peacock price starts at $7.99 a month and you can get 12 months for the price of 10 by opting for an annual plan.
You can get Peacock on a wide range of devices. Available as a web-based service on PCs and laptops, it's also compatible with: iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Chromecast, PlayStation, Xbox, Vizio Smartcast, select LG smart TVs, and Xfinity Flex 4K.
Can you watch Ipswich Town vs Leicester City live streams in the UK?
Unfortunately, there will be no Ipswich Town vs Leicester City live stream in the UK as this fixture is subject to the 3pm Saturday blackout.
Sky Sports (128), TNT Sports (52) and Amazon Prime Video (20) have 200 televised matches between them this season, but Ipswich Town vs Leicester City isn't one of them.
When does Ipswich Town vs Leicester City start?
Ipswich Town vs Leicester kicks off at 11am ET / 3pm GMT on Saturday, November 2.
Can I watch Ipswich Town vs Leicester on my mobile?
Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.
You can also stay up-to-date with all Premier League key moments on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@PremierLeague), Instagram (@PremierLeague), TikTok (@PremierLeague) and YouTube (@PremierLeague).
Official Ipswich Town vs Leicester City broadcasters by region
Africa
Click to see more Ipswich Town vs Leicester City live streams▼
The Premier League 2024/25 broadcast rights for Africa are largely split between BeIN Sports and SuperSport.
Residents of the following African countries can watch Premier League 2024/25 live streams with a BeIN Sports subscription:
Algeria, Chad, Djibouti, Egypt, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Republic of the Sudan, Republic of South Sudan, Somalia and Tunisia.
Satellite TV provider SuperSport has the Premier League 2024/25 TV rights across these regions in Africa:
Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, São Tomé and Príncipe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, St Helena and Ascension, South Africa, United Republic of Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe.
- South Africa
SuperSport will host the Premier League 2024/25 on its satellite channels.
Americas
Click to see more Ipswich Town vs Leicester City live streams▼
- Canada
Fubo has the rights to broadcast the Premier League 2024/25. You can also watch Serie A soccer on Fubo.
- Latin America
The broadcast rights to the Premier League 2024/25 in Latin America are split between Disney+ and Paramount+.
Residents of the following Latin American countries can watch Premier League 2024/25 live streams with a Disney+ subscription:
Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, Venezuela.
Paramount+ has the Premier League 2024/25 TV rights across the following regions in Latin America:
Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua and Panama.
Europe
Click to see more Ipswich Town vs Leicester City live streams▼
The Premier League 2024/25 season will be shown by various broadcasters and streaming services throughout Europe. You can check out specific information about your country below.
- Austria
Sky in Austria will show coverage of the Premier League 2024/25.
- Belgium
Play Sports will broadcast the Premier League 2024/25 in Belgium.
- Bosnia and Herzegovina
You can watch the Premier League 2024/25 on Arena Sport in Bosnia and Herzegovina.
- Bulgaria
Diema Sport has the rights to show Premier League 2024/25 live broadcasts.
- Croatia
You can watch the Premier League 2024/25 on Arena Sport in Croatia.
- Cyprus
You can view the Premier League 2024/25 on Cytavision in Cyprus.
- Czechia
The Premier League 2024/25 will be shown on CANAL+ in Czechia.
- Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Latvia, Lithuania, Netherlands, Norway, Poland and Sweden
Fans in the following countries can watch the Premier League 2024/25 on Viaplay:
Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Latvia, Lithuania, Netherlands, Norway, Poland and Sweden.
- France
There will be coverage of Premier League 2024/25 in France on CANAL+.
- Germany
In Germany, the Premier League 2024/25 rights are owned by Sky.
- Greece
Fans in Greece should head to Nova Sports for the Premier League 2024/25.
- Hungary
Spiler TV is the place to watch Premier League 2024/25 in Hungary.
- Ireland
Premier Sports, TNT Sports and Sky Sports will broadcast coverage of the Premier League 2024/25 in Ireland.
- Italy
Viewers in Italy can watch the Premier League 2024/25 on Sky Italia.
- Kosovo
SuperSport in Kosovo has the rights to show the Premier League 2024/25.
- Moldova
If you're in Moldova you should tune into Setanta Sports for the Premier League 2024/25.
- Portugal
DAZN has the rights to air the Premier League 2024/25 in Portugal.
- Serbia
Arena Sport will show coverage of the Premier League 2024/25 in Serbia.
- Switzerland
Fans in Switzerland can watch the Premier League 2024/25 on CANAL+ and Sky.
- Turkey
BeIN Sports in Turkey will host some coverage of the Premier League 2024/25.
- Ukraine
Setanta Sports will show the Premier League 2024/25 in Ukraine.
Asia
Click to see more Ipswich Town vs Leicester City live streams▼
- China
In China, the Premier League 2024/25 will be shown by iQIYI, Migu and CCTV.
- Hong Kong
NOW TV is the place to go for the Premier League 2024/25 in Hong Kong.
- India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka
Star Sports is the Premier League 2024/25 broadcaster for India plus Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.
- Indonesia
Head to Vidio in Indonesia for the rights to all the Premier League 2024/25 games. A basic subscription starts at 79,000 Indonesian rupees per month.
- Japan
U-NEXT will show the Premier League 2024/25 in Japan.
- Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan
The Premier League 2024/25 rights for the following Central Asian countries are held by Setanta Sports:
Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan.
- Macau
iQIYI is what you need to watch the Premier League 2024/25 in Macau.
- Mongolia
Premier Sports will show the coverage of the Premier League 2024/25 in Mongolia.
- Philippines
Setanta Sports is the home of the Premier League 2024/25 in the Philippines.
- Singapore
StarHub provides coverage of the Premier League 2024/25 in Singapore.
- South Korea
Coverage of the Premier League 2024/25 in South Korea can be found at SPOTV.
- Thailand
Make your way to TrueVisions if you want to watch the Premier League 2024/25 in Thailand.
Oceania
Click to see more Ipswich Town vs Leicester City live streams▼
- Australia
Optus Sport has the rights to the Premier League 2024/25 in Australia. Prices start from $24.99 per month.
- New Zealand & Pacific Islands
Sky Sport is the Premier League 2024/25 TV rights holder in New Zealand and across the Pacific Islands, including: Cook Islands, Micronesia, Fiji, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Nauru, Niue, Palau, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu and Vanuatu.
Middle East
Click to see more Ipswich Town vs Leicester City live streams▼
BeIN Sports MENA is the Premier League 2024/25 broadcaster across the Middle East.
You can watch the Premier League 2024/25 live streams with a subscription to BeIN Sports in the following Middle East countries:
Bahrain, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, United Arab Emirates and Yemen.
Disclaimer
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Adrian is a freelance journalist and copywriter based in the UK. He’s written about sport for a vast range of publications including World Soccer Magazine, Newsweek, Yahoo, FourFourTwo and Red Bull. Although he has covered everything from the NBA Finals and French Open, to the London Olympics and Formula 1 in Abu Dhabi, his great passion remains football – a sport he could write and talk about all day long.