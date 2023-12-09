How to watch Vigil season 2 online from anywhere

How to watch Vigil season 2

Season 2 of Vigil premieres on Sunday 10 December at 9pm on BBC One in the UK . We have a full episode release schedule below. All episodes will be FREE to stream on the BBC iPlayer in UK. Away from the UK and still want to watch? Use a VPN to watch Vigil season 2 from anywhere.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Release date: Sunday 10 December Time: 9pm GMT / 4pm ET / 1pm PT / 8am AEDT (Mon) TV channel: BBC One FREE stream: iPlayer (UK) Use a VPN to unblock BBC iPlayer when abroad

Vigil season 2 preview

Vigil season 2 reunites DCI Amy Silva (Suranne Jones) and DS Kirsten Longacre (Rose Leslie), with the pair this time looking to uncover dark secrets about the murky world of drone warfare.

Two years on from the original series, the new six-episode sophomore run sees Amy and Kirsten tasked with solving the riddle of a spate of deaths at a Scottish weapons test site, in a high-stakes case which eventually takes them to the Middle East.

Expectations are high for this follow up season, with its predecessor the most-watched new drama launch in UK TV history since Bodyguard.

To enjoy Silva and Longacre's latest investigation unfolding, use our guide below to watch Vigil season 2, no matter where you are in the world.

How to watch Vigil season 2 online for FREE

The six-episode second season of Vigil begins with its premiere on BBC One at 9pm GMT on Sunday 10 December. For those wanting to watch the police drama online, all episodes from season two will be available to watch on demand on BBC iPlayer (a full release schedule can be found below). iPlayer is aFREE service, though you should be in possession of a valid UK TV license, as these now cover digital content consumption, too. Away from the UK right now? Just use a VPN to alter your IP address so you can stream your favorite TV shows and films online just like you would at home.

How to watch Vigil season 2 from anywhere

If you are away from home as the second season of Vigil airs, you'll be unable to watch the drama like you normally would due to annoying regional restrictions.

Can I watch Vigil season 2 in the US?

The first season of Vigil was aired in the US on Peacock TV, and that's where the show's sophomore season is heading, however a release date for America has yet to be confirmed. Peacock costs from $5.99 a month for an ad-supported version of the service that also offers live coverage of live English Premier League soccer, plus the NFL and plenty more live sports. You also have the option of paying $12 a month for commercial-free coverage.

How to watch Vigil season 2 in Australia

As with season 1, Vigil Season 2 will be available to watch on Binge. Binge has plans starting from AU$10p/m for a single SD stream on a Basic plan, up to AU$18p/m for four HD streams with a Premium subscription. There's no lock-in contract with Binge, so you can switch between plans if you need to upgrade to more streams for your household or if you want to cancel at any time, and you can also try the service for FREE with a 7-day free trial.

How to watch Vigil season 2 in Canada

The good news for Canadian drama fans is that Season 2 of Vigil is heading to Crave. The bad news is that a release date is yet to be confirmed. In the meantime, you can get up to speed by streaming the first season, which is available on demand on the service. A Crave subscription currently starts at CA$9.99 a month.

Vigil season 2 trailer

Who is in the cast for Vigil season 2? Suranne Jones as Amy Silva

Rose Leslie as Kirsten Longacre

Gary Lewis as Robertson

Romola Garai as Eliza Russell

Dougray Scott as Marcus Grainger

Chris Jenks as Callum Barker

Anders Hayward as Colin Dixon

Shannon Hayes as Nicole Lawson

Oscar Salem as Captain Sattam Abdul Kader

Amir El-Masry as Daniel Ramsay

Jonathan Ajayi as Wes Harper

Nebras Jamali as Colonel Ali Bilali

Alastair Mackenzie as Chapman

Hiba Medina as Sabiha Chapman

Vigil season 2 episode release schedule in the UK

Episodes one, two and three of Vigil Season 2 will be available to stream on BBC iPlayer from 6am GMT on Sunday 10 December.

The final three episodes will then be available to watch on demand on the service from 6am on Sunday 17 December.

For those looking to watch the drama unfold on linear TV, the schedule for watching episodes on BBC 1 is as follows. All times are in GMT: