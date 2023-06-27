How to watch Tour de France live stream — 2023 stages and schedule

Watch Tour de France: live streams

Watch Tour de France 2023: preview

This year’s Tour de France is less ‘La Grande Boucle’ (The Big Loop) and more a giant belt around the country’s waist. Riding west to east the ‘Grand Depart’ takes place outside France for the second year in a row across the border in the Basque Country in northern Spain. This region, home to some of the world’s most fanatical cycling fans, lives and breathes the sport so is sure to provide an entertaining opening weekend with two very hard, relentless hilly stages. Make sure you know how to watch a Tour de France free live stream from anywhere.

From here the race travels west through the Pyrenees across legendary mountains such as the Col du Soudet and the mighty Col du Tourmalet before heading to the Massif Central and a return to the iconic Puy de Dome. Not climbed since 1988 this dormant volcano will provide a spectacular arena for the culmination of stage 9 and the end of the long first week.

Continuing west to The Jura mountains there is a summit finish on top of the Grand Colombier and then two days later another summit finish in the Alps at Saint-Gervais Mont-Blanc. With just one time trial on the route: a 22km mainly uphill test on stage 16. This is without doubt a race for the climbers whose battles will finish in the forested peaks of The Vosges on the slopes of the evil Col du Platzerwasel.

As for the contenders, the two main protagonists, Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) and Jonas Vinegaard (Jumbo-Visma) are on paper so far ahead of anyone else that the rest appear to be just support actors.

Vinegaard’s dominant display at the recent Critérium du Dauphiné, where he won at a canter, suggests he is in the same sparkling form that saw him take last year’s race but the condition of his great rival Pogačar is not so certain.

The Slovenian he hasn’t raced since he crashed in Liège-Bastogne-Liège on April 23, breaking his wrist. Until that point pretty much all he had to do was to start a race to win it. His return of 12 victories from 19 starts is remarkable in the modern age but having not raced for so long will he be back at his very best?

Other star riders who will fancy their chances for the overall win – but more likely just racing for the third step on the podium – are Adam Yates, Enric Mas, Mattias Skjelmose, Ben O’Connor, Jai Hindley, Richard Carapaz, Romain Bardet and David Gaudu.

Aside from those gunning for the general classification, the start list is packed with talent as the world’s best are here to put on a show with likely key instigators Mads Pedersen, Christophe Laporte, Mathieu van der Poel, Tom Pidcock, Wout Van Aert, Thibaut Pinot, Biniam Girmay and Fred Wright all hunting for stages and in the mix for the coveted Green Jersey.

There is another compelling sub-plot to this year’s event which is sure to dominate the headlines: can Mark Cavendish get to Tour stage win number 35?

In his final participation before retirement he needs just one more to pass the great Belgian Eddy Merckx’s total of 34 but to do so he’ll have his work cut out to beat the host of world class sprinters who are riding including Jasper Philipsen, Dylan Groenewegen, Sam Bennett, Calen Ewan and Fabio Jakobsen.

These fast men could have a possible eight chances to flex their legs with stage 7 into Bordeaux and the final stage on the Champs-Élysées the ones they would all love to win.

How to watch a FREE Tour de France live stream

One of the best things about the Tour de France is that it's completely free to watch in lots of countries around the world. For example:

UK – ITV4 and ITVX streaming service / S4C and S4C on BBC iPlayer

France – France TV Sport

Belgium – RTBF

Italy – Rai Sport

Australia – SBS

If you're from any of the countries listed above but you're abroad right now, don't worry about missing out on that free coverage. All you need to do is subscribe to a VPN to watch a free Tour de France live stream and re-connect to your home streaming coverage.

How to watch Tour de France 2023 from outside your country

If you're keen to watch the Tour de France but you're away from home and the coverage is geo-blocked, then you could always use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised by how simple it is to do.

Use a VPN to get a Tour de France live stream from anywhere.

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've tested dozens of VPNs and think ExpressVPN is quite simply the best. Quick, secure, and intuitive to use, Express will have you streaming the latest blockbuster movies and binge-worthy TV in no time. Plus, its supported by dozens of devices, including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets, and many more. You can try it for free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee. Better yet, if you decide to subscribe to ExpressVPN and opt for their annual plan, you'll get 49% off the usual price as well as 3-months extra FREE – pretty amazing value really. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days Once you have it, all you need to do is turn on your VPN, select a server location back in your country, and then go to the broadcaster's website/app and watch as if you were back at home.

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location.

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream - so if you're from the UK, just head to ITVX and watch the cycling as if you were back at home!

How to watch a free Tour de France live stream in the UK

ITV always goes all-out with its coverage of the Tour de France, and cycling fans can watch every stage of the race for free on ITV4 in the UK. Use a VPN to watch a Tour de France free live stream from abroad. That means you can fire up a free Tour de France live stream on ITVX, which has an excellent app that's available on nearly everything that plugs in these days - just give it a search on your device, phone or console of choice. More ways to watch the 2023 Tour de France: Welsh-language coverage of the Tour de France is available from S4C, which is available to stream for FREE in Wales via BBC iPlayer. And if you already subscribe to it, live Tour de France coverage is also available via the GCN+ Race Pass, which costs £6.99 per month or £39.99 per year and offers ad-free live coverage of loads of cycling events throughout the year. If you’re out of the UK but still want to watch, make sure you install a VPN so you can continue accessing UK streaming services from anywhere.

How to watch Tour de France 2023: live stream cycling FREE in Australia

Cycling fans Down Under can also watch every stage of the Tour de France for free on SBS. The only catch is those brutal broadcast timings. If you stay up late enough to tune in, you can also live stream Tour de France coverage on the free-to-use SBS On Demand platform. As well as apps for Android and iOS, you can access SBS On Demand on Android TV, Amazon Fire TV stick, Apple TV and most smart TVs. Outside Australia? Don't worry if you're out of the country and want to catch that free SBS live stream – just grab a VPN and you can watch the race as if you were back at home on your laptop, mobile or other TV streaming device.

USA: How to watch Tour de France live stream 2023 without cable

Related: how to watch Peacock from outside the US

How to watch 2023 Tour de France: live stream cycling in Canada

FloBikes is the place to watch live Tour de France coverage in Canada. A subscription costs US$150 per year (roughly CA$190), which works out at US$12.50 per month (roughly CA$16). Not in Canada to catch that FloBikes stream? Use a VPN to make sure you don't miss a moment.

How to watch 2023 Tour de France: live stream cycling in New Zealand

Sky Sport is the place to watch the 2023 Tour de France in New Zealand, though be warned that most of the action takes place in the dead of night. If you're willing to stay late enough to tune in, Sky Sport subscribers can watch every stage online using the country's Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform. A pass costs $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial. Away from home? Use a VPN to watch a Tour de France live stream from abroad.

• Stage 1: Saturday, July 1 at 12.30pm CEST, 11.30am BST, 6.30am ET

• Stage 2: Sunday, July 2 at 12.15pm CEST, 11.15am BST, 6.15am ET

• Stage 3: Monday, July 3 at 1.00pm CEST, 12.00pm BST, 7.00am ET

• Stage 4: Tuesday, July 4 at 1.10pm CEST, 12.10pm BST, 7.10am ET

• Stage 5: Wednesday, July 5 at 1.05pm CEST, 12.05pm BST, 7.05am ET

• Stage 6: Thursday, July 6 at 13.10m CEST, 12.10am BST, 7.10am ET

• Stage 7: Friday, July 7 at 1.15pm CEST, 12.15pm BST, 7.15am ET

• Stage 8: Saturday, July 8 at 12.30pm CEST, 11.30am BST, 6.30am ET

• Stage 9: Sunday , July 9 at 1.30pm CEST, 12.30pm BST, 7.30am ET

• Rest: Monday, July 10

• Stage 10: Tuesday, July 11 at 1.05pm CEST, 12.05pm BST, 7.05am ET

• Stage 11: Wednesday, July 12 at 1.05pm CEST, 12.05pm BST, 7.05am ET

• Stage 12 - Thursday, July 13 at 1.05pm CEST, 12.05pm BST, 7.05am ET

• Stage 13: Friday, July 14 at 1.45pm CEST, 12.45pm BST, 7.45am ET

• Stage 14: Saturday, July 15 at 1.05pm CEST, 12.05pm BST, 7.05am ET

• Stage 15: Sunday, July 16 at 1.05pm CEST, 12.05pm BST, 7.05am ET

• Rest: Monday, July 17

• Stage: 16 - (ITT) Tuesday, July 18 at 1.05pm CEST, 12.05pm BST, 7.05am ET

• Stage 17: Wednesday, July 19 at 12.20pm CEST, 11.20am BST, 6.20am ET

• Stage 18: Thursday, July 20 at 1.05pm CEST, 12.05pm BST, 7.05am ET

• Stage 19: Friday, July 21 at 1.15pm CEST, 12.15am BST, 7.15am ET

• Stage 20: Saturday, July 22 at 1.30pm CEST, 12.30pm BST, 7.30am ET

• Stage 21: Sunday, July 23 at 4.30pm CEST, 3.30pm BST, 10.30am ET