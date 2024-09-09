How to watch The Teacher season 2 online from anywhere

Idealistic teacher Dani (Kara Tointon) prides herself on setting an example, but temptation rears its head on a school trip. Stuck in a marital rut, impulse conquers guilt when colleague Jimmy (Will Mellor) makes his intentions known, and as they're in the throes of passion a catastrophe is unfolding outside. Here's where to watch The Teacher season 2 online for free – from anywhere.

Premiere: Monday, September 9 at 9pm BST TV Channel: Channel 5 Watch free: on My5 (free with TV license)

Rare act of rebellion as it is, tragic justice dictates that Dani's extramarital indiscretion should have life-altering consequences, and sure enough, the case of a missing student escalates into one of murder. Both Dani and Jimmy are feeling the heat, not only because they left the children unsupervised, but also because Dani's husband Tim (Emmett J Scanlan) also happens to be Jimmy's best friend.

Shrugging off responsibility comes easier to Jimmy than it does to Dani, and he succeeds in dragging her down to his level, in part to save embarrassment and keep Tim in the dark, but most of all to protect Jimmy and his trouble-making son, Matt.

The first season, which starred Sheridan Smith as a teacher accused of sleeping with one of her students, was a discomfiting, thought-provoking straight-up smash hit, and so The Teacher has been given a new lease of life as an anthology series.

Read on as we explain how to watch The Teacher season 2 from anywhere in the world.

How to watch The Teacher season 2 free online

The Teacher season 2 is a four-part series that premieres on Channel 5 at 9pm BST on Monday, September 9. Episodes air at the same time each day, until the season finale on Thursday, September 12. All four episodes will also be free to watch on the My5 streaming service – although you should have a valid TV licence to use it. Outside the UK? Remember that Brits abroad can use a VPN to tune into My5 while away from home and watch The Teacher season 2 for free.

Unblock any stream with a VPN

If you're keen to watch The Teacher season 2 but you're away from home and access to the show is geo-blocked, then you could always use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised by how simple it is to do.

Use a VPN to watch The Teacher season 2 from anywhere:

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN – as we say, our top choice is NordVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location – open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select your home geographical location

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream – so, in this case, just head to My5

