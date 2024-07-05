How to watch Stage 7 of the Tour de France: can Jonas Vingegaard catch Tadej Pogacar in time trial?

Watch Stage 7 Tour de France live streams

Fans can watch Stage 7 of the 2024 Tour de France for free in many places around the world. We have all the information below on the Tour de France TV channels, broadcasters and streaming services that you'll need, wherever you are.

Stage 7: preview

Stage 7 is the first individual time trial of the Tour de France 2024. While some riders may treat this as something of a recovery day, for the top GC contenders it is absolutely crucial to their pursuit of the Yellow Jersey.

It is, of course, Tadej Pogacar who will start the day top of the table. He has shown little sign of giving up his lead since claiming it on Stage 4. He also proved how strong a time trialist he is during his Giro d’Italia victory. The Slovenian’s great rival Jonas Vingegaard is currently sitting in third and will surely use Tour de France Stage 7 to launch an attack.

The course itself is 25.3 km in length. It goes from Nuits-Sanit-Georges to Gavrey-Chambertin and gives the riders plenty to think about. Record stage winner Mark Cavendish will be the first to go at 12.05pm BST / 7.05am ET, as the last-placed rider in General Classification. Tadej Pogacar will be the last to go at 4pm BST / 11am ET. Make sure you know how to watch Tour de France live streams from anywhere.

How to watch a FREE Stage 7 Tour de France live stream

One of the best things about the Tour de France is that it's completely free to watch in lots of countries around the world. For example:

UK – ITV4 and ITVX streaming service / S4C and S4C on BBC iPlayer

France – France TV Sport

Belgium – RTBF

Italy – Rai Sport

Australia – SBS

If you're from any of the countries listed above but you're abroad right now, don't worry about missing out on that free coverage. All you need to do is subscribe to a VPN to watch a free Tour de France live stream and re-connect to your home streaming coverage.

How to watch Stage 7 of the Tour de France 2024 from outside your country

If you're keen to watch the Tour de France but you're away from home and the coverage is geo-blocked, then you could always use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised by how simple it is to do.

Use a VPN to get a Tour de France live stream from anywhere.

USA: How to watch Stage 7 of the Tour de France 2024 without cable

Cycling fans can watch the Tour de France on both NBC and Peacock in the US. NBC is the official US broadcaster for the Tour de France 2024. Peacock will live stream the race too. How to watch Tour de France 2024 without cable Peacock costs from $5.99 a month for an ad-supported version of the service that also offers live coverage of every big WWE event, plus the NFL and plenty more live sports. You also have the option of paying $12 a month for commercial-free coverage. OTT streaming service Sling TV is reasonably priced and includes both NBC and USA Network in select markets, as part of its Sling Blue package. The usual cost is from $40 a month, but if you're new to the service you can get your first month half-price. Another over-the-top streaming service that includes USA Network and NBC in select markets is Fubo. It's a much more comprehensive cable replacement and carries more than 100 channels including Fox, CBS and ESPN. Prices start at $79.99 a month but new users get a 7-day FREE trial. If you subscribe to Peacock, Sling or Fubo and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below. Try NordVPN with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to watch Stage 7 of the 2024 Tour de France in Canada

FloBikes is the place to watch live Tour de France coverage in Canada. A subscription costs CA$29.99 (roughly $22) per month or CA$150 (roughly $110) for the year. Not in Canada to catch that FloBikes stream? Use a VPN to make sure you don't miss a moment.

How to watch Stage 7 of the 2024 Tour de France in New Zealand

Sky Sport is the place to watch the 2024 Tour de France in New Zealand, though be warned that most of the action takes place in the dead of night. If you're willing to stay late enough to tune in, Sky Sport subscribers can watch every stage online using the country's Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform. A pass costs $24.99/week, $44.99/month or $449.99/year. Away from home? Use a VPN to watch a Tour de France live stream from abroad.

How to watch Stage 7 of the 2024 Tour de France for FREE in the UK

ITV always goes all-out with its coverage of the Tour de France, and cycling fans can watch every stage of the race for free on ITV4 in the UK. Use a VPN to watch a Tour de France free live stream from abroad. That means you can fire up a free Tour de France live stream on ITVX, which has an excellent app that's available on nearly everything that plugs in these days - just give it a search on your device, phone or console of choice. More ways to watch the 2024 Tour de France: Welsh-language coverage of the Tour de France is available from S4C, which is available to stream for FREE in Wales via BBC iPlayer. If you’re out of the UK but still want to watch, make sure you install a VPN so you can continue accessing UK streaming services from anywhere.

How to watch Stage 7 of the 2024 Tour de France for FREE in the Australia