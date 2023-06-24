How to watch Glastonbury Sunday 2023: live stream the final day of the festival from anywhere

It's the end of an era at Glastonbury today as Elton John performs his final UK show on the Pyramid Stage. There are legends everywhere you look on Sunday with Yusuf/Cat Stevens and Blondie also performing, while Queens of the Stone Age and The War on Drugs will take to the Other Stage. Here's how to watch Glastonbury 2023 on Sunday as the world's greatest festival comes to an end for another year.

Well, I guess that's why they call it the blues. The last day of the Glastonbury Festival is always one of mixed emotions, and that's exactly why they often save the best until last. Yes, one of the world's tiniest dancers will be flinging out his piano stool for the very last time on UK soil tonight. Don't forget that if you can't watch Elton John at Glastonbury live, the set will be available to see for 30 days on BBC iPlayer right after.

Some of the other acts being featured by the Beeb today include Blondie, Yusuf/Cat Stevens, Becky Hill, The Chicks, Dermot Kennedy, Barrington Levy, Candi Staton, The War on Drugs, and Queens of the Stone Age.

Tonight's headliner, Elton John, will be shown from 9.00pm on BBC One, but if you want to be completely sure that you’re watching Glastonbury in real time, you’re best off tuning into BBC iPlayer, which is live streaming the action from some of the festival's biggest stages, pretty much all day and in 4K too.

Read on as we explain how to watch a 2023 Glastonbury Sunday live stream from anywhere - starting with how to watch Glastonbury Sunday for FREE in the UK. We've also listed the Sunday lineup for the main stages further down the page.

How to watch Glastonbury Sunday 2023 for FREE

You can watch Sunday at Glastonbury unfold across BBC One, Two, and Three, with coverage starting at 5.00pm BST on Sunday afternoon and continuing until just after midnight. Performers on Sunday include Blondie, Yusuf/Cat Stevens, and Queens of the Stone Age, with the headline slot being filled by Elton John. If you want to watch LIVE Glastonbury coverage only, BBC iPlayer will be providing live streams of a selection of the biggest Glastonbury stages. At the time of writing, the BBC hasn't revealed what time these live streams will start, but we'd hazard a guess at early afternoon. BBC iPlayer works across a huge array of devices, including laptops, tablets, smartphones, media streaming devices like Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Chromecast and Roku, and PlayStation and Xbox consoles. You can also stream the BBC's TV coverage on iPlayer, and it's all free to watch with a valid TV licence. Not in the UK right now? Use ExpressVPN to watch BBC iPlayer from abroad.

How to watch a Glastonbury Sunday live stream from anywhere

Unfortunately, if you try to watch your domestic coverage of Sunday at Glastonbury 2023 from somewhere outside your home country, you'll soon find a problem - geo-blocking.

That's where the broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad. It's a common problem for streamers all over the world, but there's an easy solution. The best VPN – otherwise known as a virtual private network – can alter your IP address to make it appear like you’re somewhere else. While this can be used for privacy, it can also be used to access your preferred streaming platform back home, even when you're out of the country.

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan and you'll get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. Once you've chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, hit 'choose location', select the appropriate country and you'll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Can I watch Glastonbury in the US, Canada, Australia and anywhere else?

Glastonbury is the highlight of the British music calendar, but it's only televised in the UK, with countries like the US, Canada, and Australia missing out entirely. If you're a UK citizen abroad, your best option for watching your country's coverage is use one of the best VPN service providers as described above. We recommend ExpressVPN. It's reliable, good value and very effective but do take look at others listed below.

Glastonbury Sunday 2023 lineup and times

All times BST

SUNDAY, JUNE 25

Pyramid Stage

Elton John - 21:00 - 23:05

Lil Nas X - 19:00 - 20:00

Blondie - 17:00 - 18:15

Yusuf/Cat Stevens - 15:15 - 16:30

The Chicks - 13:30 - 14:30

Sophie Ellis-Bextor - 12:15 - 13:00

The Bristol Reggae Orchestra and Windrush Choir - 11:00 - 11:45

The Other Stage

Queens of the Stone Age - 21:45 - 23:15

The War on Drugs - 19:45 - 20:45

Becky Hill - 18:00 - 19:00

Dermot Kennedy - 16:30 - 17:30

The Teskey Brothers - 15:00 - 16:00

Nova Twins - 13:45 - 14:30

Japense Breakfast - 12:30 - 13:15

The Joy - 11:00 - 12:00

West Holts Stage

Rudimental - 21:45 - 23:15

Candi Staton - 20:00 - 21:00

Barrington Levy - 18:30 - 19:30

The Hu - 17:00 - 18:00

Speakers Corner Quartet - 15:30 - 16:30

Black Country, New Road - 14:00 - 15:00

Beth Orton - 12:30 - 13:30

Skinny Pelembe - 11:00 - 12:00

Woodsies

Phoenix - 21:30 - 22:45

Caroline Polachek - 20:00 - 21:00

Editors - 18:30 - 19:30

Slowdive - 17:00 - 18:00

Cat Burns - 15:30 - 16:30

The Big Moon - 14:00 - 15:00

CMAT - 12:30 - 13:30

The Love Buzz - 11:15 - 12:00

The Park Stage

Alt-J - 21:15 - 22:30

Thundercat - 19:45 - 20:45

Alison Goldfrapp - 18:15 - 19:15

Viagra Boys - 16:30 - 17:30

Weyes Blood - 15:15 - 16:00

Charlotte Adigery & Bolis Pupul - 14:00 - 14:45

Gwenno - 12:45 - 13:30

John Francis Flynn - 11:30 - 12:15

Acoustic Stage

Rickie Lee Jones - 21:30 - 22:45

Gilbert O'Sullivan - 20:00 - 21:00

The Bootleg Beatles - 18:30 - 19:30

Laura Cantrell - 17:30 - 18:10

Toyah Wilcox & Robert Fripp - 16:10 - 17:10

Bird on the Wire: The Songs of Leonard Cohen - 15:00 - 15:50

Rumer - 14:00 - 14:40

Kathryn Roberts & Sean Lakeman - 13:00 - 13:40

Naomi Kimpenu - 12:10 - 12:40

Angeline Morrison - 11:30 - 12:00

Avalon Stage

Neville Staple - 22:50 - 23:50

Mica Paris - 21:20 - 22:20

Lissie - 19:50 - 20:50

Far From Saints - 18:20 - 19:20

Will Young - 16:50 - 17:50

Elvana - 15:20 - 16:20

Cara Dillon - 13:55 - 14:50

Hannah Williams & The Affirmations - 12:35 - 13:25

N'Famady Kouyate - 11:30 - 12:10

Left Field

Cavetown - 21:00 - 22:00

Will Varley - 19:30 - 20:30

Lime Garden - 18:15 - 19:00

Tom A. Smith - 17:00 - 17:45

Radical Round Up: Billy Bragg, Hannah Grae, Tyla Jay, Mick Thomas and Jen Anderson - 15:00 - 16:30

DEBATES: Truth, Justice and Change for Grenfell?, with Bereaved and Survivors from Grenfell United, Nim Ralph - 13:30 - 14:30

DEBATES: Power in a Union: A Year of Strikes and Solidarity, with Striking Nurse, Striking Teacher, Pat Cullen, Miatta Fahnbulleh, John Harris - 12:00 - 13:00

Arcadia