How to watch Eternal You online: stream award-winning AI documentary

What if you never had to say goodbye to a loved one? That’s the question posited in this provocative new documentary. So keep reading as we explain how to watch Eternal You online from anywhere and potentially for FREE.

Watch Eternal You online

“Like an episode of Black Mirror” is a phrase thrown around a lot these days, but the service being offered by the startups explored in Eternal You was literally the plot of an instalment of Charlie Brooker’s bleak sci-fi anthology. Prescient as ever, Brooker predicted a future in which AI generated avatars of the deceased would be able to interact with the bereaved, bringing the dead back to (digital) life.

And that’s exactly what’s examined in this award-winning documentary, although perhaps without the nihilistic attitude of the Netflix show. Instead, Eternal You aims to ask questions around the morality of the practice by conversing with those to whom it has brought comfort in difficult times, as well as talking to the companies using open language models to replicate the personalities of the deceased. What results is a broad, analytical account of this new technology that Rolling Stone called a “sprawling portrait of the emerging business that is digital afterlife technology.”

For some, the digital afterlife is a way to bring comfort to the bereaved, for others it’s exploitative and ghoulish. Whichever side you come down on, this documentary offers a fascinating look behind the scenes of those making it a reality. So read on for how to watch Eternal You online, from anywhere and potentially for FREE.

Viewers in Canada can stream Eternal You completely FREE, right now on CBC Gem. UK viewers will be able to do the same via BBC iPlayer from Oct. 29.

How to watch Eternal You from abroad

For those away from home looking to watch Eternal You, you'll be unable to watch the show like you normally would due to annoying regional restrictions.

Downloading a VPN allows you to stream online, no matter where you are.



How to watch Eternal You online for FREE in the UK

Eternal You is set to air on BBC Four as part of the Storyville strand on Tuesday, October 29 at 10pm BST. It will also be available to stream FREE on BBC iPlayer on the same date.

Can I watch Eternal You online in the US?

Eternal You doesn't currently have a streaming home in the US, although it has been picked up for distribution, so we'd expect some news soon.

Anyone travelling in the US who wants to watch their usual streaming service from abroad can do so by using a VPN.

How to watch Eternal You online in Canada

Canadians are in luck as they're one of the first countries in which Eternal You has landed on streaming. What's more, it can be watched for FREE on CBC Gem.

Can I watch Eternal You online in Australia?

Bad news for Aussies – Eternal You is not streaming Down Under and there's no news on when it might arrive.

Just use a VPN to alter your IP address so you can stream your favorite TV shows and films online just like you would at home.

What you need to know about Eternal You

Eternal You trailer

Eternal You - International Trailer - YouTube Watch On

When is the Eternal You release date? Eternal You is already available in Canada and can be streamed for free on CBC Gem. In the UK, you can watch it it BBC iPlayer from Tuesday, October 29. US and Australia streaming release dates are yet to be confirmed.

What can we expect from Eternal You? The official synopsis from distributor Dogwoof reads: "Eternal You examines the story of people who live on as digital replicants in the pockets of their loved ones. With the help of artificial intelligence and Big Data, a dream comes true that is as old as mankind itself: eternal life. It’s probably the biggest business idea of the digital age. Following tech start-ups which use a wealth of data to develop “digital doppelgangers,” which promise to immortalize people on earth. The film raises a number of questions, such as: Can a digital entity compensate for the loss of a loved one? How will human memory be affected? And do we not have the right to forget?"