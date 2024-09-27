How to watch Berlin Marathon 2024: live streams for WMM race

Watch Berlin Marathon 2024 for a glimpse of the future at the 50th running of the WMM race. Below we have all the info on how to watch Berlin Marathon live from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters, free streams and start times.

Ethiopian duo Tadese Takele and Tigist Ketema are favorites for gold in the men's and women's events respectively, which is remarkable because they're both relative marathon novices. Takele finished third on his marathon debut in Berlin last year, and hasn't raced at this distance since.

Ketema, meanwhile, won the Dubai Marathon in January, punching in the fastest ever debut marathon by a woman in the process, though she faces a run for her money from Kenyan Rosemary Wanjiru, the reigning Tokyo champion who was a runner-up in Berlin two years ago.

Here's where to watch Berlin Marathon 2024 online from anywhere – including FREE options.

How to watch Berlin Marathon 2024 Quick Guide Key Dates Event date: Sunday, September 29

Sunday, September 29 Start time (Elite): 2.50am ET / 7.50am BST Best free streams RTVE Play (Spain)

RTL Plus (Germany)

Use NordVPN to watch from anywhere

FREE Berlin Marathon live stream broadcasters

You can watch Berlin Marathon 2024 for FREE on RTVE in Spain and on RTL Plus in Germany:

Use a VPN to watch Berlin Marathon 2024 for free on your usual streaming service above if you are away from home.

Use a VPN to watch any Berlin Marathon 2024 stream

Exclusive deal NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days

Use NordVPN to watch your usual Berlin Marathon free stream from abroad. We test all the providers and we rate Nord as the best VPN. There's 24/7 support available, a money-back guarantee and, best of all, there's currently over 70% off with this deal.

TV tips email: Never be stuck for anything to watch again

How to watch Berlin Marathon live streams in the US

FloTrack is live streaming the Berlin Marathon in the US. A monthly FloTrack subscription costs $29.99, with an annual subscription costing $210.

How to watch Berlin Marathon live streams in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch the Berlin Marathon on FloTrack.

How to watch Berlin Marathon live streams in Australia

In Australia, the Berlin Marathon is being shown on FloTrack, which costs US$29.99 per month or US$210 for a year.

How to watch Berlin Marathon live streams in Canada

In Canada, the Berlin Marathon is also being shown on FloTrack, which costs US$29.99 per month or US$210 for a year, the equivalent of US$12.49 per month.

How to watch Berlin Marathon live streams in Rest of World

Africa

Click to see more Berlin Marathon streams▼ SuperSport is the Berlin Marathon broadcaster in sub-Saharan countries: Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cabo Verde, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Republic of Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo, Cote d'Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritania, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Africa, South Sudan, Sudan, Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

Americas

Click to see more Berlin Marathon streams▼ Latin America ESPN has the broadcast rights to the Berlin Marathon in Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay and Venezuela.

Asia

Click to see more Berlin Marathon streams▼ SpoTV holds the Berlin Marathon rights in Cambodia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Mongolia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Timor-Leste and Vietnam. Viacom18 is showing the Berlin Marathon in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, the Maldives and Pakistan. China In China, the Berlin Marathon will be shown on Great Sports Media. Hong Kong Fans in Hong Kong can watch the Berlin Marathon on FloTrack. Taiwan In Taiwan, the Berlin Marathon will be shown on ELTA Sports. Japan Viewrs in Japan can watch the 2024 Berlin Marathon on TV Asahi.

Oceania

Click to see more Berlin Marathon streams▼ New Zealand FloTrack is the Berlin Marathon broadcaster in New Zealand.

Can I watch Berlin Marathon 2024 for free? Free Berlin Marathon 2024 coverage is available in Spain via RTVE Play, and in Germany courtesy of RTL Plus. Remember that, if you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch Berlin Marathon free from abroad on your usual streaming service.

When is the 2024 Berlin Marathon? The 2024 Berlin Marathon takes place on Sunday, September 29.

What are the 2024 Berlin Marathon start times? The Berlin Marathon start times are as follows: 2.50am EST / 7.50am BST – Handcycles (elite)

2.56am EST / 7.56am BST – Wheelchair athletes

2.59am EST / 7.59am BST – Handcycles

3.15am EST / 8.15am BST – Runners blocks A-D

3.40am EST / 8.40am BST – Runners blocks E-F

4.05am EST / 9.05am BST – Runners blocks G-H

4.30am EST / 9.30am BST – Runners blocks J-K

Can I watch Berlin Marathon 2024 on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with the latest Berlin Marathon news and highlights on the official Berlin Marathon social media channels on Instagram (@BerlinMarathon), YouTube (@Berlin-Marathon), and Facebook (@BerlinMarathon).