How to watch Berlin Marathon 2024: live streams for WMM race

Berlin Marathon broadcasters, TV channels and free streams

Tadese Takele crosses the line with his arms in the air at the Berlin Marathon, wearing a white vest and black shorts.
(Image credit: Getty Images / Luciano Lima)
Watch Berlin Marathon 2024 for a glimpse of the future at the 50th running of the WMM race. Below we have all the info on how to watch Berlin Marathon live from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters, free streams and start times.

Ethiopian duo Tadese Takele and Tigist Ketema are favorites for gold in the men's and women's events respectively, which is remarkable because they're both relative marathon novices. Takele finished third on his marathon debut in Berlin last year, and hasn't raced at this distance since.

Ketema, meanwhile, won the Dubai Marathon in January, punching in the fastest ever debut marathon by a woman in the process, though she faces a run for her money from Kenyan Rosemary Wanjiru, the reigning Tokyo champion who was a runner-up in Berlin two years ago. 

Here's where to watch Berlin Marathon 2024 online from anywhere – including FREE options.

How to watch Berlin Marathon 2024 Quick Guide

Key Dates

  • Event date: Sunday, September 29
  • Start time (Elite): 2.50am ET / 7.50am BST

Best free streams

FREE Berlin Marathon live stream broadcasters

You can watch Berlin Marathon 2024 for FREE on RTVE in Spain and on RTL Plus in Germany:

Use a VPN to watch Berlin Marathon 2024 for free on your usual streaming service above if you are away from home.

Use a VPN to watch any Berlin Marathon 2024 stream

How to watch Berlin Marathon live streams in the US

FloTrack is live streaming the Berlin Marathon in the US. A monthly FloTrack subscription costs $29.99, with an annual subscription costing $210.

How to watch Berlin Marathon live streams in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch the Berlin Marathon on FloTrack

How to watch Berlin Marathon live streams in Australia

In Australia, the Berlin Marathon is being shown on FloTrack, which costs US$29.99 per month or US$210 for a year.

How to watch Berlin Marathon live streams in Canada

In Canada, the Berlin Marathon is also being shown on FloTrack, which costs US$29.99 per month or US$210 for a year, the equivalent of US$12.49 per month.

How to watch Berlin Marathon live streams in Rest of World

Africa

Americas

Asia

Oceania

Can I watch Berlin Marathon 2024 for free?

When is the 2024 Berlin Marathon?

The 2024 Berlin Marathon takes place on Sunday, September 29.

What are the 2024 Berlin Marathon start times?

The Berlin Marathon start times are as follows:

  • 2.50am EST / 7.50am BST – Handcycles (elite)
  • 2.56am EST / 7.56am BST – Wheelchair athletes
  • 2.59am EST / 7.59am BST – Handcycles
  • 3.15am EST / 8.15am BST – Runners blocks A-D
  • 3.40am EST / 8.40am BST – Runners blocks E-F
  • 4.05am EST / 9.05am BST – Runners blocks G-H
  • 4.30am EST / 9.30am BST – Runners blocks J-K

Can I watch Berlin Marathon 2024 on my mobile?

Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.

You can also stay up-to-date with the latest Berlin Marathon news and highlights on the official Berlin Marathon social media channels on Instagram (@BerlinMarathon), YouTube (@Berlin-Marathon), and Facebook (@BerlinMarathon).

