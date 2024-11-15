How to watch BBC Children in Need 2024 online from anywhere and for free

Watch BBC Children in Need 2024

The perfect blend of silly and sincere, Children in Need is a sketch show within a telethon that's inspired the Great British public to donate more than £1 billion to charitable causes across the UK. Here's where to watch BBC Children in Need 2024 online for free – from anywhere.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date and time: Friday, November 15 at 7pm GMT TV Channel: BBC One Watch free: on BBC iPlayer (free with TV license) Use NordVPN to watch any stream

Mel Giedroyc, Vernon Kay, Ade Adepitan, Rochelle Humes, Chris Ramsey and the sensational Lenny Rush will be patroling the studio, but it's the skits that lend Children in Need its irresistible charm.

Full control of Graham Norton’s Red Chair is being handed to a group of children, Outnumbered is getting the band back together, the ubiquitous Bluey will bust out some moves in the Strictly ballroom, and there'll be a preview of the next Doctor Who special.

Young people who have been helped by Children in Need projects will also put on a pair of live performances.

Read on as we explain how to watch BBC Children in Need from anywhere.

Unblock any stream with a VPN

If you're keen to watch BBC Children in Need 2024 but you're away from home and access to the show is geo-blocked, then you could always use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised by how simple it is to do.

Use a VPN to watch BBC Children in Need from anywhere:

Can you watch BBC Children in Need 2024 in the US?

Seeing as BBC Children in Need is a live telethon for a UK charity, it doesn't get an international broadcast.

Brits currently away from home can use a VPN to watch BBC Children in Need 2024 on BBC iPlayer from abroad.

How to watch BBC Children in Need 2024 for FREE

You can watch BBC Children in Need for FREE in the UK on BBC One and BBC iPlayer with a valid TV licence. The show runs from 7pm to 10pm GMT on Friday, November 15. Outside the UK? Brits abroad can use a VPN to tune into BBC iPlayer while away from home, and watch Children in Need for free.

Can you watch BBC Children in Need 2024 in Canada?

BBC Children in Need is a telethon for a UK charity and, as such, it is only televised in the UK.

Can you watch BBC Children in Need 2024 in Australia?

As mentioned above, BBC Children in Need is strictly shown in the UK.

How can I make a Children in Need donation? The best way to donate is via the Children in Need website. It will let you choose between one-off and recurring donations, and let you pay in your fundraising and donate to specific programmes.