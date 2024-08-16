How to watch Australia vs South Africa: free live streams for Rugby Championship 2024 game

Watch Australia vs South Africa at Rugby Championship 2024, as the second round of the tournament gets underway. Below we have all the info on how to watch Australia vs South Africa from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters, free streams and start times.

Australia were well beaten by South Africa last weekend, going down 33-7 in Brisbane. That leaves them bottom of the four-team table heading into round two, with Joe Schmidt's side seeking revenge this weekend. Australia had won their three previous matches, but the defeat last time out served as proof that the rebuilding job still has a long way to go. Schmidt will hope for an improved display here.

South Africa traditionally have a dismal record in Australia, but that comprehensive victory in round one will have boosted confidence in the camp. The reigning world champions have a swagger to them right now as they seek to win their first Rugby Championship since 2019. The Springboks' defence will once again make life difficult for their hosts, who will need to try something different after their failure to halt South Africa last weekend.

Here's where to watch Australia vs South Africa and all 2024 Rugby Championship live streams online from anywhere – including FREE options.

Watch Australia vs South Africa at Rugby Championship 2024 Quick Guide Key Dates Event date: Aug 17

Aug 17 Australia vs South Africa start time: 5.45am ET / 10.45am BST / 7.45pm AEST Best free streams NZR+ (Austria/India/Russia)

FREE Australia vs South Africa live stream broadcasters

You can watch Australia vs South Africa at Rugby Championship 2024 for free with English language commentary on NZR+ if you live in one of these countries:

Albania, Armenia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, China, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Georgia, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, India, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Macedonia, Malta, Moldova, Montenegro, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Sri Lanka, Sweden, Turkey and Ukraine.

Simply set up a free account with your email address to watch Australia vs South Africa, as well as every other Rugby Championship match, live and on demand for FREE.

NZR+ – (All matches FREE for viewers in Austria, India, Russia, etc)

9Now – (Wallabies matches FREE for viewers in Australia)

Use a VPN to watch Australia vs South Africa for free on your usual streaming service above if you are away from home.

Use a VPN to watch any Rugby Championship 2024 stream

How to watch Australia vs South Africa live streams in the US

The Australia vs South Africa live stream from Rugby Championship 2024 is on FloRugby in the US.

FloRugby plans start from $29.99 a month. Or you can opt for the $150 annual subscription. Either way, you'll get access to the Rugby Championship, plus SANZAAR and USA Rugby events.

How to watch Australia vs South Africa live streams in the UK

While many territories can watch free Rugby Championship live streams via NZR+, the rights to the event in the UK are owned by Sky Sports.

You can watch Australia vs South Africa via the usual satellite channels and the Sky Stream service. Alternatively, grab a Now Sports subscription from £14.99 a day.

How to watch Australia vs South Africa live streams in Australia

Australia vs South Africa is FREE to watch on 9Gem and 9Now in Australia, along with all Wallabies home games.

To see every single match of the Rugby Championship, rugby fans will need to subscribe to Stan Sport ($15 a month on top of a Stan Premium subscription costing $21 a month).

How to watch Australia vs South Africa live streams in Rest of World

Argentina and South America

ESPN has the broadcast rights to the 2024 Rugby Championship matches in South America. Important to know for all the Pumas fans!

Canada

TSN is the place to watch the 2024 Rugby Championship in Canada. You can get TSN as part of your cable TV package or sign up to the TSN+ streaming service.

Fiji

The FBC will have free-to-air coverage of the 2024 Rugby Championship in Fiji. It will also be on the Sky Pacific pay TV platform.

France, French territories, Monaco, Andorra and Switzerland

Canal+ will provide access to the 2024 Rugby Championship in France and across French overseas territories.

It is also the rights holder in Monaco, Luxembourg, Andorra and French-speaking Switzerland.

Italy

You can watch the 2024 Rugby Championship on Sky Italia in Italy.

Japan

Streaming service Wowow will show the 2024 Rugby Championship in Japan.

Middle East

Subscription streaming service Starzplay has the broadcast rights to the 2024 Rugby Championship across the countries of the Middle East.

New Zealand

Sky Sport is the 2024 Rugby Championship TV rights holder in New Zealand. You can access Sky Sport through satellite TV or get a live stream with the Sky Sport Now subscription service starting at $29.99 per week.

Netherlands

Dutch rugby fans are some of the lucky ones mentioned above. Viewers in the Netherlands can watch Rugby Championship 2024 for free NZR+.

Pacific Islands

Digicel Pacific have the rights to broadcast the 2024 Rugby Championship across the following Pacific Islands:

American Samoa, Samoa, Tonga, Vanuatu, Nauru and Papua New Guinea.

You can watch the matches on Digicel TV or through the DTV app.

Although not confirmed, Digicel will likely also air the matches in Cook Islands, French Polynesia, New Caledonia, Solomon Islands, Tokelau, Tuvalu, Wallis and Futuna and Western Samoa. Sky Sport New Zealand or Sky Pacific are the probable providers if not.

Singapore and South East Asia

Premier Sports has the rights to broadcast the 2024 Rugby Championship in Singapore and a number of other countries in South East Asia. They are as follows:

Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei, Burma (Myanmar), Cambodia, Federated States of Micronesia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Kiribati, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Maldives, Marianas, Marshall Islands, Mongolia, Nepal, Northern Marianas, North Korea, Pakistan, Palau, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Tajikistan, Taiwan (Republic of China), Thailand, Timor-Leste and Vietnam.

Spain

Telefonica holds the broadcast rights for the 2024 Rugby Championship in Spain.

South Africa

Satellite TV provider SuperSport has the 2024 Rugby Championship broadcast rights in South Africa.

You can watch SuperSport through lives streams or the DStv satellite service.

Can I watch Australia vs South Africa for free? Check your local broadcaster above but people in Austria, India, Russia, Denmark and many other nations listed have free Rugby Championship coverage. Those in India, Russia and Austria and more can watch Australia vs South Africa for free on NZR+. Remember that, if you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch the 2024 Rugby Championship free from abroad on your usual streaming service.

When is Australia vs South Africa in the 2024 Rugby Championship? The Australia vs South Africa game takes place at 5.45am ET / 10.45am BST on Saturday, August 17.

Can I watch Australia vs South Africa on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with all 2024 Rugby Championship events on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@Sanzartrc) and Facebook (TheRugbyChampionship).