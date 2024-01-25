France vs Sweden live stream: watch men's EHF Euro 2024 handball semi-finals online

The EHF Euro 2024 tournament is coming to a crescendo and four big hitters have made it to the semi-final stage. The first match-up is France vs Sweden, who will battle it out on Friday for a place in Sunday's final. Read on as we explain how to watch a FREE Handball EURO 2024 live stream – no matter where you are in the world.

Just want to get watching? Watch FREE on EHFTV (may require a VPN)

Watch EHF EURO 2024 France vs Sweden live stream Time: 5.45pm CET / 4.45pm GMT, January 26 Venue: Lanxess-Arena Cologne Live stream: watch FREE on EHFTV Watch anywhere: try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

Sweden are the defending champions of this tournament, having beaten Spain last year. It was the fifth time they had won and it's underlined their resurgence.

France are a serious challenge, though. They made it to the semi-final stage last time around, eventually finishing fourth. More notably, the French are the defending Olympic champions, and have picked up the gold medal at three of the last four Olympic Games. However, they have not lifted the EHF Euro title since 2014 and will be keen to put that right.

There will be plenty of talent on display in both sides. Look out for France star Fabregas Ludovic and Sweden’s Wanne Hampus. The French have scored 239 goals in their last seven matches, compared to 218 from their opponents.

There are scores to be settled and this should be a high-octane clash. Read on to find out how you can watch all of the EHF Euro 2024 action live and for FREE.

How to watch Handball European Championships: live stream FREE of charge

While the TV rights to EHF Euro 2024 have been sold to paid-for streaming services in many countries, it's worthing noting that a few lives streams are available, notably:

We have the full list of other EHF 2024 broadcasters below. If your country isn't listed, though, you can watch FREE on EHF TV. Full details just here:

The EHF has made it super easy to tune into the European Handball Championships by offering live streams of all the EHF EURO 2024 tournament games on FREE EHFTV streaming service. All you need to do is register with EHFTV and away you go. EHFTV is completely free to watch. Just head over to the EHFTV website and you can live stream all the games through the browser on your laptop, tablet or mobile phone. However, the free EHFTV live stream is not available in Norway, Iceland, Denmark, Sweden, France, US, UK and other regions where a broadcaster has picked up the rights. Fans in Ireland, for example, can watch free on EHFTV. If you're an Irish handball fan abroad, you will need to use a VPN to log into your EHFTV account while away from home. NB: If you have any problems logging in, you may need to empty the cache on your browser.

How to watch EHF EURO 2024 from outside your country

EHFTV is easily accessible in many countries around the world. However you may find yourself geo-blocked from EHFTV free live streams when travelling abroad. If you'd like to access EHFTV, or any of your regular home streaming service as normal, then use a good VPN.

A good VPN can let you get around these digital borders legally, while also offering robust protection from cybercriminals and government snooping, making everyday tasks like online shopping and banking much safer.

Use a VPN to live stream 2024 Handball European Championships from anywhere:

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in its robust set of security features and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to use a VPN

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, eg: Ireland, Spain or Switzerland.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home – so that could be EHTV or RTVE or SRF.

2024 European Handball Championships TV rights

You can find the 2024 European Handball Championships matches streamed on the following TV services and platforms according to the TV rights listed below.

You can also watch all of the games for FREE on EHTV although geo-blocks for certain regions may apply. Anyone travelling abroad can use a VPN to avoid this and access their regular streaming service as usual. Full details in the VPN section above.

Albania: Arena Sport

Austria: ORF, DYN

Bosnia and Herzegovina: Arena Sport

Canada: DAZN

Croatia: RTL, Arena Sport

Czechia: AMC, Czech TV

Denmark (incl. Faroe Islands): TV2 Denmark

Faroe Islands: KVF

France: beIN Sports, TF1

Finland: Viaplay

Georgia: Silknet

Germany: ARD, ZDF, DYN

Greece: Cosmote

Hungary: MTVA

Iceland: RUV

Israel : Charlton

Italy: pallamano.tv

Japan: DAZN

Montenegro: RTCG, Arena Sport

Netherlands: Ziggo

North Macedonia: MKRTV, Arena Sport

Norway: Viaplay

Poland: Eurosport

Portugal: RTP

Romania: PrimaTV, Digi

Serbia: RTS, Arena Sport

Slovakia: AMC, RTVS

Slovenia: RTVSLO, Arena Sport

South and Central America: ESPN

Spain: RTVE

Switzerland: SRG, DYN

Sweden: Viaplay

Türkiye: beIN Sports

UK: Viaplay

Ukraine: Poverkhnost

USA beIN Sports

EHF EURO 2024 schedule

Friday, January 26

France vs Sweden - 5.45pm CET / 4.45pm GMT / 11:45pm ET / 3.45am AEDT

Germany vs Denmark - 8.30pm CET / 7.30pm GMT / 2.30pm ET / 6.30am AEDT

Sunday, January 28