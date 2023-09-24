Berlin Marathon live stream: how to watch 2023 race online

Watch a free Berlin Marathon 2023 live stream

You can watch the 2023 Berlin Marathon for free in France, Spain and Germany too. If you're in other regions, there's a good chance you'll need a paid subscription service. So, if you're away from home you may want to try a VPN to watch your usual free live stream from abroad. Full details on this and how to watch a Berlin Marathon live stream, from anywhere, just below.

Berlin Marathon 2023 preview

The 2023 Berlin Marathon will see some world class athletes take part. Last year, Eliud Kipchoge slashed a full 30 seconds off his previous marathon world record, with a time of 2:01:09. That was his fourth win in Berlin, but this year he'll face stiff competition from fellow Kenyan Amos Kipruto.

Kipruto has been on fine form of late. Not only did he win the 2022 London Marathon, he also came runner-up in the Tokyo Marathon the same year. The pair finished first and second in Berlin in 2018. Can Kipruto avenge that loss?

Tigist Assefa will also return. The Kenyan woman set a course record last year with a winning time of 2:15:37. That was the third-fastest time ever run, an Ethiopian national record and a world best time for the year. Can she repeat the feat on Sunday?

But of course the Berlin Marathon is about much more than just elite runners. The day before sees a mini marathon for kids, while the Sunday afternoon features inline skating. Plus there are wheelchair athletes and handcyclists taking part.

The next best thing to being there is watching it live. Here's how to watch a 2023 Berlin Marathon live stream from anywhere.

When does the Berlin Marathon start? The 2023 Berlin Marathon start time is as follows: 2.50am EST / 7.50am BST – Handcycles (elite)

2.56am EST / 7.56am BST – Wheelchair athletes

/ 2.59am EST / 7.59am BST – Handcycles

3.15am EST / 8.15am BST – Runners blocks A-D

3.40am EST / 8.40am BST – Runners blocks E-F

4.05am EST / 9.05am BST – Runners blocks G-H

4.30am EST / 9.30am BST – Runners blocks J-K

Watch 2023 Berlin Marathon live streams for FREE

While the Berlin Marathon is a paid stream in many regions, those lucky enough to find themselves in France, Germany, Austria or Spain can watch a free live stream on L'Equipe TV, RBB, ORF or RTVE respectively.

If one of those is your usual streaming service but you're away from home, then don't worry. You can use a VPN to watch the Berlin Marathon free from abroad. Full details on how to do that in the next section below.

It's also worth noting that you can watch the 2023 Berlin Marathon for free on the Olympic Channel in many other regions. Worth a quick check to see if that includes yours.

How to watch Berlin Marathon from outside your country

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your local coverage of the race, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a Berlin Marathon live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, are cheap, and easy to set-up as well. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to watch Berlin Marathon from anywhere:

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and iOS. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to use a VPN to watch the 2023 Berlin Marathon

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN – as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location – open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, eg: 'Spain' for RTVE.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home.

Watch 2023 Berlin Marathon global live streams

How to watch a Berlin Marathon live stream in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch the 2023 Berlin Marathon on FloTrack. Coverage starts at 8am BST on Sunday. FloTrack is available on lots of different platforms, including smart TVs, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, iOS, Android and Chromecast.

How to watch 2023 Berlin Marathon: live stream in the US without cable

FloTrack is live streaming the Berlin Marathon in the US. Brace yourself for some brutal timings though, with coverage set to start at 3am ET / 12am PT on Saturday night/Sunday morning. A monthly FloTrack subscription costs $29.99, with an annual subscription costing $210. Both packages give you access to the entire FloSports network, which also includes coverage of cycling, motorsport, rugby and American football, all of which can be watched on a range of devices, including iOS, Android, Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast and Apple TV. Out of the US and want to watch your home coverage? No worries - just use a VPN as described above.

How to live stream Berlin Marathon in Canada

In Canada, the Berlin Marathon is also being shown on FloTrack, which costs US$29.99 per month or US$210 for a year, the equivalent of US$12.49 per month. Coverage starts at 3am ET / 12am PT in the very small hours of Sunday morning. FloTrack covers loads of track and field events live and on demand, and offers FloTrack Originals, all of which you can watch online or on your device with the FloSport app, which is compatible with iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Chromecast. Abroad right now? A good VPN will help you tap into your home coverage no matter where in the world you are right now.

Something speedier? How to watch an F1 live stream

How to watch Berlin Marathon 2023: live stream in Australia