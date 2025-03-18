New Apple teaser for Severance season 2 finale suggests we might finally find out what Lumon is doing with those goats, and I don't think it's anything good

A teaser for Severance season 2's final episode has been released online

The clip shows a baby goat being transported down one of Lumon's hallways in a trolley

Apple's most popular TV Original hasn't revealed what they're being used for

We're nearly there, folks. The final episode of Severance season 2 is almost upon us, and to celebrate – or should that be commiserate? – Apple has released an incredibly brief teaser for the forthcoming finale.

And when I say brief, I really mean it. The teaser, if it can even be called that, is a five-second clip that shows a white baby goat being wheeled down one of Lumon's sterile hallways on a trolley. The little guy bleats a couple of times while they're being taken... somewhere, and they don't sound like happy bleats to me. If anything happens to him, Lumon, my 'innie' and 'outie' will come for you!

Season finale Friday.#Severance pic.twitter.com/yf0wGtZTYsMarch 18, 2025

The 10th and final installment of Severance's second season is one of the most hotly anticipated episodes of the year so far. Indeed, the sci-fi mystery thriller series is now considered to be an even more popular Apple TV Original than its sibling Ted Lasso. Understandably, then, excitement is slowly building ahead of its debut on Apple TV+ later this week.

Many fans, myself included, will be hoping that season 2 episode 10 finally answers some of our biggest questions about the show. I've spent the last nine weeks poring over every one of season 2's episodes, coming up with new theories about this engrossing alternate reality to our own, and speculating on where the story will go next.

While I don't agree with some viewers that season 2's pacing has been off, then, I am ready for the show's creative team to pull back the veil on some of Severance's biggest mysteries. That includes why Lumon's Mammalian Nurturables division has been hand-rearing goats, and what the nefarious buitech company is going to use them for. Fans have come up with plenty of theories about the goats, and I'm curious to see if any of these five intriguing theories about the goats will be proven correct.

Our last check-in with Lumon's goats took place in season 2 episode 3 (Image credit: Apple TV+)

Anyway, with the next episode of one of the best Apple TV+ shows set to arrive on March 20 (US) and March 21 (UK and Australia), we've got a couple more days – at the time of publication – to wait for its release.

While we do so, read up on my latest Severance theories in my season 2 episode 9 recap piece, or see below for more of my coverage around the show.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors