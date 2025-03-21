'Everyone is going to be so torn': Severance star Dichen Lachman reacts to the popular Apple TV+ show's most 'intense' season 2 finale event

By published

Exclusive: 'There's a moment where she realizes... it's not him'

Gemma staring at something off-camera in Severance season 2 episode 10
Mark-Gemma stans are going to be annoyed by what happens in this season's finale (Image credit: Apple TV+)
  • Dichen Lachman has given her verdict on the Severance season 2 finale's biggest moment
  • The actor believes it'll divide the hit Apple TV+ show's fanbase
  • She thinks it's going to be difficult to give everyone the happy ending that they deserve

Severance star Dichen Lachman has lifted the lid on the season 2 finale moment that will divide the popular show's fanbase.

Full spoilers immediately follow for Severance season 2 episode 10. Do not proceed if you haven't seen it yet!

Gemma looking at something off-camera in her Lumon testing floor room in Severance season 2's finale

Does Gemma finally leave Lumon Industries with her husband Mark? Well... (Image credit: Apple TV+)

Speaking exclusively to TechRadar ahead of the Apple TV Original's latest episode, Lachman said she's just as torn as everyone else will be over innie Mark's decision to choose Helly R over his outie's wife. The latter, of course, is Gemma Scout, aka the outie persona of the character that Lachman portrays.

The final installment of Severance season 2, titled 'Cold Harbor', is full of incredibly significant moments. You can read more about everything that happened in my Severance season 2 episode 10 ending explained piece.

By far the most consequential incident, though, takes place in the season 2 finale's last five minutes. After rescuing Gemma, Mark S (i.e., Mark's innie) and Ms. Casey (one of Gemma's multiple severed personas) make it to the severed floor's exit stairwell.

Gemma and Mark in a red-lit room in Severance season 2 episode 10

Gemma and Mark, together at last... for about five minutes (Image credit: Apple TV+)

There's a severance barrier installed in this doorway. So, as long as the pair leave, their outie personas will take over, and they can seemingly leave Lumon for good and get their Happily Ever After moment.

That's where things take a heart-breaking turn in the Apple TV+ series. Mark S convinces Ms. Casey to leave, which allows Gemma to take over once more. However, despite pleading with Mark S to join her in the stairwell, he hesitates just long enough for Helly R to find them.

We know Mark S loves Helly R, so we can see what's coming next. Mark S chooses Helly R over his outie's wife, and the pair flee through Lumon's labyrinthine halls as a devastated Gemma watches on through the exit door's tiny window.

A bloodied Mark staring at an off-screen Helly as Gemma screams at him from behind an exit door in Severance season 2 episode 10

I wouldn't want to be in Mark's shoes at this very moment! (Image credit: Apple TV+)

Severance fans have long been conflicted about who they want Mark to end up with. The creative team's decision to have him pick Helly over Gemma is – for the time being at least – sure to generate a fierce debate between the loyal following of one of the best Apple TV+ shows'.

For her part, Lachman admitted she was sad when she learned that, after two years apart – not to mention Mark thinking his wife had been dead all that time – Mark and Gemma's reunion is a fleeting one. Nonetheless, as a fellow fan of the sci-fi mystery-thriller series, Lachman acknowledged how tough it must have been for Mark to make the decision.

"To see him again is just like a miracle for Gemma," Lachman told me. "I think she'd pretty much given up hope [of reuniting with Mark].

"I think it's such an incredible moment for them to turn into their innies [and] for Gemma to finally leave Lumon, and then see him, as Mark S instead of her husband, choose to walk away with another woman.

Helly and Mark S running down a Lumon hallway in Severance season 2 episode 10

Mark S (right) chooses Helly R (left) over his outie's wife Gemma (Image credit: Apple TV+)

"But, she has a moment where she realizes 'Oh my god, it's not him [her husband],'" Lachman continued. "It's so intense and I feel like the audience, even as a fan myself, everyone is going to be torn [over Mark's decision] because there's this really wild love triangle happening now. You've got Helena and Mark, Helly and Mark S, and Gemma and Mark, so it's an incredibly complicated situation.

How does anyone want this to end? It's really difficult

Dichen Lachman, Severance actor

"You feel for Helly, and Mark S, and you really believe in that beautiful connection they have. At the same time, you have Gemma and Mark. How does anyone want this to end? It's really difficult. I mean, even as a viewer, I don't know how I want to end, because there's such beautiful things about both relationships."

When I suggested the possibility of a happy ending for all parties, Lachman added: "I don't know. What is a happy ending in this situation, right? Maybe they'll have to do a timeshare! That's my personal fan theory on how things could end."

Maybe that's a story thread you can take to creator Dan Erickson and executive producer Ben Stiller, Dichen? It's worth a try, especially with season 3 now officially confirmed to be in the works! For more news and exclusives on all things Severance, check out the section below.

