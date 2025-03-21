'Everyone is going to be so torn': Severance star Dichen Lachman reacts to the popular Apple TV+ show's most 'intense' season 2 finale event

- Dichen Lachman has given her verdict on the Severance season 2 finale's biggest moment
- The actor believes it'll divide the hit Apple TV+ show's fanbase
- She thinks it's going to be difficult to give everyone the happy ending that they deserve
Severance star Dichen Lachman has lifted the lid on the season 2 finale moment that will divide the popular show's fanbase.
Full spoilers immediately follow for Severance season 2 episode 10. Do not proceed if you haven't seen it yet!
Speaking exclusively to TechRadar ahead of the Apple TV Original's latest episode, Lachman said she's just as torn as everyone else will be over innie Mark's decision to choose Helly R over his outie's wife. The latter, of course, is Gemma Scout, aka the outie persona of the character that Lachman portrays.
The final installment of Severance season 2, titled 'Cold Harbor', is full of incredibly significant moments. You can read more about everything that happened in my Severance season 2 episode 10 ending explained piece.
By far the most consequential incident, though, takes place in the season 2 finale's last five minutes. After rescuing Gemma, Mark S (i.e., Mark's innie) and Ms. Casey (one of Gemma's multiple severed personas) make it to the severed floor's exit stairwell.
There's a severance barrier installed in this doorway. So, as long as the pair leave, their outie personas will take over, and they can seemingly leave Lumon for good and get their Happily Ever After moment.
That's where things take a heart-breaking turn in the Apple TV+ series. Mark S convinces Ms. Casey to leave, which allows Gemma to take over once more. However, despite pleading with Mark S to join her in the stairwell, he hesitates just long enough for Helly R to find them.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
We know Mark S loves Helly R, so we can see what's coming next. Mark S chooses Helly R over his outie's wife, and the pair flee through Lumon's labyrinthine halls as a devastated Gemma watches on through the exit door's tiny window.
Severance fans have long been conflicted about who they want Mark to end up with. The creative team's decision to have him pick Helly over Gemma is – for the time being at least – sure to generate a fierce debate between the loyal following of one of the best Apple TV+ shows'.
For her part, Lachman admitted she was sad when she learned that, after two years apart – not to mention Mark thinking his wife had been dead all that time – Mark and Gemma's reunion is a fleeting one. Nonetheless, as a fellow fan of the sci-fi mystery-thriller series, Lachman acknowledged how tough it must have been for Mark to make the decision.
"To see him again is just like a miracle for Gemma," Lachman told me. "I think she'd pretty much given up hope [of reuniting with Mark].
"I think it's such an incredible moment for them to turn into their innies [and] for Gemma to finally leave Lumon, and then see him, as Mark S instead of her husband, choose to walk away with another woman.
"But, she has a moment where she realizes 'Oh my god, it's not him [her husband],'" Lachman continued. "It's so intense and I feel like the audience, even as a fan myself, everyone is going to be torn [over Mark's decision] because there's this really wild love triangle happening now. You've got Helena and Mark, Helly and Mark S, and Gemma and Mark, so it's an incredibly complicated situation.
"You feel for Helly, and Mark S, and you really believe in that beautiful connection they have. At the same time, you have Gemma and Mark. How does anyone want this to end? It's really difficult. I mean, even as a viewer, I don't know how I want to end, because there's such beautiful things about both relationships."
When I suggested the possibility of a happy ending for all parties, Lachman added: "I don't know. What is a happy ending in this situation, right? Maybe they'll have to do a timeshare! That's my personal fan theory on how things could end."
Maybe that's a story thread you can take to creator Dan Erickson and executive producer Ben Stiller, Dichen? It's worth a try, especially with season 3 now officially confirmed to be in the works! For more news and exclusives on all things Severance, check out the section below.
You might also like
- 'They only told me': Severance actor Dichen Lachman reveals how long she's known about Cold Harbor's true purpose in the Apple TV+ show
- Severance director Ben Stiller says work is underway on season 3's scripts – and he hopes it won't take three years to make
- 'I'm like Gemma – I'm in the dark': Severance season 3 gets disappointing filming update from Apple TV+ star Dichen Lachman
As TechRadar's senior entertainment reporter, Tom covers all of the latest movies, TV shows, and streaming service news that you need to know about. You'll regularly find him writing about the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Star Wars, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus, and many other topics of interest.
An NCTJ-accredited journalist, Tom also writes reviews, analytical articles, opinion pieces, and interview-led features on the biggest franchises, actors, directors and other industry leaders. You may see his quotes pop up in the odd official Marvel Studios video, too, such as this Moon Knight TV spot.
Away from work, Tom can be found checking out the latest video games, immersing himself in his favorite sporting pastime of football, reading the many unread books on his shelf, staying fit at the gym, and petting every dog he comes across. Got a scoop, interesting story, or an intriguing angle on the latest news in entertainment? Feel free to drop him a line.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
'They only told me': Severance actor Dichen Lachman reveals how long she's known about Cold Harbor's true purpose in the Apple TV+ show
Apple TV+ announces Severance has been renewed for season 3 after that devastating finale