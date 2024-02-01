Everything coming to Prime Video in February 2024 – start with these three hidden gem movies from 2023

February 2024 is looking like a great month for Prime Video subscribers. In its next flurry of movies and shows, Prime Video is bringing more original entertainment to the service, as well as films from last year that you might have missed out on.

In addition to the complete list of titles further down (click here to jump straight to it), I’ve chosen three movies released in 2023 that are perfect for kick-starting your February viewing, because they're all great and were under-seen on their release. Prime Video has been doubling down on 2023 titles among the best Prime Video movies, recently becoming the home to big hit (and much-discussed) Saltburn.

If you’re looking to stream more TV shows this February, don’t forget to visit our list of best Prime Video series to see our recommendations! For now, here are my picks streaming on Prime Video this February.

Surrounded (2023)

Director: Anthony Mandler

Runtime: 101 minutes

Age rating: R

Available to stream from: February 6

In the years after the American Civil War, Mo Washington (Letitia Wright) sets out to lay claim to a goldmine, disguised as a man. When her stagecoach is attacked by a gang of thieves, she’s put in charge of holding a famous outlaw captive as the rest of her passengers seek help. This western drama really didn't get much fanfare on its release, but a strong 88% score on Rotten Tomatoes, it's landed well with people who've seen it. It also featuring the final acting performance from the great Michael K. Williams (The Wire).

Bottoms (2023)

Director: Emma Seligman

Runtime: 88 minutes

Age rating: R

Available to stream from: February 13

Emma Seligman’s comedy emulates the characteristics of late ’90s high-school movies, but with unhinged modern humor at the center. Starring Ayo Edebiri (FX’s The Bear) and Rachel Sennott (Shiva Baby), Bottoms is a coming-of-age story where two unpopular high-school girls accidentally form a fight club in an attempt to get the attention of the girls they're hot for before they graduate. Think Booksmart, but with a killer Charli XCX soundtrack and a far more chaotic sense of humor. [I'd call it the high-school equivalent of Anchorman - Ed.]

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem (2023)

Director: Jeff Rowe

Runtime: 100 minutes

Age rating: PG

Available to stream from: February 21

I can't say I was desperate for another Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles reboot, but this inventive, sweet, amazing-looking movies was well worth the effort, as its score of 95% on Rotten Tomatoes attests. The four famous turtles – Donatello, Michelangelo, Leonardo, and Raphael – have been sheltered from the human world for 15 years, but are desperate to live their lives as normal teenagers. Then an army of mutants appears, and it's time to be heries instead. The great cast of voice actors includes Bottoms’ Ayo Edebiri, plus Maya Rudolph, John Cena, Rose Byrne, and Jackie Chan. It's just a really fun family-friendly adventure.

Everything coming to Prime Video in February 2024

Arriving on February 1, 2024

12 Angry Men (1957)

All Dogs Go to Heaven 2 (1996)

Along Came A Spider (2001)

Annie Hall (1977)

Baseketball (1998)

Basic Instinct (1992)

Blades of Glory (2007)

Chorus Line (1985)

Cop Land (1997)

Eat Pray Love (2010)

Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room (2005)

Event Horizon (1997)

Fiddler On the Roof (1971)

From Beyond (1986)

Gang Related (1997)

Get Out (2017)

Ghost World (2001)

Grown Ups (2010)

Grown Ups 2 (2013)

Hair (1979)

Halloween H20: 20 Years Later (1998)

Hot Fuzz (2007)

I Am Not Your Negro (2017)

In The Cut (2003)

Jeepers Creepers 2 (2003)

Just Friends (2005)

Kiss the Girls (1997)

Lady Chatterley's Lover (1982)

Life (2017)

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008)

My Left Foot (1990)

Quigley Down Under (1990)

Red Rocket (2021)

Remo Williams: The Adventure Begins (1985)

Riddick (2013)

Ride Along (2014)

Sarafina! (1992)

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World (2010)

Scream (1996)

Scream 2 (1997)

Shrek Forever After (2010)

Snake Eyes (1998)

Some Kind of Wonderful (1987)

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006)

The Alamo (1960)

The Bounty (1984)

The Chronicles of Riddick (2004)

The Core (2003)

The Crocodile Hunter: Collision Course (2002)

The Elephant Man (1980)

The Great Train Robbery (1979)

The Little Girl Who Lives Down the Lane (1977)

The Peacemaker (1997)

The Secret of NIMH (1982)

The Sweetest Thing (2002)

The Vampire Lovers (1970)

Young Adult (2011)

Arriving on February 2, 2024

Mr & Mrs Smith (2024)

Arriving on February 6, 2024

Strays (2023)

Surrounded (2023)

Arriving on February 8, 2024

Home Again (2017)

The Silent Service (2024)

Arriving on February 9, 2024

St Vincent (2014)

Upgraded (2024)

Arriving on February 13, 2024

Bottoms (2023)

Five Blind Dates (2024)

Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation (2015)

Arriving on February 16, 2024

Dark Harvest (2023)

This Is Me… Now: A Love Story (2024)

Arriving on February 19, 2024

Giannis: The Marvelous Journey (2024)

Arriving on February 21, 2024

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle: Mutant Mayhem (2023)

Arriving on February 23, 2024

Apartment404 (2024)

Jenny Slate: Seasoned Professional (2024)

Soltos em Salvador S4 (2024)

The Second Best Hospital in The Galaxy (2024)

Arriving on February 29, 2024